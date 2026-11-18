says the same thing: "Don't get me anything." Every December, someone gets him something anyway, and it is almost always a pair of socks. He says thanks, tucks them into the drawer next to last year's socks, and the whole cycle starts again. Somewhere in the house, there is a tie he has never worn and a mug that says "World's Okayest Golfer," and neither of them is going anywhere.

This year, we're breaking the pattern. We rounded up

that earn a real reaction from the man who claims to be impossible to shop for. Some are practical enough to live in the garage, and others are goofy enough to get a laugh at the dinner table. A few are so good he will tell people he bought them himself. Pick a favorite, wrap it up, and watch him go from "you shouldn't have" to "where did you find this?" in about four seconds. The socks can finally retire.