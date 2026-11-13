Photographer Shin Noguchi Finds Unexpected Connections Between Modern Japan And Traditional Art (28 Pics)

How much has everyday life really changed over the past two hundred years? Japanese street photographer Shin Noguchi explores this question through his project “Ukiyo-shashin/Ukiyo-e,” which pairs contemporary street photographs with traditional Japanese woodblock prints. Interestingly, Noguchi doesn't set out to recreate scenes from traditional Japanese art. His photographs capture spontaneous moments from his career, and the connections to ukiyo-e emerge naturally. Having admired Japanese art since childhood, he believes its influence has always shaped his photography, particularly how he composes his images.

We've featured Noguchi's street photography on Bored Panda before, but his latest project offers a different perspective on the everyday moments he has spent years documenting. By placing his photographs alongside ukiyo-e prints, he draws attention to the surprising similarities between life in Japan today and scenes depicted by artists centuries ago. After roughly two decades of photographing everyday life, Noguchi decided to share these artistic connections with a wider audience. However, his project isn't simply about finding visual similarities between old and new images. He's also interested in the emotions, relationships, and traditions that connect people across generations, even as their surroundings change dramatically. For Noguchi, these comparisons remind us that Japanese culture isn't confined to museums or history books. People continue to experience and shape it through their everyday lives. And perhaps most importantly, he hopes the project encourages viewers to pay closer attention to the ordinary moments around them, recognizing that these, too, are worth preserving.

Scroll down to explore Shin Noguchi's fascinating comparisons between contemporary street photography and traditional Japanese art. We also spoke with the photographer about the inspiration behind his project, how he discovers connections between past and present, and what he hopes people will take away from his work.