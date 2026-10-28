#1 Mil "Surprised" Us By Ripping Out My Two-Year Native Plant Garden While We Were Out, And Now I'm The Bad Guy For Not Being Grateful
I have spent the last two summers cultivating a dedicated native pollinator patch in the front garden bed. It had milkweed, purple coneflowers, asters, and goldenrod that were finally established and blooming for early autumn. To someone who only likes golf-course lawns, it looks a bit wild and rustic, but I put dozens of hours of labor into sourcing and planting those specific species.
I got home yesterday afternoon and found the entire bed stripped completely bare down to the dirt. She had dug up every single perennial with a hand trowel, bagged them in yard waste sacks, and covered the bare soil in dyed black mulch with three sad plastic mums stuck in the center.
When I stood there in shock and asked what happened, she beamed and said she "finally got rid of all those awful scrub weeds" for me. When I couldn't hide my distress and walked inside, she burst into tears, complaining to my husband that she spent four hours on her knees in the sun just to be treated like an enemy. Now my husband says that while she was wrong, I need to soften up because "her intentions were pure."
CCG14:
Red flag on the play. This is wildly unacceptable. Not only did she undo your hard work and love, she assumed it was ok to mess with your property. Absolutely not.
I hope you can save some of your plants from the bags. A lot of plants and flowers are surprisingly hearty.
ALittleStitious1027:
Wow this sounds like a Carolyn Hax column where someone wrote in whose FIL did this but out of malice. He did not like the appearance of her wildflowers and while they were on vacation, he had it all cut down! And her spouse’s reaction was much like yours. Needless to say, everyone including Carolyn were like what the hell.
#2 I Told A Partial Lie To Make My Mil Shut Up About Me Not Changing My Last Name
Now that I am actually getting married, I see that marriage can be great if thats what you want or that kids are ok, I still am 70/30 on not having them/having them, but whatever.
One thing I have not budged on is my last name. I will keep it no matter what. I told my partner before we are engaged that if he needs a spouse to keep his last name, I am not the one for him because nothing will change my mind. He also knows I am not super keen on having kids and he accepts both.
However, his mom keeps sliding in comments about it. She would make comments of saying “Oh Im so excited for you to become a (my partner’s last name)” and my partner and I would correct her. She would constantly say how my SIL was a “good girl” for taking her husband’s last name. My MIL also talks a lot of nonsense about my SIL for not wanting kids and only compliments her in front of me to manipulate me.
My MIL finally pissed me off because she would not. stop. making. those. comments and I told her the reason I want to keep my last name is because my family is the only group of people with this last name. Our specific ethnicity was nearly wiped out and our last name is so rare because of this and I refuse to let it end and it was racially insensitive for her to keep making comments. This made my MIL sputter and get so red… she actually dropped it.
I almost feel bad cause my last name is that rare and technically my dad’s side was nearly wiped out BUT this is not even a main reason for me to keep my last name… I just like my name tbqh and I love my partner but I will always value my independence more…
mynamesnotcarter:
Whatever it takes to shut these women up.
MDjr1111:
I am female, first married in 1980, so of course (Eye roll) took his last name. Divorced soon after but kept his name because the kid has his name.
2nd marriage, took his last name. Procreated again. He adopted the 1st kid because the sperm dad bailed and chose to give her up totally instead of paying child support. Divorced 12 years later. Again, kept the name because of the kids.
By then, I worked a job with a security clearance. The paperwork at that time was definitely not meant to handle multiple "also known as" names.
Several years later, I was well established in my career with my name. The name also flowed well. The kids were grown and gone and I (foolishly) married again. I was going to keep my name but he threw such a huge baby fit (why don't we listen to red flags?!?) That I took his name. He then died and I just stayed with the name. His sisters pitched fits that not only did I take him away from them (yep) and kill him for the life insurance that I refused to give his rightful family (so glad to be rid of that family), that I now had THEIR family name! No. The name is not special. It is exceedingly common in the Carolinas.
In retrospect I wish I'd kept my own name.
#3 My Mil Has Started Calling My Husband's Workplace To Check Whether He Arrived Safely, And His Manager Finally Asked Him About It
Last week his manager pulled him aside because a woman had called reception asking whether he “made it in okay.” Apparently MIL has done this more than once when the weather was bad or DH didn't answer her morning text.
DH called her and told her very clearly to stop contacting his workplace.
She cried and said he's making her sound “crazy” when she's only being a mother, then asked how she's supposed to know he's safe if he won't respond.
He's embarrassed and furious, but also worried confronting her harder will make her call again.
How would you shut this down without giving her another opening to argue about her intentions?
Successful_Voice8542:
“Mom, every time you call my work will result in me going no contact with you for a month. If you want to have a relationship with me, treat me like the adult I am and stop trying to control me. I know you worry sometimes but that is life. I will answer your texts when I can - not when you demand I answer. I want to have a relationship with you but you will destroy that by trying to manipulate me.”
Optimal_Piglet7832:
OP, he allowed it to happen.
Here are some comments that you can drive the point home.
"She only has the power to embarrass you at work because you've trained her to believe that throwing a tantrum gets your immediate attention. Put your phone on DND and grow up."
"If you didn't treat her morning texts like a summons from a parole officer, she wouldn't feel entitled to call your boss like and have a toddler meltdown. This is entirely a monster of your own making."
"She’s treating your new workplace like her personal daycare because you refuse to tell that you are an adult who doesn't need to check in with mommy before 9 AM. Stop rewarding the behavior if you hate the results."
"You’re blaming her for being a boundary-stomping toddler, but you're the one handing her the megaphone by always answering. Tell her to back off or deal with the embarrassment yourself. "
So many movies, television shows, and books depict how bad mother-in-law relationships can get, and research shows that in real life, 60% of daughters-in-law have a strained relationship with their partner’s mom. They often mention that they feel depressed, stifled, and infuriated by the controlling actions of the older woman.
Notably, only 15% of these relationships with sons-in-law are strained, which may be because women might find it harder to understand and sympathize with one another. Whether it involves household chores, the marital relationship, or even normal everyday choices, daughters-in-law might struggle to gain independence from their spouse’s mom, and the older woman might find it hard to give up control of her offspring.
#4 Pizza Topping Tyranny: Modified The Entire Thing For Her Preferences Despite The Fact I Bought It That Way On Purpose
I come down and wonder hey where's the cheese pizza? She said "oh, I like this kind of cheese better and I added onion, tomato, peppers, and ham." I thought oh ok, that's just for her slices but I don't see any that AREN'T done like this. The mf converted the pizza I PAID FOR into her personal preference and expected everyone else to eat it. This upset the two picky eaters who weren't very thrilled about this situation, but it was like w*f? Dude I bought it that way on purpose. You didn't even ask! Wth.
Then she ate HALF THE FAMILY SIZED PIZZA (this is a big pizza) and then half the dairy free one that was meant for ONLY my wife and son! She even had the gall to burp and fart loudly like "oh teehee it was just so good."
I did tell her "look, I bought the pizza that way on purpose. You didn't ask. That's insane behavior to just force your personal preference on everyone else, especially when it's not even your food." She said "well IIIIIIIIIIIIIIII like ham!"
"Ok, I know you do, but you can't decide that for us."
"I LIKE IT THOUGH"
"Not debating that. Just saying different people have different preferences."
"But what about MY preferences?"
"Put it on your slices then."
"But but but" and I just shushed her and said I'm not going to deal with this anymore, keep it to yourself, don't do that again.
She was very sulky and acted like I was clearly the one at fault somehow. Few things make me madder than that.
Responsible_Pen3929:
Your wife let her do it, I would be upset with her as well.
Xelloss_Metallium_00:
As someone who has ARFID and is on the Spectrum, I CANNOT handle when people mess with my food. I will absolutely shut down and not eat. It's definitely caused a lot of weight issues by just straight up not eating, but when you have taken what I would have been able to eat and turned it into something my body will reject, I'm truly left with no options.
#5 Mil Keeps Asking What I Do For Work
One thing I’ve recently noticed is every time my husband isn’t in the room (bathroom break, in the garage with step dad) my MIL ALWAYS asks “what is it that you do again?” Which is so freaking odd to me because I’ve been an engineer in healthcare going on 10 years.
I think my MIL minimizes what I do since I’m able to work from home, I have a busy schedule, and she hates the idea of having to schedule to see us. But that’s the real world. I schedule to see everyone!
She also questions how I’m able to afford certain things, “how did you get this purse?” Are these new shoes?” I started saying “new to you, old to me.” Because, how would you know every single article of clothing I have. I’m an engineer in healthcare with 10 years of experience! That’s how I’m able to have these things. It annoys my husband so much he wears the same thing every time we see her so she doesn’t ask questions.
Every time we come to in laws house I bring my personal laptop to complete small tasks (homework, emails, etc). MIL has never had a career. She blames her children for that.
MIL keeps asking me what I do and I’m so close to asking her if she has dementia because she does this every time
I come over. If her mother and great aunt can remember what I do, as well as my grandparents. Why is she having a hard time remembering? I need something witty as f**k and sarcastic to say to her.
I’m also pregnant and she has no idea,. My MIL thinks I’m just a “career girl” she’s in for a treat!
ohmichelle4:
I’m wondering if she’s trying to call you out for having different outfits, while she thinks her son only has the one same outfit he always wears around her.
HerGirlFriday:
“What is it you do again?”
Same thing I’ve been doing for the last ten years/when DH and I married/last time you asked that.
You ask me that a lot. Have you talked to your doctor about memory loss?
#6 My Mil Can See Our Shared Calendar From When Fil Was Ill, And Now She Treats Every Empty Evening As Time We Have Already Offered Her
Now she calls about any blank Saturday: why aren't we coming for lunch, why can't we drive her to visit her sister, what are we doing that hasn't been entered yet?
Last weekend:
Me: We're staying home.
MIL: But there's nothing on your calendar.
Me: Staying home doesn't need an appointment.
MIL: So you're choosing not to help.
My husband told her the calendar wasn't a booking system. She then called me separately to ask what we'd “really” planned. We're both ready to remove access. I need a short way to explain it without being pulled into proving we have a sufficiently important reason for each evening off.
agreensandcastle:
Of course you remove access. But I would schedule intimate times and a lot of family time with your side before I did. Also dates your husband has with other feminine names. But I’m aggressively petty. Idk whatever things that would really annoy her.
Any_Dress_3811:
'The calendar was originally set up for me and husband to coordinate. We are glad it could come in handy during FIL's need, but we are going back to the original arrangement.' Also, when she tries to call you to get a different answer than their son already gave, make it clear you're not going to be participating in this s behavior.
Everyone has probably faced conflict with their parents at different points in life, and that might have been easier to deal with, but disagreements with in-laws can be hard to handle. According to the New York Post, around 44% of men and women report having more arguments with their mothers-in-law than with their own moms.
Even older women report more conflict with their son’s spouses (18%) than with their daughter’s partners (17%). This shows that the trope has some truth to it: women have a slightly harder time getting along with their spouse’s mom, and it’s not just in their heads.
#7 Mil Thinks Lunch With My Mum Should Include Her, And Has Started Arranging It Directly With My Mum
A few months ago we had a nice lunch with both mums, which I'd happily do again occassionally. Since then MIL has started asking whether she's invited whenever she hears I'm seeing mine. I've explained that sometimes I want time alone with my mum. She says marriage made us one family and she doesn't understand why we need separate visits.
Last week I told her Wednesday's lunch was just the two of us. She then rang my mum and said she'd heard about lunch and would love to come. Mum assumed I'd changed the plan and said yes. I found out when Mum asked whether MIL eats tuna.
My husband has told her these lunches aren't invitations, and we already see MIL regularly. Her response to me was that she wouldn't exclude my mum from anything. I don't think that's relevent, but somehow I ended up explaining our entire visiting schedule to her.
I've cleared up the misunderstanding with Mum. I'd like advice on what to say to MIL now, because explaining that I love my mum seems to turn into reassuring her that I like her too.
Floating-Cynic:
You need to stop telling her these lunches are happening.
In the meantime, for the next lunch, tell her "MIL, I know you have your feelings on this, but when I said this lunch was just the two of us, I meant I need alone time with my mom. It kind of feels like you don't want me to have a relationship with my mom when you make comments about not excluding her. If you want another lunch, then that needs to be scheduled separately."
She'll be upset, but that doesn't mean you did anything wrong.
#8 “I’m Beginning To Accept Her Place In Your Life”
No, she is not moving in, there was never any chance of that - my husband was up front with her about that but she wasted time trying to persuade him, she was convinced that I was making the decision and pushing it on to him. Somehow she thought this was persuasive
My second favorite line in this argument: “If you were really the head of your household, I would be moved in here already”.
Mojo_Rising:
Translation: "You used to be so easy to manipulate, but someone must have taught you to stick up for yourself so I'm going to blame them."
Strict_Bar_4915:
"Head of household" bs always cracks me up because you know these women have never, for a single day, let their husbands make a decision about anything.
#9 Mother In Law Only Makes The Girls Do Everything
Aromatic_Swing_1466:
I would follow SIL lead from now on. Especially if any of you have kids. Either all contribute equally or none do.
LadyCatzrule:
Im a GenX. I just started wandering away and not doing it. There was salty amongst the inlaws about my lack of help, but they shut up and quit bothering me when I said I washed up exactly as much as brother in law 1 and 2 did.
When people get married, they rarely consider what their relationship with their in-laws will be like, but that can be a tough bond to handle later on. According to the BBC, part of why navigating this kind of connection is so tricky is that there isn’t a rulebook for dealing with a spouse’s parents.
With relatives and loved ones, you might have shared understanding, beliefs, or past connections to build on, but with in-laws, you may have no common ground to bond over. That’s why at first, everything might be different and awkward, which is exactly where disagreements can arise.
#10 Mil Keeps Having My Son Reopen Gifts For A Better Reaction And I Need A Way To Stop This
Apparently that wasn't usable footage.
He's eight. At his birthday last Sunday she made him put the sweatshirt back in the bag and open it again. Then again because he looked at me instead of the camera. She was telling him to say he loved it louder, and he started asking whether he'd done it right. I stepped in and said we were moving on. She said I was teaching him to be ungrateful.
She did this with two presents at Christmas too, but I didn't realize how uncomfortable he was until Sunday. She sends the videos to her sisters. Nobody is posting them publicly, so when we've raised it before she treats it as us inventing a privacy problem.
My husband agrees the retakes need to stop and has told her once already. Her answer was that she just wants a nice memory. He says he'll handle it before Christmas, but she brings little gifts on ordinary visits as well.
I'd like a line we can use in the moment, without making my son sit through an argument about whether his first thank-you counted.
BigNefariousness4294:
“It’s not a real memory if it’s rehearsed and fake.” If she can’t take a regular video, just ask her not to video at all.
thelioness0809:
He opened your present and said thank you. That is a completely appropriate and genuine reaction to receiving a gift. If youre only giving him gifts for the show of gratitude and not out of love for him, then stop giving him gifts.
#11 Mil Constantly Scheduling Things That Exclude Me. Should I Go Out Of Town After The Next One?
I already know she hates me. This is not not surprising, it's more annoying at this point.
The expectation is that I will stay behind with the kids. I'm never asked if I want to go, this is just how it works out because she never gets me a ticket or reservation.
These are often things that we could get a babysitter for but I'm never given the opportunity.
(Yes, I know my husband should do something about it, that's a separate issue I'm working on. As long as MIL is alive this will keep happening.)
Anyway she did this again for something that's coming up in a couple of months.
I am thinking of telling them I'm going out of town after their event. Husband and MIL can take care of the kids for a few days while I get a relaxing solo trip.
What say you?
Neither-Dentist-7899:
It’s not that MIL is scheduling things. It’s that your husband is attending the things she schedules. I hope you recognize that not only is he choosing not to spend time with you, but he’s also choosing to not spend time with his own children. So, he’s a son first and only.
#12 Mil Has Started Making My 5-Year-Old Ask Permission Before Leaving The Room At Her House
I thought he meant she wanted to know where he was. Nope. MIL confirmed she has a rule that children don't just walk away from adults. He has to say "May I leave the room?" and wait until she says yes, even if nobody was actually talking to him.
She says it's basic manners and kids today are allowed to "dismiss adults." My husband said he doesn't remember this rule growing up. Apparently he just "knew better naturally."
What bothered me was yesterday my son asked if he was allowed to go upstairs while I was talking to my husband. We've never required anything like that.
I have zero issue with normal rules at her house. Shoes off, no jumping on furniture, ask before getting snacks, whatever.
But teaching him that an adult gets to decide whether he's allowed to remove himself from a room feels different to me.
Would you tell her this rule doesn't apply to him, or just stop leaving him there alone until she drops it?
catsby9000:
Grandma is allowed to have rules (as bizarre as they are,) but he is also allowed to decide he doesn't want to be over there too.
hairylegz:
He shouldn't have to 'ask permission' to leave the room, but at 5 he also shouldn't have free reign of the house unless it is childproofed and confirmed to be safe. Maybe just reframing it from 'permission' to 'informing', as in if you are going to leave the room please tell Grandma where you are going.
It’s not just different upbringings or cultures that can spark disagreements with in-laws; parenting can also be a point of contention. Research has found that folks with children tend to experience more conflict with their own parents and their spouse’s family. This usually happens after the birth of their first kid, meaning grandparents might begin to interfere in the little one’s upbringing and find fault with what the parents are doing.
In the early child-rearing years, especially, mothers-in-law might have more contact with the baby and end up overstepping in their attempts to show support and care. This can be hard to navigate and must be handled with care.
#13 Dear Mil, My Choice To Vaccinate Is An Informed Decision
I also did a science degree, much more recently than her actually, specialising in pharmacology. I never ever ever use my degree or qualifications in our conversations. I just think it's a little tacky, when the reality is I am NOT a subject matter expert, but one can look at the mountain of research and statistics that show how effective mandated vaccinations are at protecting children and people in vulnerable groups.
Ever since having my daughter, she's been sending me antivax videos but no comments or anything along with it. The recent video is from the US and we are in Australia, but we have similar vaccination schedules for children. It was about trying to take off the mandate for key vaccines like pneumococcal vaccine, hepatitis B, HiB. Here in Australia, it's not mandated but is a requirement in order to access subsidies like child care.
It really bothers me that there's this notion that if you are anti-vax, you've done your "research" and if you're pro-vax, you're just a sheep that wants to make companies wealthy.
Mind you, she's talking about making companies wealthy when in my SILs line of work, it is financially beneficial for the requirement to be dropped because there are a group of people that would consider child care centres if there was no requirement to vaccinate. Those people obviously find other forms of child care because they won't qualify for child care subsidies, and paying privately would cost and arm and a leg (if meningococcal didn't get there first). Sorry I'm just pissed off.
We live on the same property, different house. After two weeks of very very low contact, I was going to let her see her grand daughter but an extension is necessary. Frick this woman.
harle-quin
My mom was a Nurse her entire life, and after Covid/MAGA, she started sending me all this anti-vax trash.
The other day, she was talking about how you shouldn’t wear dirty shoes in the house because it can make you sick (I agree). She said, “it’s better to prevent an illness before it starts, than to treat it after”
I shot back with, “You know what else does that? Vaccines!!!”
#14 Mil Invited Herself To Hospital Day Of Birth
See you then? We are not on good terms and she has the audacity to tell me shes coming the day of my surgery and birth of my child, without asking. I told her I won’t be accepting visitors and she is welcome to come the following day. Which is extremely generous. She’s read it and hasn’t responded, so I’m fully expecting her to tantrum about it and act the victim to my husband.
Wish me luck.
Vast_Helicopter_1914:
Advice from an RN: Tell every single nurse who walks into your room that your MIL is not invited, and if she makes it on the unit and to your room YOU WILL BE FILING A FORMAL COMPLAINT. Most L&D units are locked down so not just anyone can walk in, so hopefully the hospital where you deliver will be the same. OB nurses are serious about protecting their moms and babies.
#15 Mil Asking Husband To Come Over And Help Her While I’m 38w Pregnant Just To Stress Me Out?
I’m pregnant with baby nr 2 and are due in a couple of days. Last time I gave birth it was at 38 weeks, and right now I’m having lots of contractions and are EXTREMELY tired and miserable. My last labor from start to finish was about 5 hours and started spontaneously and my midwife told me it would probably go even faster this time around.
Both my MIL and my husband knows this. Anyway.
My husband told my MIL this yesterday and she texted me today and asked me if I needed anything, I told her no it’s all good because my husband has been taking the week of to be with me in case I go into labor and also taking care of our other kid. She said okay just checking in and I thanked her. The thing is she never really helps when she’s here, she just wants to be served, never cleans or cooks and don’t even wipe my daughter when she’s in the bathroom, 0 help at all she even asks me to make her coffee while I’m laying down.
5 minutes later after texting me she calls my husband and asked him to come over this weekend to help them with their backyard. He said yes of course. They have two other children but she asked my husband? When I asked my husband why his siblings are not helping (they don’t have any kids and are free this week) he said he doesn’t know but that his mom obviously need his help? He also said it’s 30 minute drive home and I could just call him if I needed him
I told him he can go but then he can stay there and I can call my mom to come with me to labor and delivery and that I don’t need him or his psycho mom. He got mad but told me he’s going to tell her no and that he’s not helping her anymore. Am I overthinking this or is she doing this on purpose just to stress me out? W*f is wrong with her? Or is it me who’s overreacting?
AliceInReverse:
My third child came in under an hour. Your MIL was out of line. Your husband was MORE out of line because he said yes. You have a husband problem
How to raise children and the best way to run a home can be sources of conflict, but one important issue many people overlook is holidays. During festive moments, folks might find it harder to set boundaries with their in-laws because traditions and family celebrations keep getting in the way.
One person’s parents might have always had a day-long Christmas get-together, but once a couple is married, their spouse might want to do something differently. This can cause a lot of strife between people and their in-laws because both sides might not understand each other’s perspective.
#16 I Can’t Believe She Did This
Tiny UPDATE:
Just wanted to say I appreciate every single one of you guys commenting on here. We did not reach out to her or anything like I’m sure she wanted us to. Thankfully the police officer that came to our house was super understanding. We told him that we are no contact with her and he said he had a feeling that was the case. He said he would do his part and let her know the welfare check was completed and leave it at that. We do plan on starting a paper trail now with everything she has said and done the past few years, just in case something else were to happen. I do think she is spiraling a bit, this is the first time she has probably realized that we were being serious this time about no contact. I will let you guys know if anything else comes from this incident. Thank you for all of your kind and supportive words.
drPmakes:
If your kid goes to nursery or anything similar, make sure they know not to release your kid to anyone and not to give out info to anyone. Set up an password they can ask anyone that calls saying there is an emergency.
Not trying to be dramatic or scare you, OP but hope for the best, prepare for the worst
#17 My Mil Has Been Trying To Keep Tabs On Us Our Whole Trip
It’s been super creepy, and whenever we’re not out with family, FIL will call us and ask where we are and what we’re doing. After the third day of this happening, my husband stopped picking up calls/texts from his father and turned off his phone’s location (never knew he was sharing it with his parents in the first place ).
Since then, FIL has been nonstop calling us. My husband eventually picked up and got yelled at for not talking to him in days (it’d only been like 12 hours since we cut contact). My husband explained that we’re trying to relax and enjoy our vacation. Eventually he got off the phone and then ten minutes later, FIL called again and told my husband to turn his phone location back on.
We’re both creeped out. We’re full grown adults, we live on our own, have for years. We have our own lives and have recently limited contact with MIL, which is why I think she’s stalking us like this…
Lugbor:
He needs to lay down some serious boundaries with them, and he may need to be harsh in the words he chooses.
"Allow me to clarify our current situation. I am an adult with my own family. I am not your little boy who you are allowed to monitor at all hours, and I do not entertain you whenever you feel like it. For the remainder of this trip, [OP] and I will be blocking your numbers on our phones. We will be enjoying our time as a family of three without you interrupting. When we get home, we will discuss our current relationship with you and mom, and we will be deciding what level of involvement, if any, you will be allowed to have. Know that even if we decide to maintain a relationship with you, there will be drastic changes to the nature of that relationship, and the freedom you have enjoyed so far will be heavily restricted based on your recent behavior. This is the only warning you will receive. Do not make things worse for yourselves."
#18 My Mil Promised Her Friends That I'd Alter Their Clothes, And Now There's A Bag Of Trousers In My Hallway With A Deadline I Never Agreed To, While She Says Returning Them Would Make Her Look Bad To Everyone Else
She brought the bag on Sunday. Three friends have been told I'll do their alterations, and one needs hers for a trip next week. When I said I hadn't agreed to this, MIL said she'd already promised and couldn't embarrass herself now.
Me: You need to tell them you didn't ask me.
Her: Can't you just help this once?
I've helped 'this once' twice. That's partly on me, I was trying to avoid making things awkward. My husband offered to take the bag back, which I appreciate.
I dont want to start charging or negotiating deadlines. I want to stop receiving other people's clothes. How do I return these without getting pulled into explaining why each job is inconvenient?
_gadget_girl:
Have your husband return the bag and tell his mother that she doesn’t get to volunteer your services without asking. The whining is just a manipulation tactic that needs to be ignored.
Come up with a short phrase that’s easy to repeat over and over to her. “I didn’t agree to this and won’t be doing the alterations.” Don’t offer anything else. It isn’t your responsibility to fix her mess, or feel guilty. She didn’t ask, and you don’t want to do it.
In the olden days, folks lived in communities with their extended family and relatives nearby. This way of living might have helped when people needed support with household chores and child-rearing, but it also led to tiffs, conflicts, and arguments.
With many generations living under one roof, it can be hard for people to speak up against their in-laws or voice their opinions, which can build up resentment. That’s also probably why mothers-in-law kept trying to assert their rights, which may have come across as more controlling and tough to handle.
#19 Mil Dumped Six Storage Tubs Of My Partner's 25-Year-Old Childhood Schoolwork On Our Porch And Now Treats Them Like Sacred Relics
We're talking 3rd grade spelling quizzes, dry-rotted soccer cleats, broken plastic recorders, and folders of clipped newspaper comics. When she left, she told him with tears in her eyes that she 'guarded these precious memmories' for decades and that he needs to keep them safe.
Now our small hallway is completely blocked. My partner feels suffocated by the clutter, but whenever I suggest sorting through them with a recycling bin nearby, he freezes up with guilt like he's desecrating a family heirloom. Meanwhile, she called yesterday to ask if we've bought proper shelving for them yet. How do we break this guilt loop without treating our apartment like a mausoleum?
Flimsy-Explorer-6420:
Your husband doesn’t want that. You don’t want that. Your MIL is the one that made the choice to keep junk. If she wants to keep it, then she can rent a storage room and keep it in there. I would drop it right back off at her house. Your husband needs to get over possibly offending her.
#20 I'm Prepping For Next Christmas
We do every other Christmas with my family and his. However, I am newly pregnant and no one knows yet. I offered to spend Christmas with his family again this year even though we did last year. This way, next year, when MIL tries to pull something, i will have ammo to say "well, we went to yours twice in a row. It's my parents turn."
Oh I'm experienced in her guilt trips at this point. I'm planning Christmas 27 already, MIL! And it's not about you! Christmas this year is gonna be so sweet knowing that my baby won't have to spend it with her next year. It's a bummer that she has made me have to be so conniving, but I'm not going to spend such a special first with her and her opinions.
bakersmt:
I get it but a word of caution, she will likely try to hold you to the every other year is her year. So I wouldn't say that at all. My MIL used things like that to trap us into guilt trippy obligations like that. I gave my MIL my babies first Christmas and she just assumed she would have every other Christmas. She literally started planning the alternating Christmas thing on the first Christmas my daughter was alive. I never agreed to that or said we would be doing that. I actually decided then and there that she gets no more Christmases. And she hasn't, she's mad but whatever.
So take my advice, don't trap yourself into explaining or making excuses as to why you won't be there just tell her you won't.