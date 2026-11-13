43 Notes Left On Cars That Range From Hilariously Passive-Aggressive To Downright Terrifying Threats

I moved to this apartment March 1st. I was assigned to a spot in the garage. When I attempted to park there the first night there was someone parked there. I emailed the office & they said they would contact the person parked there and if they didn't hear back a tow would be initiated. They followed up saying the tow was going to occur on a certain day. It didn't, so I emailed management again.

Finally on Tuesday night I checked and the spot was empty, I thought it was handled so I parked there Tuesday night and last night. Well, this is what I came down to this morning. The duct tape on that note was in a million tiny pieces and it took me 30 minutes to finish getting it off.

I am a single woman with a daughter who ran from a domestic situation. I take our safety incredibly seriously. Of course I called and emailed management right away and will file a police report, but how would you handle this? I have never had to deal with something like this in all my years of renting.

**UPDATE***

Was able to speak with management, they notified me this person's lease will be terminated immediately. They also let me pick from any other open spot (she did stress this spot was NEVER signed out to anyone else so this person is clearly unhinged for something that isn't even theirs.) and said they DO have cameras in the garage, which they will provide to police. They encouraged me to file a report which I will be doing today. I'm sure I will need some sort of protection order because I am sure I'm a target to this person now. Thanks for all of the helpful advice & encouragement!

**2nd update**

Filed the police report. They said no charges can really be pressed since there was no "real" damage to my car and no threats to my physical harm... so I contacted management again, asked if I could be notified when this person no longer has access to the building & asked if I could park in a different building until then. Sorry I can't reply to all the comments but I appreciate you all for the kind words