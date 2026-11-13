63 People Share The Words That Made Them Cut Someone Out Of Their Lives

“If there’s food there, I can’t come.”



My ex had severe untreated anxiety. In social settings, it was so bad that anytime he ate he would throw up. We were gonna go to my family’s house for Easter but that was his response. I come from a big Italian family so there is ALWAYS gonna be food there. But it just hit me right then that this guy needs help, he’s not doing anything about it, and I can’t keep waiting around for it to magically get better.



I spoke to him a few years later and he thanked me for dumping him because it finally made him realize this wasn’t normal and he needed help. He got diagnosed with generalized anxiety and PTSD, is on medication and in therapy, and doing much better. I’m actually really proud of him and happy for him. He’s not my guy but he’s a good guy.