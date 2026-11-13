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43 Notes Left On Cars That Range From Hilariously Passive-Aggressive To Downright Terrifying Threats
NOV 14, 2026

43 Notes Left On Cars That Range From Hilariously Passive-Aggressive To Downright Terrifying Threats

Ilona BaliūnaitėIfeoluwa Adesina
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Ifeoluwa Adesina
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Parking is one of those everyday activities that should be pretty straightforward. After all, it shouldn't be so hard to find a space, fit your car into it, and leave enough room for everyone else to get on with their day. Yet, somehow, some drivers manage to turn this simple task into a spectacular display of selfishness, questionable judgment, and a complete disregard for painted lines.
Fortunately, people aren't always willing to keep their frustrations to themselves. From cars taking up multiple spaces to vehicles blocking driveways and making life difficult for everyone around them, some parking jobs are so outrageous that they practically beg for a response. And sometimes, that response comes in the form of a handwritten note.
A collection of these messages has been making the rounds online, showcasing the hilarious, sarcastic, and occasionally savage things people have left on badly parked cars. Some are polite reminders, others are brutally honest, but all of them have something to say.

#1 Giving An Award To A Parked Car

A sarcastic note left on a car featuring a ribbon for best parking job
Albuyeh
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3points

#2 New To This Apartment & Not Feeling Safe Now

Terrifying threat note taped with duct tape to car windshield warning about slashed tires
I moved to this apartment March 1st. I was assigned to a spot in the garage. When I attempted to park there the first night there was someone parked there. I emailed the office & they said they would contact the person parked there and if they didn't hear back a tow would be initiated. They followed up saying the tow was going to occur on a certain day. It didn't, so I emailed management again.
Finally on Tuesday night I checked and the spot was empty, I thought it was handled so I parked there Tuesday night and last night. Well, this is what I came down to this morning. The duct tape on that note was in a million tiny pieces and it took me 30 minutes to finish getting it off.
I am a single woman with a daughter who ran from a domestic situation. I take our safety incredibly seriously. Of course I called and emailed management right away and will file a police report, but how would you handle this? I have never had to deal with something like this in all my years of renting.
**UPDATE***
Was able to speak with management, they notified me this person's lease will be terminated immediately. They also let me pick from any other open spot (she did stress this spot was NEVER signed out to anyone else so this person is clearly unhinged for something that isn't even theirs.) and said they DO have cameras in the garage, which they will provide to police. They encouraged me to file a report which I will be doing today. I'm sure I will need some sort of protection order because I am sure I'm a target to this person now. Thanks for all of the helpful advice & encouragement!
**2nd update**
Filed the police report. They said no charges can really be pressed since there was no "real" damage to my car and no threats to my physical harm... so I contacted management again, asked if I could be notified when this person no longer has access to the building & asked if I could park in a different building until then. Sorry I can't reply to all the comments but I appreciate you all for the kind words
Alpal2510
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3points

#3 This Person Who Drew A Parking Spot To Expose The Disaster

Hilariously passive-aggressive chalk note drawn around bad parking spot on car
the_rhetoric_of_life
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3points

Bad parking can feel surprisingly personal because it breaks an unspoken agreement people have when sharing public spaces. According to Drive, drivers generally expect everyone to use available parking fairly and avoid making others deal with the consequences of their carelessness.

Someone who parks across two spaces, blocks another vehicle, or leaves their car at an awkward angle may seem to be prioritizing their own convenience over everyone else's. This can create more frustration than the parking mistake itself, particularly when other people are left struggling to find a spot or get where they need to go.

#4 Don't Park Like A Tool!

A handwritten note left on a car criticizing bad parking with a humorous poem.
When you park like a tool, you make mad. When you make people mad, they write notes. When they write notes, they're wasting time. When they waste their time, they get more mad. Or is it 'madder'? Now they're doubting their grammar. Don't make people doubt their grammar.
houstonjones
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3points

#5 Wait... Why? What?

A note left on a car windshield referencing a popular TV show phrase as a threat.
Rough_Ad_8702
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3points

#6 A Friend Came Over To Visit And Parked In One Of The Generally Empty Spots At My Building. She Came Back To Find This On Her Windshield

A hand-drawn cartoon note left on a car warning about bad parking habits.
Anovan
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3points

Part of this reaction also comes from how people perceive territory and personal space. Even though parking bays are public, drivers can become possessive of a space they believe they have a right to use. Cars can also feel like extensions of their owners, which explains why finding another vehicle parked too close or carelessly beside yours can feel like an intrusion.

The frustration can become even greater when someone is already running late, looking for a parking spot, or trying to get somewhere important. Interestingly, parking lines make these disagreements particularly easy to recognize because they establish clear visual boundaries. Unlike many social expectations, there is little ambiguity about whether a car is occupying more space than it should.

#7 Someone Hit My Car Today And Left This Note

A handwritten note left on a car saying sorry for hitting it and offering prayers.
poopants123456789
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3points

#8 This Note Left On My Car

Note left on a car complaining about bad parking and blocked vehicle access.
YNWA11JM
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3points

#9 My Grandfather Just Passed And We Were Cleaning Out His Car, He Always Had The Best Since Of Humor

Yellow novelty parking violation card with a sarcastic note left on a car.
ViktorYi
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3points

These expectations are part of a much broader set of unwritten rules governing how people share public spaces. Spacing explores how everyday etiquette largely comes down to recognizing that strangers have needs too, whether that means keeping doorways clear, allowing people to move freely, or avoiding unnecessary inconvenience.

Parking follows the same principle: people should take only the space they need and leave the rest available to others. Similar courtesies apply in everyday situations, such as not placing a bag on a seat someone else could use, moving aside when stopping on a busy pavement, and waiting your turn instead of pushing ahead in a queue.

#10 Hey Reddit, A Couple Of Friends And I Left A Note For Someone Who Thought They Needed To Take Up Two Parking Spots

Handwritten note on a napkin left on a car criticizing bad parking.
Dillonian
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3points

#11 Found This On My Windshield. "Pad A Nice Day"

A passive-aggressive note written on a sanitary pad left on a car windshield.
meowmeowlexi
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3points

#12 A Note Left On My Colleagues Badly Parked Car

Handwritten note left on car asking driver not to park like a donkey.
stoopidweazel
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3points

Following these small social conventions helps make communal areas more comfortable and prevents unnecessary disagreements. Even seemingly insignificant gestures, such as allowing passengers to exit a bus before boarding or leaving some personal space when there are plenty of empty seats, demonstrate consideration for others.

Keeping shared areas clean and communicating politely when people have competing needs also makes a difference. Much like parking properly, these behaviors require people to recognize that their actions affect those around them. When someone ignores these expectations, others may feel compelled to remind them that shared spaces come with shared responsibilities.

#13 That'll Teach Me To Park In My Neighbor's Parking Spot

Carved potatoes and handwritten notes left on cars threatening driver over bad parking.
eldowns
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3points

#14 Grumpy Cat Does Not Like People Parking In His Spot

Drawings of a grumpy cat on handwritten notes left on cars warning about parking in their spot.
unknown
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3points

#15 Some Acquaintances Of Mine Had An Interesting Method Of Deterring Bad Parking

Passive-aggressive note left on a car windshield with bread slices tucked under wiper blades.
AnotherImgurianEnglishman
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3points

That desire to correct inconsiderate behavior can also explain why some people choose to speak up rather than simply walk away. The British Psychological Society explores the psychology behind calling people out, explaining that it can serve a useful purpose when someone highlights behavior that violates shared expectations or crosses an important boundary.

People may feel compelled to intervene when they witness unfairness, rudeness, or actions that could put others at risk. In a parking situation, leaving a note can be one way of making a driver aware that their actions have inconvenienced someone else, particularly when the person responsible is nowhere around.

#16 Someone Put This On The Windshield Of Our Electric Car

Handwritten note left on a car complaining about gasoline smell in the apartment complex.
u/LabRodent
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3points

#17 Message In A Car Parked In San Francisco

A plea note left on a car window asking thieves to stop breaking in
CrastersKip
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2points

#18 Somebody Left This Note On My Car… In My Assigned Space…

A handwritten note left on a car from a neighbor about an assigned parking spot
Nice little note left on my truck over the weekend. Their "3rd spot" is literally the street. Drove past their house, all 3 cars outside. This isn't the closest parking I get either. The old man that lives closer puts cones in the street, because his garage is full. Full of what? A boat and a Harley.
kubrickfanclub_
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2points

However, the reasons behind calling someone out are not always entirely about correcting the behavior. Social identity and the desire for approval can also influence how people respond to perceived wrongdoing. Publicly criticizing someone may allow individuals to demonstrate their own values or gain recognition from others who agree with them.

The problem is that criticism can quickly become more about embarrassing the person responsible than addressing the original issue. Being publicly called out can threaten someone's reputation and make them defensive, which may prevent them from acknowledging their mistake. There is therefore a difference between pointing out inconsiderate behavior and deliberately humiliating someone for it.

#19 I Was Parked In My Spot

Multiple orange sticky notes complaining about someone parking in an assigned spot, showing passive-aggressive notes left on cars.
I moved into the complex a week ago, and have been parking in my assigned place. One day I came out and found these notes plastered across my windshield and window.
I immediately worried that I’d been parking in the wrong spot, so I went to the office and they confirmed that yes, that is my spot.
I took their notes off and placed a note on my own windshield saying something to the effect of “I checked with the office and this is my spot. You should check with them too.”
Several hours later I checked and the note I left was gone, and no new notes have appeared.
(Also, these were the first notes I got. I did not ignore any notes.)
eggydidnothingwrong
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2points

#20 A Note Left For A Note

A printed note taped inside a truck window explaining why it is parked long, with a small reply note stuck below.
bigbusta
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2points
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff