A heartbroken stepbrother confessed to his sister’s m****r – but it was a lie that helped restart her 16-year-old cold case.



Nicole, 15, vanished while cycling to work in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on 6 October 1995. Her body was found in the woods between Lierop and Mierlo nearly seven weeks later, with a fatal st*b wound. The case went cold despite extensive attention and a large funeral.



Andy van den Hurk, Nicole’s stepbrother living in England, posted a Facebook confession in March 2011 saying he had confessed to her m****r. He later said the confession was false and that he wanted Nicole’s body exhumed for DNA testing. British police arrested Andy, extradited him, but freed him after five days.



In September 2011, police exhumed Nicole’s body as the reopened investigation continued. DNA later linked s**en traces to Jos de G., then 46, a man with prior r**e convictions. Jos was charged in 2014.



After years of trials, he was first acquitted of manslaughter but convicted of r**e and jailed for five years; on appeal in 2018, he was convicted of r**e and mansl**ghter and sentenced to 12 years, a verdict the Dutch Supreme Court left in place in 2020.