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68 Wholesome Then-And-Now Photos That Are A Reminder Of How Quickly The Years Go By
Curiosities,Wholesome WorldNOV 7, 2026

68 Wholesome Then-And-Now Photos That Are A Reminder Of How Quickly The Years Go By

Denis KrotovasRidhima Shukla
Denis Krotovas and Ridhima Shukla
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Photos are instant portals to the past. They capture life as it was, and a single snapshot can unlock an entire day — reminding you who was there, what you did, and even what you ate.
That’s why the “Then and Now” photo trend keeps sweeping the internet, and this time, it’s going viral on Threads. People have been sharing their favorite past-and-present photos side by side, showcasing years of growth and change.
We’ve gathered the absolute best ones for you. Scroll down and get inspired to recreate a few memories of your own.

#1 19 Year Old Me And 72 Year Old Me

Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a stylish woman taken decades apart.
bootmaven
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7points

#2 17 Old Me … 44yr Old Me

A side-by-side comparison showing then-and-now photos of a man as a young teen and later in his 30s.
marcshort
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6points

#3 20 Year Old Me…60 Year Old Me

Side-by-side comparison of a smiling woman in her youth and as a mature adult showing aging gracefully.
alicepoet
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6points

Online feeds are constantly flooded with viral throwback challenges. For example, the recent “2026 is the new 2016” trend, where users compared their current selves to photos from 2016. It served as a visual marker of a full decade of personal change, capturing everything from fashion evolution to major life shifts.

These classic before-and-after photo remakes reveal our collective craving for the past. But our obsession with looking back is far more than just an internet phase — it is a deeply rooted psychological mechanism.

#4 17yo Me, 51 Yo Me

Then-and-now photos of a woman transitioning from vintage blonde curls to modern vibrant red hair.
missnicobella
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6points

#5 17 Years And Now 71

Side-by-side then and now photos of a blonde woman as a young adult and years later wearing glasses and a scarf.
kirsti.ketonen
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5points

#6 17 And 59

A black-and-white past photo beside a modern portrait in this then-and-now photo comparison.
omisadeburneyscott
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5points

The concept of nostalgia has evolved in fascinating ways. Swiss physician Johannes Hofer first coined the word in 1688, combining the Greek terms nostos (return) and algos (pain) to describe a physical disease. Hofer viewed nostalgia as a debilitating brain illness afflicting homesick soldiers who were so consumed by past memories that they could no longer function in the present.

Modern science, however, paints a dramatically different picture. Recent empirical research has highlighted positive effects of nostalgia, suggesting it is a predominantly positive emotion.

#7 20 And 58

Wholesome then-and-now photos showing a blonde woman in her youth compared to her stylish present self.
kimr38
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5points

#8 19 Years Old Me... 50 Years Old Me

Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a man in his youth with dark hair and currently with styled blonde hair and a suit.
iam_erickim
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5points

#9 38 And 73

Wholesome then-and-now photos showing a man with a mustache in his youth next to an elevator selfie as a stylish senior.
stylislav
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4points

Research led by psychologists Tim Wildschut and Constantine Sedikides at the University of Southampton revealed that nostalgia acts as an internal stabilizer. Their work shows that reflecting on the past strengthens a person’s sense of “self-continuity.” It also creates an emotional bridge between the child who posed in a vintage photo and the adult standing in the present.

By reminding us of where we came from, nostalgia builds identity, elevates mood, and fosters deeper social connections.

As behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings explains, “Taking the time to look back on our treasured memories can be truly beneficial for our wellbeing as it can help to evoke feelings of positivity and happiness. Because of this, and especially at times like this, we should take more time to appreciate and look back on them.”

#10 16/43

Then-and-now photo comparison of a smiling woman with wavy brown hair showing how she aged gracefully over years.
z_inshogo_zhyttya
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4points

#11 22 Year Old Me.. 61 Year Old Me

Then and now photos showing a woman with dark curly hair in her youth and years later smiling at the camera.
rimmachem
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4points

#12 17 And 49

A then-and-now photo comparison of a woman as a young girl and as a smiling adult.
shanab319
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4points

Scientists categorize the emotional experience of nostalgia into two distinct types: restorative nostalgia and reflective nostalgia.

Restorative nostalgia occurs when happy memories inspire us to actively relive the past — such as adult siblings recreating a childhood vacation photo or parents visiting their old high school. Reflective nostalgia, on the other hand, comes into play when we look back during difficult moments, such as coping with loss.

Studies show that both forms offer significant mental health benefits, helping us draw comfort from simpler times as we navigate current challenges.

#13 16 vs. 41

Then-and-now photo of a boy in a baseball uniform next to his muscular adult self.
billy.newsome.fit
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4points

#14 17 Year Old Me 67 Year Old Me

Then-and-now photo comparing a young woman with feathered hair to her present self wearing glasses.
shauna_shines
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4points

#15 17 To 64

A side-by-side then-and-now photos comparison of a man sitting on a car in his youth and older with glasses.
roger_brenzel
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4points

The psychological impact of looking at personal photographs is remarkably potent. Research from photo brand CEWE revealed that looking at personal photos provides even greater relaxation than meditation.

Over a fifth of people surveyed said they look back at their old photos multiple times a week, and 65% of people said this made them feel nostalgic. About 56% of people said they felt happy when doing so, and 31% said it made them feel relaxed.

#16 18 Years Old….. 63 Yr Old Me

Then-and-now photos of a young man in a uniform next to a photo of him older, bald, wearing sunglasses in a vehicle.
alecjohn1066
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4points

#17 33yr… 53yr Old Me

Side-by-side comparison of a man holding a baby in the past and a current selfie wearing a cap and glasses.
jeon8438
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4points

#18 16 And 64 Greetings From Russia

Then-and-now photos of a blonde woman in a suit portrait alongside a modern selfie in a car.
lucky_magical13
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4points

Even the simple act of snapping a picture plays a surprising role in how our brains process memories.

According to research published in Psychological Science, taking photos helps us retain the visual details of our experiences. The study highlights how pressing the camera button directs our mind’s focus, making visual scenes far more vivid in our memory over time.

“Our research is novel because it shows that photo-taking itself improves memory for visual aspects of an experience but can hurt memory for nonvisual aspects, like auditory details,” the authors say.

This explains why recreating a childhood pose or snapping a simple side-by-side comparison feels so powerful years down the road. Every picture you take today becomes a sharp visual anchor for tomorrow.

#19 20 Year Old Me And 64 Year Old Me

Then and now photos showing a woman in a purple dress and years later wearing glasses
cafemochalady
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4points

#20 20 Years Old & 57 Today

A then and now photos comparison of a young man and years later as a mature man with a mustache
christermodig
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4points
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Denis Krotovas
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda Staff