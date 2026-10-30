Brits plan to spend about $940 million on Halloween this year, while Americans are taking the holiday to a new level with a staggering $13.5 billion budget, according to National Retail Federation estimates.

According to a recent survey, about 74% of Americans plan to participate in Halloween celebrations this year.

Kids’ costumes alone will account for $1.5 billion in sales this year — over 4.6 million kids plan to suit up as Spider-Man, with another 2.3 million opting for other superhero outfits.

Let’s explore how it became such a widely celebrated tradition in the United States.