Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
“He Threw It Out The Window”: 58 People Share The Things Their Partners Don’t Know They Know
Relationships,CouplesNOV 11, 2026

“He Threw It Out The Window”: 58 People Share The Things Their Partners Don’t Know They Know

Indrė LukošiūtėFrancisca Santos
Indrė Lukošiūtė and Francisca Santos
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
We all have parts of our lives that we don’t want other people to know about, and they don’t even have to be life-changing. Sometimes, they’re just little white lies that we don’t want to go through the trouble of dealing with.
But when it comes to relationships, is it acceptable to keep secrets, or should couples be completely open with each other? Moral questions aside, if we have something we’re hiding (or forget we’re hiding), our partners might actually find out eventually. And so, we’ve brought you some stories from Reddit about people who discovered their significant others’ big and small secrets.

#1

A man enjoying a slice of pizza at home, representing things partners don't know.
dated a guy who told me he was a vegetarian (i was at the time, but i wasnt pushy and did not care if he was. he offered up that information in a "really?? me too!!" context). i walked in on him eating a piece of pepperoni pizza. he threw it out the window. i'm still laughing.
wild_cosmia, Eduardo Ramos
Report
5points

#2

Surprised man looking open-mouthed at a wrapped gift box, discovering secrets partners keep.
My girlfriend told me while blackout drunk what she was getting me for my birthday. It was a great present and I never told her I knew, even once she gave it to me. I figured she was excited about it, no reason to ruin it.
itsthatsimple, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
Report
5points

#3

A stressed woman holding her head, reflecting on things partners don't know.
My ex cheated on me and I told her all the time how good it was that I could always trust her completely. Eventually she shattered like a mirror and confessed to her petty actions.
hewholaughs, MART PRODUCTION
Report
4points

Many of us reading these stories are probably thinking, “Nah, I don’t hide anything from my partner. They know me inside and out.” But what if we told you that you’re probably wrong?

Research led by Dr. Michael Slepian at Columbia Business School surveyed 50,000 participants worldwide and found that the average person has roughly 13 secrets at any given moment. About five of these have never been shared with anyone, not even a partner or a therapist.

#4

A family sitting on a couch watching TV, learning things partners don't know.
I know my wife had an affair early on in our marriage, though it may have started before we got hitched as it was her work colleague. The kicker is, she was pregnant with our first when we got married (that's why we got married quickly, actually) and, really, the kid doesn't look like me. I love my daughters dearly and, as I don't want anything to come between me and them, I've never told my wife about the Facebook exchanges I stumbled on by mistake (soon after our first was born and all the clues suddenly became plain as day).
up_up, Anna Shvets
Report
4points

#5

A man wearing the Phantom of the Opera mask representing hidden secrets partners keep.
He loves The Phantom of the Opera. Like, several versions of the recordings on his iPod, in among all the indie rock. I think it's hilarious but he seems embarrassed by it and will skip past those songs SO FAST if we're playing his iPod in the car. "What's that?" "Um. Nothing."
heyfignuts, Really Useful Films
Report
4points

#6

A sleeping couple cuddling peacefully in bed, highlighting secrets partners keep from each other.
My husband waits until I fall asleep and then tells me how beautiful he thinks I am, how much he loves me, etc. I only know because I've woken up a few times during, once I couldn't help but smile and he said "Oops! You're waking up." kissed my forhead and rolled over. He tells me he loves me and what not when I'm awake, but he is rarely overly emotional so it's cute to know he gets mushy when I fall asleep.
Courtyy, Pavel Danilyuk
Report
4points

#7

A man proposing to his partner on a beach, creating special shared moments.
My now fiancé had my engagement ring hidden for almost 3 years. We picked it out together and he wasn't good at hiding that he bought it. He also wasn't good at hiding it because during one of our moves he hid it in one of my boxes... I told him I knew he had it once he proposed and he was so upset but it was really cute. He tried so hard to hide it but he really can't keep a secret.

Edit: I should add that I told him I knew about a week later. I didn't say I knew about it right when he proposed.
CanmoronAB, Lulo Films
Report
4points

Curiously, Slepian’s research also showed that secrecy is an intrinsic part of human nature rather than an anomaly.

So, when someone discovers that their partner secretly listens to show tunes, burps when they think no one is watching, or hides something from them, they’re not witnessing anything out of the ordinary. On the contrary, it’s perfectly common for people to keep things to themselves, especially when they’re something as trivial as these little habits.

#8

Maury Povich holding a paper card, revealing things partners don't know.
She secretly records and watches every episode of Maury - the Maury Povitch show. I have no idea why. She watches them every morning on her commute into work. I brought it up once and she angrily denied it. I said it wasn't a big deal and I was just curious. We haven't spoken about it since. It's been going on for a few years.
StickleyMan, mauryshow
Report
3points

#9

A hand holding a small turtle, representing secrets partners don't know.
I asked her to watch my pet turtle when I went out of town for the week, and she replaced him with a doppelganger with a missing toe and thinks I haven't noticed.
MostlyBullshi, Carmen C
Report
3points

#10

A confused man sitting at a laptop, sharing things partners don't know.
Ok I never planned to talk about this but the timing is perfect.

I have guinea pigs - 3, to be exact, and they live in a 2.5' x 6' enclosure, inside of which is an open cage and fun stuff to do. It's a captive rodent utopia compared to the alternatives.

One guinea pig is a jerk. I hate her, all she does is work the water bottle and floods the cage. I yell at the noise and she runs away for a minute and then she's back. If I thought my kids wouldn't notice, well, my solution to this problem would be quick and decisive I can tell you that.

So I set up my webcam one night to monitor the behavior in order to see if this is a "hate you, human" thing or "I am very sick and am screaming for help" kind of thing. Due diligence I guess, it was a one-night monitoring so I could get a good (and final?) recommendation from the veterinarian.

When I went to send the video from the night before I saw something that, like the flip of a switch, demolished my entire life up to that point, like an enormous explosion in my face. I saw my wife pass the camera at what must have been 2 or 3 am, with another woman chasing after her. They were both giggling. It was a very short clip but the girl running after her was younger and definitely more buxom.

That's all I have, this happened Friday. I didn't ask my wife about it and she played like she was asleep all night. I have no idea who the other person was.
onetimertony, MART PRODUCTION
Report
3points

#11

A woman covering her face with her hands, overwhelmed by things partners don't know.
My wife poops. For some reason, she is embarrassed by this and will always pretend she is doing something else besides pooping. But I know. I always know.
megamoze, Olha Ruskykh
Report
3points

But what actually makes someone keep a secret that isn't theirs? Even if it’s not something like passing gas or sneaking food while hiding?

Well, Slepian’s research might offer an explanation. The study found that the emotional fatigue of keeping a secret doesn't come from hiding, but rather from repeatedly thinking about it when no one is around. So, if someone discovers their partner's secret, they might realize that unless it's actively causing them harm, confronting them could simply introduce unnecessary anxiety into an otherwise non-issue.

#12

A sad man resting his head on his hand, reflecting on relationship secrets partners keep.
That she has been cheating on me, I don't do anything because that guy is my best-friend, so when she leaves me for him, she'll be unhappy, not me.

Edit: Yeah, you're all right, I'm just lonely.

Edit 2: I just broke up with her. It all went better than expected.
IM_A_DIRTY_PELICAN, Ahmet Polat
Report
3points

#13

A young man looking through a toilet paper roll, illustrating quirky things partners do.
That he sits down to pee every time. I can tell, I can hear him sit down in our home bathroom and if he ever talks while he is in there, I can tell by the sound of his voice which way he is facing. Once I asked him about it, and he lied.

I definitely don't care if he stands or sits. I think it's kinda cute that he refuses to admit to it. He's allowed his privacy and its so trivial, so of course I don't press it.
ladyprawn, cottonbro studio
Report
3points

#14

Man covering half his face with his hand while looking forward, representing things partners do not know.
My boyfriend is bisexual. He won't openly admit it, but I've gathered enough clues over the past couple of years to put it together. I suspect he hides it because his parents have very strong opinions against being gay. He's probably afraid I'll look at him differently if he tells me, but I'm not pushing it. He'll tell me when he's ready to tell me.
Until then, he should at least do a better job at deleting the Internet history.
TwelveSunflowers, Craig Adderley
Report
3points

#15

Romantic couple sitting together on a park bench, representing secrets people hide in relationships.
He doesn't think I'm as attractive as his ex but is with me because he thinks I'm a nicer person.

Edit: To the people asking "Why is this a problem?" If your buddy were describing two girls and said of one, "She's smoking hot!" and the other, "She's really... nice," which would you objectively be more interested in? To be fair, I think I have more redeeming qualities than just being nice, but I don't think it's out of the bounds of reality to be insecure about this. I'm like a 5. This girl is a 10.
thedictatorscut, Drew Rae
Report
3points

#16

Sad man sitting alone on the edge of a bed in a dim room, keeping secret things hidden from his partner.
His last girlfriend who he was completely and totally in love with passed away while they were fighting, and that's why he's so apprehensive about getting serious with me. If he never tells me, I will definitely be concerned, but I can see how that is incredibly hard to talk about. I don't expect it to come up any time soon.
juicy_carryeven, Jakob Owens
Report
3points

#17

Close up of a crying woman holding back emotions and things partners don't know
i know that he still talks to his ex all the time, and i know that he says he wants to help and support me through my depression and anxiety but he just wants a way out without completely destroying me.

edit: im going to talk to him tomorrow, it's possible it's just my depression making me think that he doesn't want me, but we'll see

edit again: not sure if anyone else is going to read this but I just want to thank all of you guys again. you gave me the strength to talk to him and it's all been in my head, he actually told me again that he wants to marry me even with my issues:) also he has been talking to his ex because she's going through some hard times too I guess, he told me I could look at their conversations if I wanted but i dont want to or feel the need to. this has been a huge weight lifted off my chest. thanks again, friends:).
CAKE_O, Getty Images
Report
3points

Then there's also the secondhand embarrassment that makes many of these stories seem so wholesome. Let's say your partner likes to dance alone in the living room every night but has never told you. You know it happens, but you choose not to mention it. This is called civil inattention.

Coined by sociologist Erving Goffman, the term describes how people actively notice something awkward or private about someone else but deliberately pretend not to see it to preserve the other person's dignity and even maintain social harmony. In long-term relationships, this happens all the time, like when you choose not to call out your partner for definitely eating the last donut.

#18

Pensive man adjusting glasses reflecting on secret things partners don't know about each other
My wife and I spent about 4 months apart last year (pending divorce) but managed to get counciling and work it out. I found out through a mutual friend that she slept with 3 other people while we were apart. I can't bring myself to confront her about it becasue I know it would garuntee a divorce this time and I don't want to lose her.

EDIT

I might also add that we have a daughter, who was two at the time. Leaving a cheating GF is one thing, but causing a life of heartbreak for my daughter requires me to think it through. As I said before, we had counseling and therapy which allowed us to come back together. It's been over a year now and things are much, much better than they were.
FrenchyDarkheart, Andrea Piacquadio
Report
3points

#19

A man hiding under a blanket keeping secrets partners don't know.
That my SO has a blanket he sleeps with EVERY NIGHT, and that it's his security blanket. Just one of those things that he couldn't let go from his childhood. I don't mind because it brings him comfort. But, every time I refer to it as being his "security blanket," he gets really defensive and tells me that he just likes it because it blocks the light out of his eyes at night. Kind of cute, actually.:).
sillybanana2012, Александр Полепкин
Report
3points

#20

A man posing with a vintage red car representing secrets partners don't know.
She borrowed my car while hers was in the shop. The car I've been working on for 2 years and that I consider my baby. She hit something green and wrecked the passenger door. Hid it for 2 weeks while she got it replaced then gave it back with new seats. Her coverup was that the seats were a gift.
Danielat7, Batuhan Kocabaş
Report
3points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė LukošiūtėBoredPanda Staff