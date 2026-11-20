Misogyny and male chauvinism do not always sound loud or openly hostile. Sometimes, they hide in passing comments and even holiday gifts.

For one woman, that casual disrespect showed up in Christmas gifts. Each year, a misogynistic male relative went out of his way to buy cool gifts for the men in the family, while handing the women a tiny box of chocolates. But this year, she has the perfect opportunity for some sweet payback, and the internet has some wild ideas.

Thousands of people have suggested gifts designed to bruise his fragile male ego — from a nose hair trimmer and a jar-opening tool to anything covered in glitter, or even donating to a women’s shelter in his name.

We rounded up the best reactions from the thread, so take notes before you start shopping for annoying relatives this holiday season.

A woman shared how her misogynistic relative makes his bias obvious every Christmas

But this year, she turned to the internet to get some petty gift ideas as payback

Commenters quickly jumped in with hilariously savage options

The woman was torn between keeping the peace and choosing sweet revenge

She gave some more info in the comments

People came up with even more creative suggestions

The woman asked the internet to give their worst gift ideas

And the people obliged, coming up with some hilarious options