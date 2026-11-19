These days, it seems there’s an awful lot of talk about boys and young men being “in crisis.” We’re frequently warned not to shame them while trying to hold them accountable for how they treat women. And sure, nobody wants boys to grow up believing they’re the problem simply for existing. But as Steven Roberts, a professor of sociology at Monash University, argues in an article for The Conversation, shame isn’t always the enemy; it may be part of how we stamp out misogyny.