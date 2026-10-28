I have always wanted to keep my last name even if I got married. As a little girl, I never wanted to be married or have kids, I wanted to live for myself. My mom trapped herself in a bad marriage and told me to always prioritize my independence and I really took that to heart.Now that I am actually getting married, I see that marriage can be great if thats what you want or that kids are ok, I still am 70/30 on not having them/having them, but whatever.One thing I have not budged on is my last name. I will keep it no matter what. I told my partner before we are engaged that if he needs a spouse to keep his last name, I am not the one for him because nothing will change my mind. He also knows I am not super keen on having kids and he accepts both.However, his mom keeps sliding in comments about it. She would make comments of saying “Oh Im so excited for you to become a (my partner’s last name)” and my partner and I would correct her. She would constantly say how my SIL was a “good girl” for taking her husband’s last name. My MIL also talks a lot of nonsense about my SIL for not wanting kids and only compliments her in front of me to manipulate me.My MIL finally pissed me off because she would not. stop. making. those. comments and I told her the reason I want to keep my last name is because my family is the only group of people with this last name. Our specific ethnicity was nearly wiped out and our last name is so rare because of this and I refuse to let it end and it was racially insensitive for her to keep making comments. This made my MIL sputter and get so red… she actually dropped it.I almost feel bad cause my last name is that rare and technically my dad’s side was nearly wiped out BUT this is not even a main reason for me to keep my last name… I just like my name tbqh and I love my partner but I will always value my independence more…Whatever it takes to shut these women up.I am female, first married in 1980, so of course (Eye roll) took his last name. Divorced soon after but kept his name because the kid has his name.2nd marriage, took his last name. Procreated again. He adopted the 1st kid because the sperm dad bailed and chose to give her up totally instead of paying child support. Divorced 12 years later. Again, kept the name because of the kids.By then, I worked a job with a security clearance. The paperwork at that time was definitely not meant to handle multiple "also known as" names.Several years later, I was well established in my career with my name. The name also flowed well. The kids were grown and gone and I (foolishly) married again. I was going to keep my name but he threw such a huge baby fit (why don't we listen to red flags?!?) That I took his name. He then died and I just stayed with the name. His sisters pitched fits that not only did I take him away from them (yep) and kill him for the life insurance that I refused to give his rightful family (so glad to be rid of that family), that I now had THEIR family name! No. The name is not special. It is exceedingly common in the Carolinas.In retrospect I wish I'd kept my own name.