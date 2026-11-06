68 Wholesome Then-And-Now Photos That Are A Reminder Of How Quickly The Years Go By

Research led by psychologists Tim Wildschut and Constantine Sedikides at the University of Southampton revealed that nostalgia acts as an internal stabilizer. Their work shows that reflecting on the past strengthens a person’s sense of “self-continuity.” It also creates an emotional bridge between the child who posed in a vintage photo and the adult standing in the present.

By reminding us of where we came from, nostalgia builds identity, elevates mood, and fosters deeper social connections.

As behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings explains, “Taking the time to look back on our treasured memories can be truly beneficial for our wellbeing as it can help to evoke feelings of positivity and happiness. Because of this, and especially at times like this, we should take more time to appreciate and look back on them.”