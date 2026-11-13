Medical Professionals Debunk 41 Health Myths They Really Wish Everyone Would Stop Believing

Some things I commonly have to clarify (PA student on my last clinical before graduation):



Antibiotics will not help your cold that you've had for 2 days and is clearly viral.



A "broken bone" is the exact same thing as a fracture. Broken bone is just the laymans term for fracture.



UTIs can become serious, or even deadly if left untreated for too long. Ignoring it & praying it'll go away is not the answer bro



The flu is common, but that doesn't mean everyone is guaranteed to feel crappy for a week & then feel totally better. It can be deadly for certain frail or immunocompromised people; don't send your sick kids to grandma's house.



No, vaccines will not give your child autism. That has been disproven so many times.



The ER is not the correct place to go for asymptomatic STI testing. Please go anywhere else, you'll be seen faster.



Any sudden loss of vision is an emergency. Hundreds of tiny bruises appearing all over your body overnight is an emergency. I wish the public was taught at least a few of these major red-flag symptoms we look for.



Mental health conditions can be equally as serious as physical health



Just because pregnancy is a natural process & you're otherwise healthy, does not mean pregnancy and childbirth are without serious risks that you need to be aware of when making decisions regarding pregnancy & childbirth



Alcohol withdrawal (from chronic daily use) can be fatal; seizures, delirium tremens.



-Medication assisted treatment is recovery. Just because someone is preventing withdrawal via prescribed medication (suboxone, methadone) does not inherently mean they're getting high



-We are NOT SNITCHES‼ Unless we are ordered by a judge to provide info, we are not providing anything to anyone. This never happened in the 2 years I've spent in the field. We are on your side, not the cops'.