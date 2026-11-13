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Medical Professionals Debunk 41 Health Myths They Really Wish Everyone Would Stop Believing
Health & Wellness,LifestyleNOV 13, 2026

Medical Professionals Debunk 41 Health Myths They Really Wish Everyone Would Stop Believing

Ilona BaliūnaitėIfeoluwa Adesina
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Ifeoluwa Adesina
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There are few things more reassuring than thinking you know how your body works. Unfortunately, some of the things people confidently believe about their health are about as reliable as diagnosing themselves after a five-minute Google search. From old wives' tales passed down through generations to seemingly harmless advice that everyone swears by, medical misinformation has a funny way of sticking around.
Doctors regularly come across health misconceptions that people accept as unquestionable facts, even when science says otherwise. Some might sound completely harmless, while others could lead to poor decisions, unnecessary worry, or even dangerous consequences when someone's health is on the line.
Recently, doctors shared some of the most incredibly common medical myths they wish people would stop believing, setting the record straight on misconceptions that have fooled people for years. Their explanations are a reminder that not everything we've heard about our bodies is true, and knowing the difference could be more important than we think.

#1

Paper printing ECG readout holding by hand related to health myths.
That you shock someone when their heart rate is a flat line. This is always in TV and movies. When there is no heartbeat, there is no rhythm to shock. You have to get the heart going first. This belief drives me crazy
ennylovestacos, atercorv/Envato (not the actual photo)
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12points

#2

Young man sneezing into a tissue on a sofa, related to health myths debunked by doctors.
“I always get the flu when I get the flu shot.”

No you don’t. You’re welcome to refuse. But you don’t get the flu from the shot.
NYVines, Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)
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11points

#3

Healthcare worker inserting an IV catheter into a patient arm, clarifying health myths.
So many patients think that the needle stays in their arm when we place an IV. The needle comes out and a thin plastic straw is what stays in. I educate at least one person a shift about this.
ScienceMadeMeDoIt_, kolesnikovsergii/Envato (not the actual photo)
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11points

Medical myths often survive because they offer something that accurate medical information doesn't always provide: simple explanations and reassuring answers. Research shows that people are naturally drawn to health advice that makes complicated situations easier to understand, especially when they worry about an illness or are unsure what is happening to their bodies.

A straightforward explanation or an easy remedy can feel much more comforting than medical information filled with uncertainties and qualifications. These misconceptions are not necessarily the result of ignorance, either. They can give people a sense of control when dealing with something frightening or unfamiliar, which helps explain why certain beliefs become so deeply ingrained.

#4

Older woman wearing a headscarf crying in a hospital room, highlighting serious medical condition health myths
The myth: eating absolutely healthy and refraining from vices such as smoking, drinking, and indulging in sugar will ensure you don’t get cancer. The reality: no. Someone who smoked like a chimney for 50+ years could very well not get a lung cancer of some kind, whereas your health nut aunt who has never smoked gets it. Cancer is a roll of the dice; by being a smoker, you just stack the odds in your favor that you’ll get it, but that is NOT a guarantee
JenovaCelestia, halfpoint/Envato (not the actual photo)
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10points

#5

A patient resting in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask, debunking common health myths.
That passing away is the worst outcome. Take a walk through an LTAC and you will soon that there are many MANY things much worse than that.

There is a reason that most healthcare workers are very quick to make themselves DNR/DNI when their health starts failing.
ThatB0yAintR1ght, y seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
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9points

#6

Elderly woman lying in a hospital bed debunking common health myths about aging and illness
That 92yo memaw is a fighter. We don’t care if she’s on a ventilator with a rectal tube and doesn’t open her eyes or talk. Memaw is in fact not a fighter, let her rest, please.
_degatron_, Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)
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9points

Another reason these misconceptions are difficult to challenge is that they often contain a small element of truth. Someone who feels sleepy after eating a large meal, for instance, might conclude that a particular food is responsible, even when the overall meal is a more likely explanation. Human beings naturally look for patterns and connections, especially when faced with frightening situations such as serious illnesses.

Anxiety can make this tendency even stronger, encouraging people to find explanations where there may be no meaningful connection. Personal experiences also reinforce these assumptions. If someone starts taking a supplement and subsequently feels better, they might credit the product without considering that their recovery could have happened naturally or resulted from something else.

#7

Sick man lying in bed wiping his nose, addressing common health myths.
Some things I commonly have to clarify (PA student on my last clinical before graduation):

Antibiotics will not help your cold that you've had for 2 days and is clearly viral.

A "broken bone" is the exact same thing as a fracture. Broken bone is just the laymans term for fracture.

UTIs can become serious, or even deadly if left untreated for too long. Ignoring it & praying it'll go away is not the answer bro

The flu is common, but that doesn't mean everyone is guaranteed to feel crappy for a week & then feel totally better. It can be deadly for certain frail or immunocompromised people; don't send your sick kids to grandma's house.

No, vaccines will not give your child autism. That has been disproven so many times.

The ER is not the correct place to go for asymptomatic STI testing. Please go anywhere else, you'll be seen faster.

Any sudden loss of vision is an emergency. Hundreds of tiny bruises appearing all over your body overnight is an emergency. I wish the public was taught at least a few of these major red-flag symptoms we look for.

Mental health conditions can be equally as serious as physical health

Just because pregnancy is a natural process & you're otherwise healthy, does not mean pregnancy and childbirth are without serious risks that you need to be aware of when making decisions regarding pregnancy & childbirth

Alcohol withdrawal (from chronic daily use) can be fatal; seizures, delirium tremens.

-Medication assisted treatment is recovery. Just because someone is preventing withdrawal via prescribed medication (suboxone, methadone) does not inherently mean they're getting high

-We are NOT SNITCHES‼ Unless we are ordered by a judge to provide info, we are not providing anything to anyone. This never happened in the 2 years I've spent in the field. We are on your side, not the cops'.
collegesnake, davidpereiras/Envato (not the actual photo)
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8points

#8

Medical professional holding a patient hand while addressing common health myths and patient care
That going on hospice means giving up and/or "lack of faith," and you should never do it until you are literally hours from passing away.

The best time to go on hospice care is the day you receive a terminal diagnosis, while you are still walking around, doing a lot of the things you like to do. Sign the papers! Let them simplify your medications and your list of clinic visits. Tell them what you would like to get done in the weeks or months you have left and they'll do their best to help you get those things done.

That's what I plan to do if I get the chance.
allamakee-county, GeorgeRudy/Envato (not the actual photo)
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8points

#9

An elderly woman looking at medication pills next to a glass of water, addressing common health myths
My cholesterol and blood pressure and blood glucose are normal so I can quit the medications that accomplished this.
Drkindlycountryquack, SergioPhotone/Envato (not the actual photo)
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7points

However, believing inaccurate health information can have consequences that extend far beyond an innocent misunderstanding. The Cleveland Clinic warns that following unreliable medical advice can cause people to delay seeking professional help, attempt unsafe treatments, or overlook symptoms that require attention.

Self-diagnosis is particularly concerning because people may mistake a serious condition for something relatively harmless and postpone getting the appropriate care. Depending on the situation, acting on incorrect information can also lead to harmful medication interactions, worsening symptoms, unnecessary anxiety, and even permanent physical injuries.

#10

A person using a glucose meter lancet for blood sugar testing, related to common health myths
"I"m a diabetic I've got to have something to eat" is invariable a phrase churned out by most diabetic patients whose blood sugars are consistently elevated, with a high BMI, complications of diabetes and who, in actual fact, would be helped a great deal by stopping eating with the regularity and pressure they seem to feel.
The risk for hypo is extremely low for most tablet controlled diabetics and the constant drip feed of calories from this myth about diabetics constantly needing to eat / have sweet tea puts constant additional strain on their bodies.
Intelligent-Way-8827, krisprahl/Envato (not the actual photo)
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6points

#11

A hand pouring pills from orange prescription medication bottles to address common health myths
Supplements are magical healing pills sold by selfless people who don’t have any ulterior motives but to make you healthier. Prescription pills are literal dog trash and/or poison and how dare I mention prescribing them??
snazzisarah, reinasmyth/Envato (not the actual photo)
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6points

#12

Man with a bandaged elbow illustrating common health myths regarding injury care and healing
That you need to try to "dry out" a wound and let it scab. Wounds need the right balance of moisture to heal. There is no need to use rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to your average wound--they dry out tissue and end healthy new cells. Most of the doctors I work with are fine with allowing soap and water to rinse over a wound in the shower, saline is also a good option.
hotspots_thanks, shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)
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6points

The growing availability of health information online adds another layer to the problem. Social media platforms make it easy for people to encounter medical advice through short videos, posts, and personal recommendations that can sound convincing without being medically accurate.

Repeatedly seeing similar claims can create an echo chamber in which familiar information starts to feel trustworthy, even when there is little evidence behind it. Online shopping also makes it increasingly easy to purchase medical tests, devices, and treatments without professional guidance.

Without knowing how to use these products correctly or interpret their results, people may end up making important health decisions based on inaccurate information.

#13

Close-up profile of a woman in a clinical setting, related to medical professionals debunking skin and health myths.
"Our ancestors did it and they were fine"
Me: No the hell they weren't. Have you seen their life expectancy?
hairy2_balls-MBBS, stockbusters/Envato (not the actual photo)
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6points

#14

That starting a medication will somehow dramatically worsen their life in ways that using alcohol, cannabis, and nicotine for years has not.

That “natural is better”. Ebola is natural.
Super-Ad7996
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6points

#15

Senior woman sitting in an armchair looking stressed, representing age-related health myths
That menopause is just when you stop having periods. This completely ignores what we know about perimenopause symptoms starting for women as early as their 30s. And for women who have stopped menstruating, HRT causes cancer, and therefore you should avoid it. There are at least a dozen other myths about menopause I wish we'd stop believing
Barbarella_ella, africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
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6points

Interestingly, people's beliefs can sometimes influence how they physically experience certain symptoms. Psychology Today explores this through the placebo and nocebo effects, which demonstrate how expectations can contribute to improvements or unpleasant experiences.

The placebo effect occurs when someone feels better because they believe a treatment will help, even when the treatment itself has no active ingredients. The nocebo effect works in the opposite direction, as expecting negative outcomes can contribute to experiencing symptoms such as nausea or headaches.

These responses illustrate that the mind and body are closely connected, making people's expectations an important part of how they interpret their health experiences.

#16

Woman sitting on bed clutching her stomach in pain illustrating common health myths about abdominal pain
Period pain bad enough to affect your day-to-day life is not 'normal'. No pain at that level is normal, and treatment should be sought and given.
EsquilaxM, Vladdeep/Envato (not the actual photo)
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6points

#17

Female medical professional wearing a face mask and scrubs addressing health myths.
ICU nurse. I frequently heard families and patients say that if someone was a DNR it meant we’d withhold treatment to try and harvest their organs.

In reality, there are extremely rigid criteria for who can safely donate their organs, and a DNR absolutely does NOT mean “do not treat”.
what_a_bird, rabizo94/Envato (not the actual photo)
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5points

#18

Close up portrait of a male doctor who debunks common health myths for his patients
For me, it's got to be any patient that uses the same logic that you would for a muscle, or a car even, and applying it to body systems.

For example, "No, I don't do flu vaccines. Sometimes your body needs to get a little sick so it can sweat it all out and rest and restart. Plus if you just keep getting the vaccine every year, then your immune system forgets how to work." I want to look at them and say, "What the hell are you talking about?"
Spirited-Stress1332, jm_video/Envato (not the actual photo)
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5points

Expectations can influence how closely people pay attention to their bodies, how they interpret unfamiliar sensations, and how much anxiety they experience when taking medication. Someone who expects a treatment to work might become more aware of signs of improvement, while another person who fears certain side effects may become increasingly concerned about ordinary physical sensations.

This does not mean that symptoms are imaginary or that positive thinking can cure serious illnesses. Rather, it shows why health beliefs should be approached carefully, particularly when people begin interpreting every bodily sensation through the lens of something they have heard or read.

#19

A sick woman wrapped in a blanket reaching for medicine to address health myths related to treating common illnesses.
"I feel better after just a few days of those antibiotics, so I'm cured and don't need to finish the whole course my doctor prescribed me!"

No, please finish your antibiotics. If you were given a 7-day course and feel amazing after just 3 days, great! Please take the remaining 4 days. Just because you feel better doesn't mean all of the bacteria have been eradicated. Leaving a course half-finished breeds resistant strains and I can't tell you how many people have come back to the ER for a repeat UTI or ear infection that they stopped taking treatment for because "it got better after just a few days so I threw the rest of the pills away!"
PotentToxin, sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo)
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5points

#20

Extreme close-up of a person smiling, illustrating oral hygiene and common health myths debunked by medical professionals.
Dental: nothing is wrong if there’s no pain.
yellowallday, micens/Envato (not the actual photo)
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5points
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff