A spectacular aurora stretching across the night sky, enormous clouds of interstellar dust, and distant celestial objects captured in remarkable detail. These are just some of the sights featured in the 2026 Astrophotography Prize, where photographers from around the world have once again shown what a camera, the right equipment, and plenty of patience can achieve.

Established in 2023, the Astrophotography Prize is an international competition organized by astrophotographers for astrophotographers. Now in its fourth year, the contest attracted approximately 500 entries from 22 countries, with participants competing across four categories: Astro Landscape, Aurora, Deep Space, and Remote Imaging. Each category showcases a different aspect of astronomical photography, from familiar landscapes illuminated by the night sky to distant galaxies, nebulae, and other celestial phenomena.

Below, we’ve gathered a selection of this year’s winners and finalists for you to explore. Take a look at these remarkable images, and don’t forget to let us know in the comments which photograph impressed you the most!