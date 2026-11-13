63 People Share The Words That Made Them Cut Someone Out Of Their Lives

#1
#2
Ex Husband: You were gone for 2 weeks and I didnt miss you once.
#3
In relationships, certain behaviors, situations, or words from the other person can feel unacceptable or hard to move past. According to BetterHelp, these are called deal breakers and might even signal that the bond is in trouble and beyond repair.
Knowing each person’s red line in a relationship can help them set boundaries earlier or figure out what their loved one is doing that they don’t like. Unlike minor preferences or pet peeves, these deal breakers are often bigger issues that an individual might struggle to accept, especially in a long-term friendship or relationship.
#4
That's when I knew the divorce I asked for was definitely the right decision.
#5
Second day there, she tells me, "I'm not as attracted to you as I was two years ago, but I guess I'll have to settle"
She acted shocked I dumped her the day we got back, even told her friend she was suprised I didnt propose to her in Japan.
I'm with someone now who makes me feel appreciated.
#6
Some big things happen in relationships that people shouldn’t put up with, and one of them is controlling behavior from a partner or loved one. If someone feels afraid, worried, or nervous around another person, it could signal toxicity that needs to be addressed.
Along with this kind of terrible behavior, folks may find it a deal breaker if their partner cheats on them or develops connections outside the relationship. This shows the bond between the individuals might need more attention, or it may be time to call it quits.
#7
I told her that since I’d last seen her, my Dad had sadly been diagnosed with Early Onset Parkinson’s and how hard it was on our family. She, with a completely straight face, told me that the devil had given my Dad Parkinson’s and he must be a terrible person.
We haven’t spoken since that day.
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#9
A few years later I moved in with my GF, who is now my wife, and when I told him we were engaged, he said quote "I never thought you'd sell out like that." I was like "Ooookay the hell with you then."
One of the saddest things to deal with in a relationship is losing trust, which can happen because of dishonesty or secrecy. This kind of behavior can make the other person doubt themselves and, in the long run, even damage their self-esteem.
Beyond that, people might also struggle to build trust in other relationships because of this experience. That’s why it’s so important for individuals to set boundaries with their partner early on if they notice that they are constantly fibbing or hiding things.
#10
I couldn't lay in bed every morning because I was working 2 jobs to bring in income after he was laid off and refused to apply to any jobs that were "beneath him".
Jerk.
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#12
A less obvious but clear sign of a dysfunctional relationship is a breakdown in communication. Folks who don’t know how to share what's on their mind with their partner, friend, or family members might struggle to be completely honest and may always feel misunderstood by their loved ones.
This lack of communication can also lead to resentment and stress as people keep their feelings to themselves instead of releasing them. Rather than trying to be stoic, folks should be more vulnerable and share what's on their mind.
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It can be hard for folks who love their friends and family to notice red flags along the way. That’s why experts say it’s best to spend time thinking about boundaries across different relationships, because it gives you insight into what’s a dealbreaker for you.
If this also feels difficult, folks can look back at past relationships to understand what worked, what didn’t, and when to draw the line in the future. Learning from past difficulties can be the best way to build healthier relationships later on.
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#18
As we were walking back to the car he said "Why'd you have to act like that? You embarrassed me in front of your family."
That's when I realized he was just like my mom. I dumped him and started seeing a therapist.
A healthy relationship requires self-reflection and communication between two people. They can start by exploring their values and life goals together to see whether they are on the same page or have very different ideas about how to behave and live.
The earlier people have these conversations, the better they can figure out their compatibility and whether the bond can last long term. Topics related to religion, spirituality, money, child-rearing, relocation, aged parents, and work-life balance are all important to discuss and understand.
#19
My ex had severe untreated anxiety. In social settings, it was so bad that anytime he ate he would throw up. We were gonna go to my family’s house for Easter but that was his response. I come from a big Italian family so there is ALWAYS gonna be food there. But it just hit me right then that this guy needs help, he’s not doing anything about it, and I can’t keep waiting around for it to magically get better.
I spoke to him a few years later and he thanked me for dumping him because it finally made him realize this wasn’t normal and he needed help. He got diagnosed with generalized anxiety and PTSD, is on medication and in therapy, and doing much better. I’m actually really proud of him and happy for him. He’s not my guy but he’s a good guy.