#1 Orion Above Mount Taranaki By Evan Mckay
This year’s highest honor, Astrophotographer of the Year, went to New Zealand photographer Evan McKay for his image captured at Cathedral Cove. The photograph, which also won the Astro Landscape category, combines 24 panels photographed before and during moonrise. The judges praised its impressive detail, carefully balanced composition, and atmospheric quality. McKay also received the competition’s $3,000 grand prize, sponsored by the Chabot Space & Science Center in California.
#2 Panorama Of The Milky Way By Matteo Strassera
#3 Beacon By Kavan Chay
Other category winners included Australian photographer Jason Perry, whose photograph of the northern lights over Norway’s Lofoten Islands won the Aurora category; Marzena Rogozińska from Poland, who took first place in Deep Space with her image of the dark clouds in the Chamaeleon constellation; and China’s Alpha Zhang, whose photograph titled “Galileo’s Finger” earned a unanimous Gold rating from all five judges in the Remote Imaging category.
#4 Milky Way And Orion By Łukasz Remkowicz
#5 Daytime Aurora By Jason Perry
One particularly interesting aspect of the Astrophotography Prize is its judging approach. Rather than keeping the evaluation process behind closed doors, the organizers broadcast judging sessions live, allowing photographers and astronomy enthusiasts to hear how experts assess each submission's technical and artistic qualities. Entrants can also receive written feedback, making the competition an opportunity to improve their skills and earn recognition.
#6 Fireball By Matteo Strassera
#7 Ldn 1295 By Damian Potocki
The 2026 results were also announced alongside “Shared Sky: Photos of Our Universe,” an exhibition and digital festival organized with the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, California. The exhibition brings selected photographs to a wider audience, celebrating both the photographers behind them and the extraordinary subjects they capture.
#8 Orion By Troy Casswell
#9 Alnilam By Kevin Morefield
#10 Lmc Rosette By Kevin Morefield
#11 Ha Shell By Kevin Morefield
#12 Cathedral By Evan Mckay
Winner of the Astro Landscape Category