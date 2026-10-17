There are two kinds of houses on Halloween night. The ones that hand out the good stuff and have a line of kids stretching down the driveway, and the ones that became a cautionary tale somewhere around 2019 and never fully recovered. If you are reading this, you are clearly trying to be the former, which is already a promising sign.

Going non-candy doesn't have to mean going boring; it just means thinking slightly outside the pillowcase. The treats on this list are the ones that still land, the ones that make kids stop and look before they move on to the next house, and the ones that keep your lawn free of toilet paper come November 1st. Consider this your guide to Halloween generosity that doesn't involve a single fun-sized Snickers and still somehow wins the night.