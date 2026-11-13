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63 People Share The Words That Made Them Cut Someone Out Of Their Lives
Relationships,CouplesNOV 13, 2026

63 People Share The Words That Made Them Cut Someone Out Of Their Lives

Mantas KačerauskasBeverly Noronha
Mantas Kačerauskas and Beverly Noronha
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Since humans are social animals and tend to thrive in healthy relationships, it’s no wonder we surround ourselves with people we love. Unfortunately, even if we’ve bonded with someone, things can go wrong if they are toxic, manipulative, or selfish, as that can be hard to accept.
This is what a lot of folks have experienced, who struggled to cut off their terrible loved ones until one incident served as a reality check. This list is full of such stories and might give you an insight into how complicated relationships truly are.

#1

A man smiling and holding a woman hand while sharing words to build trust
An ex boyfriend from years ago. “I think I could be in love with the person you’re going to become.” I moved out the next day and he was SHOCKED that I did. He thought we’d keep on keepin’ on. Nope. Been happily married for 26 years now to someone who loves me for who I am and isn’t waiting for me to change.
bookcrazymama
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8points

#2

A stylish woman walking with luggage after deciding to cut someone out of her life
Left for a 2 week business trip. This happened the day I got home.
Ex Husband: You were gone for 2 weeks and I didnt miss you once.
TensionElectrical910, senivpetro / magnific (not the actual photo)
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6points

#3

A man with a disgusted facial expression hearing words that made him cut someone out of his life
"Don't give me the opportunity to hurt you again"
lady_mapetite, pixaflow / magnific (not the actual photo)
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6points

In relationships, certain behaviors, situations, or words from the other person can feel unacceptable or hard to move past. According to BetterHelp, these are called deal breakers and might even signal that the bond is in trouble and beyond repair.

Knowing each person’s red line in a relationship can help them set boundaries earlier or figure out what their loved one is doing that they don’t like. Unlike minor preferences or pet peeves, these deal breakers are often bigger issues that an individual might struggle to accept, especially in a long-term friendship or relationship.

#4

A thoughtful woman sitting on concrete stairs after choosing to cut someone out of her life.
"Guys like you don't leave women like me"

That's when I knew the divorce I asked for was definitely the right decision.
Wonderful_Price2355, senivpetro / magnific (not the actual photo)
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6points

#5

A thoughtful blonde woman sitting on a couch processing words that made her cut someone out
Spent 9 months planning a Japan trip for me and my ex gf, even built her a series of google maps so she could find a gluten-free place to eat in every city (this is surprisingly hard in Japan). I did all the planning, booking, etc.

Second day there, she tells me, "I'm not as attracted to you as I was two years ago, but I guess I'll have to settle"

She acted shocked I dumped her the day we got back, even told her friend she was suprised I didnt propose to her in Japan.

I'm with someone now who makes me feel appreciated.
omgflyingbananas, simonapilolla / magnific (not the actual photo)
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5points

#6

A man smiling during a serious talk, deciding to cut someone out of his life.
I left an extremely toxic job without a backup. My friend said something along the lines of "I’m excited to see you struggle for once." Yikes.
Whole-Procedure6060, magnific (not the actual photo)
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5points

Some big things happen in relationships that people shouldn’t put up with, and one of them is controlling behavior from a partner or loved one. If someone feels afraid, worried, or nervous around another person, it could signal toxicity that needs to be addressed.

Along with this kind of terrible behavior, folks may find it a deal breaker if their partner cheats on them or develops connections outside the relationship. This shows the bond between the individuals might need more attention, or it may be time to call it quits.

#7

Two women having a serious conversation where words spoken lead to cutting someone out of life
We were best friends in high school but hadn’t seen each other since starting uni. First summer back home we met up and she had really gotten into religion in like a BIG way, which I didn’t mind but was just a bit odd as she’d never been religious before.

I told her that since I’d last seen her, my Dad had sadly been diagnosed with Early Onset Parkinson’s and how hard it was on our family. She, with a completely straight face, told me that the devil had given my Dad Parkinson’s and he must be a terrible person.

We haven’t spoken since that day.
Cr8zyC8tL8dy, shurkin_son / magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#8

A man packing his suitcase, preparing to cut someone out of his life and move on.
' I cant marry you '. Said so nonchalantly after years of dating, with a known expectation of marriage. I was so numb I just said 'ok....then get out of my house'. I literally made him pack and leave that night.
Open_Constant3467, benzoix / magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#9

A happy young man celebrating with friends after he decided to cut someone out of his life.
College buddy of mine didn't want the party to stop after we graduated. Would constantly show up at my door unannounced, wanting me to meet his latest girlfriend of the week, or to go on random road trips with him.

A few years later I moved in with my GF, who is now my wife, and when I told him we were engaged, he said quote "I never thought you'd sell out like that." I was like "Ooookay the hell with you then."
Keefer1970, Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

One of the saddest things to deal with in a relationship is losing trust, which can happen because of dishonesty or secrecy. This kind of behavior can make the other person doubt themselves and, in the long run, even damage their self-esteem. 

Beyond that, people might also struggle to build trust in other relationships because of this experience. That’s why it’s so important for individuals to set boundaries with their partner early on if they notice that they are constantly fibbing or hiding things. 

#10

A blonde woman in a white bathrobe sitting on a bed after deciding to cut someone out of her life.
My ex-husband told me that I was a bad mom because I didn't lay in bed every morning and cuddle our children.

I couldn't lay in bed every morning because I was working 2 jobs to bring in income after he was laid off and refused to apply to any jobs that were "beneath him".
Jerk.
Individual-Sherbet-3, drobotdean / magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#11

A woman signing words with hand gestures to communicate and cut someone out of her life
And another one, this one was a mom friend when our kids were little. Sue already had 4 kids and the youngest was medically fragile. She casually told me one day while we were watching the kids play “Husband doesn’t want another baby but I do so I stopped taking the pill and haven’t told him.” I didn’t even know how to respond to that. Never hung out with her again.
bookcrazymama, magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#12

A person writing down words on a notebook with a blue pen
I lived with my parents in Tulsa Ok, My fiancé told me he would give me permission to pursue acting. Permission? Broke up, moved to LA became an Emmy winning tv writer. Turns out I can’t act.
Coady417, wirestock / magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

A less obvious but clear sign of a dysfunctional relationship is a breakdown in communication. Folks who don’t know how to share what's on their mind with their partner, friend, or family members might struggle to be completely honest and may always feel misunderstood by their loved ones.

This lack of communication can also lead to resentment and stress as people keep their feelings to themselves instead of releasing them. Rather than trying to be stoic, folks should be more vulnerable and share what's on their mind.

#13

A frustrated woman gesturing with her hand while confronting a man at an outdoor café
She said, “I feel like me cheating on you was me subconsciously trying to drive the final nail in the coffin.”
Cyanescens4Breakfast, drobotdean / magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#14

A pile of dirty dishes and coffee cups in a sink after people cut someone out
We were having a tense discussion for the umpteenth million time about why he didn't do the dishes while I cleaned the entire apartment. When I started to escalate he said, "hey! let's go look at engagement rings!' Like, "this will shut her the hell up!" It was over that second. 5 years and all it took was one condescending, manipulative sentence to blow it all up.
eliz1bef
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4points

#15

A man standing in his living room explaining his choice to cut someone out
Ex-boyfriend told me "I don't see either of us getting married." Well, we didn't marry each other. I met my husband after that guy and we just celebrated 15 years of marriage.
adisgirl, Vitaly Gariev / unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

It can be hard for folks who love their friends and family to notice red flags along the way. That’s why experts say it’s best to spend time thinking about boundaries across different relationships, because it gives you insight into what’s a dealbreaker for you.

If this also feels difficult, folks can look back at past relationships to understand what worked, what didn’t, and when to draw the line in the future. Learning from past difficulties can be the best way to build healthier relationships later on.

#16

New friend invited me over to her apartment for dinner. Showed me her balcony and said “I love it out here because I can look down at all the poor people and laugh.” Immediately cut the night and friendship short.
stay_foxy-die_lonely
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4points

#17

Said by my ex wife, I never loved you, I just needed a place for myself and my daughter! Divorced a year later.
jjgator74
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4points

#18

He came with me to a dinner with my family. And their comments (you should lose weight, wow why aren't you don't with college yet, etc) toward me were making me upset so I got real quiet and didn't really engage with him much.

As we were walking back to the car he said "Why'd you have to act like that? You embarrassed me in front of your family."

That's when I realized he was just like my mom. I dumped him and started seeing a therapist.
StarDustLuna3D
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4points

A healthy relationship requires self-reflection and communication between two people. They can start by exploring their values and life goals together to see whether they are on the same page or have very different ideas about how to behave and live.

The earlier people have these conversations, the better they can figure out their compatibility and whether the bond can last long term. Topics related to religion, spirituality, money, child-rearing, relocation, aged parents, and work-life balance are all important to discuss and understand.

#19

“If there’s food there, I can’t come.”

My ex had severe untreated anxiety. In social settings, it was so bad that anytime he ate he would throw up. We were gonna go to my family’s house for Easter but that was his response. I come from a big Italian family so there is ALWAYS gonna be food there. But it just hit me right then that this guy needs help, he’s not doing anything about it, and I can’t keep waiting around for it to magically get better.

I spoke to him a few years later and he thanked me for dumping him because it finally made him realize this wasn’t normal and he needed help. He got diagnosed with generalized anxiety and PTSD, is on medication and in therapy, and doing much better. I’m actually really proud of him and happy for him. He’s not my guy but he’s a good guy.
nedshmur
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3points

#20

I used to have a gym friend. We would work out together. We were both quite overweight when we met and stayed that way for a year or two. I finally got myself together and started changing my habits and losing weight. A spinning teacher that we both loved said to me in passing one day, You've lost weight, you look terrific, good for you. My friend got this sneer on her face and said in a really nasty voice, Yeah, don't you think she's too thin? I was not but I knew that our friendship was not going to survive this shift, this would always come between us.
WilmaValley1226
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3points
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Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas KačerauskasBoredPanda Staff