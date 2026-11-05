Knowing how to look after your health involves more than simply recognizing when something feels wrong. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), health literacy is the ability to find, understand, evaluate, and use health information to make informed decisions.

However, many people reach adulthood without developing these skills because schools, families, healthcare providers, and the media don't always explain medical information consistently. Someone can have an advanced education and still struggle to understand a prescription label, interpret a medical recommendation, or distinguish reliable advice from misinformation.

Healthcare information can also be filled with unfamiliar terminology, making it difficult to process, especially when someone is already worried or stressed.