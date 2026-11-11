“He Threw It Out The Window”: 58 People Share The Things Their Partners Don’t Know They Know

Ok I never planned to talk about this but the timing is perfect.



I have guinea pigs - 3, to be exact, and they live in a 2.5' x 6' enclosure, inside of which is an open cage and fun stuff to do. It's a captive rodent utopia compared to the alternatives.



One guinea pig is a jerk. I hate her, all she does is work the water bottle and floods the cage. I yell at the noise and she runs away for a minute and then she's back. If I thought my kids wouldn't notice, well, my solution to this problem would be quick and decisive I can tell you that.



So I set up my webcam one night to monitor the behavior in order to see if this is a "hate you, human" thing or "I am very sick and am screaming for help" kind of thing. Due diligence I guess, it was a one-night monitoring so I could get a good (and final?) recommendation from the veterinarian.



When I went to send the video from the night before I saw something that, like the flip of a switch, demolished my entire life up to that point, like an enormous explosion in my face. I saw my wife pass the camera at what must have been 2 or 3 am, with another woman chasing after her. They were both giggling. It was a very short clip but the girl running after her was younger and definitely more buxom.



That's all I have, this happened Friday. I didn't ask my wife about it and she played like she was asleep all night. I have no idea who the other person was.