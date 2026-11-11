“He Threw It Out The Window”: 58 People Share The Things Their Partners Don’t Know They Know

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Many of us reading these stories are probably thinking, “Nah, I don’t hide anything from my partner. They know me inside and out.” But what if we told you that you’re probably wrong?
Research led by Dr. Michael Slepian at Columbia Business School surveyed 50,000 participants worldwide and found that the average person has roughly 13 secrets at any given moment. About five of these have never been shared with anyone, not even a partner or a therapist.
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Edit: I should add that I told him I knew about a week later. I didn't say I knew about it right when he proposed.
Curiously, Slepian’s research also showed that secrecy is an intrinsic part of human nature rather than an anomaly.
So, when someone discovers that their partner secretly listens to show tunes, burps when they think no one is watching, or hides something from them, they’re not witnessing anything out of the ordinary. On the contrary, it’s perfectly common for people to keep things to themselves, especially when they’re something as trivial as these little habits.
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I have guinea pigs - 3, to be exact, and they live in a 2.5' x 6' enclosure, inside of which is an open cage and fun stuff to do. It's a captive rodent utopia compared to the alternatives.
One guinea pig is a jerk. I hate her, all she does is work the water bottle and floods the cage. I yell at the noise and she runs away for a minute and then she's back. If I thought my kids wouldn't notice, well, my solution to this problem would be quick and decisive I can tell you that.
So I set up my webcam one night to monitor the behavior in order to see if this is a "hate you, human" thing or "I am very sick and am screaming for help" kind of thing. Due diligence I guess, it was a one-night monitoring so I could get a good (and final?) recommendation from the veterinarian.
When I went to send the video from the night before I saw something that, like the flip of a switch, demolished my entire life up to that point, like an enormous explosion in my face. I saw my wife pass the camera at what must have been 2 or 3 am, with another woman chasing after her. They were both giggling. It was a very short clip but the girl running after her was younger and definitely more buxom.
That's all I have, this happened Friday. I didn't ask my wife about it and she played like she was asleep all night. I have no idea who the other person was.
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But what actually makes someone keep a secret that isn't theirs? Even if it’s not something like passing gas or sneaking food while hiding?
Well, Slepian’s research might offer an explanation. The study found that the emotional fatigue of keeping a secret doesn't come from hiding, but rather from repeatedly thinking about it when no one is around. So, if someone discovers their partner's secret, they might realize that unless it's actively causing them harm, confronting them could simply introduce unnecessary anxiety into an otherwise non-issue.
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Edit: Yeah, you're all right, I'm just lonely.
Edit 2: I just broke up with her. It all went better than expected.
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I definitely don't care if he stands or sits. I think it's kinda cute that he refuses to admit to it. He's allowed his privacy and its so trivial, so of course I don't press it.
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Until then, he should at least do a better job at deleting the Internet history.
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Edit: To the people asking "Why is this a problem?" If your buddy were describing two girls and said of one, "She's smoking hot!" and the other, "She's really... nice," which would you objectively be more interested in? To be fair, I think I have more redeeming qualities than just being nice, but I don't think it's out of the bounds of reality to be insecure about this. I'm like a 5. This girl is a 10.
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edit: im going to talk to him tomorrow, it's possible it's just my depression making me think that he doesn't want me, but we'll see
edit again: not sure if anyone else is going to read this but I just want to thank all of you guys again. you gave me the strength to talk to him and it's all been in my head, he actually told me again that he wants to marry me even with my issues:) also he has been talking to his ex because she's going through some hard times too I guess, he told me I could look at their conversations if I wanted but i dont want to or feel the need to. this has been a huge weight lifted off my chest. thanks again, friends:).
Then there's also the secondhand embarrassment that makes many of these stories seem so wholesome. Let's say your partner likes to dance alone in the living room every night but has never told you. You know it happens, but you choose not to mention it. This is called civil inattention.
Coined by sociologist Erving Goffman, the term describes how people actively notice something awkward or private about someone else but deliberately pretend not to see it to preserve the other person's dignity and even maintain social harmony. In long-term relationships, this happens all the time, like when you choose not to call out your partner for definitely eating the last donut.
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EDIT
I might also add that we have a daughter, who was two at the time. Leaving a cheating GF is one thing, but causing a life of heartbreak for my daughter requires me to think it through. As I said before, we had counseling and therapy which allowed us to come back together. It's been over a year now and things are much, much better than they were.