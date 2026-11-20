Some facts are fun for a moment. You know the type. Those well-worn favorites that pop up in every quiz night or pop out of every Christmas cracker. Others come with a story attached—a name, a face, some texture. Those, in my mind at least, are the ones that really stick. Maybe it’s a remarkable moment that almost slipped through history’s cracks. A small win that deserves more attention than it ever got. A record that’s finally been set straight. Or maybe a strange, unexpected reminder that humanity isn’t completely horrible after all.
These are exactly the kinds of interesting facts shared by the “Weird Facts” accounts on Instagram and Threads. From lessons hidden in history to straight-up curiosities, we’ve rounded up some of the best. Keep reading for a few you might just find weirdly hard to forget.
#1
At the Clarendon Laboratory of the University of Oxford, a small device known as the Oxford Electric Bell has been operating since it was set up in 1840.
It uses two early “dry pile” batteries to drive a 4 mm metal ball that swings between a pair of bells about twice per second, producing billions of rings over its lifetime. Oxford’s records note the label “Set up in 1840,” and researchers report that, apart from short pauses caused by humidity, it has rung continuously since then.
The exact internal construction of the batteries is still uncertain, though documents suggest a Zamboni-type stack of metal and paper discs sealed in sulphur. Because opening the device could end the run, scientists plan to leave it intact until the bell eventually stops, even though it currently holds a Guinness World Record as the world’s most durable battery.
It uses two early “dry pile” batteries to drive a 4 mm metal ball that swings between a pair of bells about twice per second, producing billions of rings over its lifetime. Oxford’s records note the label “Set up in 1840,” and researchers report that, apart from short pauses caused by humidity, it has rung continuously since then.
The exact internal construction of the batteries is still uncertain, though documents suggest a Zamboni-type stack of metal and paper discs sealed in sulphur. Because opening the device could end the run, scientists plan to leave it intact until the bell eventually stops, even though it currently holds a Guinness World Record as the world’s most durable battery.
5points
#2
On 24 October 1975, women across Iceland took part in a mass walkout known as Women’s Day Off.
About 90% stopped both paid work and unpaid domestic labor to protest inequality and show how essential women were to Icelandic society. The action caused widespread disruption: schools and nurseries were affected, many workplaces ran at reduced capacity, and fathers often had to bring children to work.
In 1976, Iceland passed its first Gender Equality Act, establishing a formal framework for equal rights and opportunities for women and men. Five years after the strike, in 1980, Iceland elected Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, the world’s first democratically elected woman president.
Today, Iceland ranks first in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index.
About 90% stopped both paid work and unpaid domestic labor to protest inequality and show how essential women were to Icelandic society. The action caused widespread disruption: schools and nurseries were affected, many workplaces ran at reduced capacity, and fathers often had to bring children to work.
In 1976, Iceland passed its first Gender Equality Act, establishing a formal framework for equal rights and opportunities for women and men. Five years after the strike, in 1980, Iceland elected Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, the world’s first democratically elected woman president.
Today, Iceland ranks first in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index.
4points
#3
When comedian Bill Hicks was about 17 years old, his parents, concerned by his rebellious behaviour, brought him to see a psychoanalyst. After the initial session with the family and Hicks, the analyst pulled Hicks aside and told him: “You can continue coming if you want to … But it’s them, not you.”
The remark resonated with Hicks’s feelings of alienation from his upbringing and family environment, and he later referenced it as a turning point in accepting his outsider identity and focusing on his comedy.
The remark resonated with Hicks’s feelings of alienation from his upbringing and family environment, and he later referenced it as a turning point in accepting his outsider identity and focusing on his comedy.
4points
#4
In September 1883, near Cheboygan, Michigan, searchers found a grim scene in the woods: Frank Devereaux’s body lying close to a d**d bear.
The ground around them was torn up for about 20 feet, like a fight had exploded in the dirt and brush. With no witnesses, the best guess from historical accounts was that Devereaux met the bear alone, likely wounded it first, and then got fatally mauled—before the bear finally collapsed and d**d too.
A brutal, eerie reminder of what the “frontier” could mean back then: sometimes you didn’t just encounter wildlife… you didn’t walk away from it.
The ground around them was torn up for about 20 feet, like a fight had exploded in the dirt and brush. With no witnesses, the best guess from historical accounts was that Devereaux met the bear alone, likely wounded it first, and then got fatally mauled—before the bear finally collapsed and d**d too.
A brutal, eerie reminder of what the “frontier” could mean back then: sometimes you didn’t just encounter wildlife… you didn’t walk away from it.
4points
#5
Umberto Eco, the legendary Italian author and philosopher, had a blunt warning about social media back in 2015: it caused an “invasion of idiots.”
He said it gave everyone, even those with zero expertise, the same right to speak as Nobel Prize winners. Before, those folks only spoke in bars after a glass of wine and were quickly silenced. Now their voices are amplified far more widely. He shared this right after getting an honorary degree in Turin.
Spot on then, even more relevant today.
He said it gave everyone, even those with zero expertise, the same right to speak as Nobel Prize winners. Before, those folks only spoke in bars after a glass of wine and were quickly silenced. Now their voices are amplified far more widely. He shared this right after getting an honorary degree in Turin.
Spot on then, even more relevant today.
4points
#6
In August 1865, Jourdon Anderson, a formerly ensla**d man living in Dayton, Ohio, replied to his ex-ensl**er, Colonel P.H. Anderson, who had asked him to return to the Tennessee plantation.
In a dry, pointed letter, Anderson described his new life in Ohio—regular wages, a home, and children attending school—and then set a condition for any return: payment of back wages for 32 years of his work and 20 years of his wife Mandy’s, calculated at $11,680 plus interest. He also asked whether his daughters would be safe and whether schools for Black children existed nearby.
The letter, published in the Cincinnati press, has been noted for its sharp wit and moral clarity as it captured the realities and tensions of the immediate post-emancipation era.
In a dry, pointed letter, Anderson described his new life in Ohio—regular wages, a home, and children attending school—and then set a condition for any return: payment of back wages for 32 years of his work and 20 years of his wife Mandy’s, calculated at $11,680 plus interest. He also asked whether his daughters would be safe and whether schools for Black children existed nearby.
The letter, published in the Cincinnati press, has been noted for its sharp wit and moral clarity as it captured the realities and tensions of the immediate post-emancipation era.
4points
#7
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the battleship USS West Virginia sank at her berth with heavy loss of life. When salvage crews later refloated the ship in May 1942, they found the bodies of three sailors in an unflooded storeroom deep inside the hull.
The compartment held haunting clues: a calendar with dates crossed off from December 7 through December 23, emergency rations had been eaten, and a manhole to fresh water had been opened. The official salvage report said the evidence indicated the men had adequate food and water but eventually d**d from oxygen deficiency.
The three men are widely identified as Ronald Endicott, Clifford Olds, and Louis “Buddy” Costin. The calendar suggests they may have survived there until about December 23, waiting in darkness for a rescue that never came.
The compartment held haunting clues: a calendar with dates crossed off from December 7 through December 23, emergency rations had been eaten, and a manhole to fresh water had been opened. The official salvage report said the evidence indicated the men had adequate food and water but eventually d**d from oxygen deficiency.
The three men are widely identified as Ronald Endicott, Clifford Olds, and Louis “Buddy” Costin. The calendar suggests they may have survived there until about December 23, waiting in darkness for a rescue that never came.
4points
#8
In early March 2026, Tom Chan, a math teacher at Lowell High School in San Francisco for over 20 years, was placed on indefinite leave after parents raised concerns about the content of his ninth-grade Algebra I quizzes.
The quizzes included problems that calculated the monetary cost of dating girls based on their weight (e.g., “A typical girl that weighs 120lbs will cost you $55” - derive the variation equation, then calculate for someone weighing 220lbs or what weight you could afford for $5).
He also ran a YouTube series “Grades vs. Dignity” where students performed dance routines in class in exchange for extra credit points.
Former students say this kind of content had appeared on his quizzes for years and they feared he could hurt their grades or college recommendations if they complained.
The incident sparked widespread discussion about appropriate classroom content and teacher accountability.
The quizzes included problems that calculated the monetary cost of dating girls based on their weight (e.g., “A typical girl that weighs 120lbs will cost you $55” - derive the variation equation, then calculate for someone weighing 220lbs or what weight you could afford for $5).
He also ran a YouTube series “Grades vs. Dignity” where students performed dance routines in class in exchange for extra credit points.
Former students say this kind of content had appeared on his quizzes for years and they feared he could hurt their grades or college recommendations if they complained.
The incident sparked widespread discussion about appropriate classroom content and teacher accountability.
4points
#9
In September 2025, North Dakota farmer Randy Fyllesvold lost his life in a vehicle crash near Maxbass, leaving his wife, Kharra, and their two sons with about 1,400 acres of unharvested corn, soybeans, and canola near Antler.
Facing winter weather and limited time, friends Wyatt Thompson and Andy Gates realized the family could not finish the harvest alone. They contacted neighboring communities and organized a volunteer effort. Roughly 75 farmers answered the call, arriving with around 12 combines, several grain carts, and more than 40 trucks. Over the next couple of days, they worked together to harvest Randy’s entire crop at no cost to his family. Participants described the effort as “just friends helping friends,” saying it was simply what rural communities do in times of crisis.
Kharra later called the community’s response “nothing short of breathtaking” and said she believed Randy would have been proud to see how many people came to support his family in their hardest days.
Facing winter weather and limited time, friends Wyatt Thompson and Andy Gates realized the family could not finish the harvest alone. They contacted neighboring communities and organized a volunteer effort. Roughly 75 farmers answered the call, arriving with around 12 combines, several grain carts, and more than 40 trucks. Over the next couple of days, they worked together to harvest Randy’s entire crop at no cost to his family. Participants described the effort as “just friends helping friends,” saying it was simply what rural communities do in times of crisis.
Kharra later called the community’s response “nothing short of breathtaking” and said she believed Randy would have been proud to see how many people came to support his family in their hardest days.
3points
#10
In September 2014, during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to India, an English-language news bulletin on India’s state broadcaster DD News went viral for an embarrassing slip.
The casual newsreader on a late-night or early-morning bulletin misread Xi’s name, shown in all caps on the teleprompter, and pronounced it as “Eleven Jinping,” apparently mistaking “XI” for the Roman numeral eleven.
Senior officials at DD called it an “unpardonable” or “big” mistake; the anchor, a part-time casual employee, was promptly removed from the newsreader panel, with some describing the move as sacking her and others as de-barring her from newsreading for a period.
The gaffe drew widespread media coverage and social-media jokes, becoming one of the better-known on-air bloopers in Indian television news.
The casual newsreader on a late-night or early-morning bulletin misread Xi’s name, shown in all caps on the teleprompter, and pronounced it as “Eleven Jinping,” apparently mistaking “XI” for the Roman numeral eleven.
Senior officials at DD called it an “unpardonable” or “big” mistake; the anchor, a part-time casual employee, was promptly removed from the newsreader panel, with some describing the move as sacking her and others as de-barring her from newsreading for a period.
The gaffe drew widespread media coverage and social-media jokes, becoming one of the better-known on-air bloopers in Indian television news.
3points
#11
A woman scrolling Google Maps found an old Street View photo of herself and her late best friend dancing together on a Cambridge sidewalk — and posted “we are dancing together forever on Google Maps.”
Photo courtesy: Emily Watlington.
Photo courtesy: Emily Watlington.
3points
#12
A heartbroken stepbrother confessed to his sister’s m****r – but it was a lie that helped restart her 16-year-old cold case.
Nicole, 15, vanished while cycling to work in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on 6 October 1995. Her body was found in the woods between Lierop and Mierlo nearly seven weeks later, with a fatal st*b wound. The case went cold despite extensive attention and a large funeral.
Andy van den Hurk, Nicole’s stepbrother living in England, posted a Facebook confession in March 2011 saying he had confessed to her m****r. He later said the confession was false and that he wanted Nicole’s body exhumed for DNA testing. British police arrested Andy, extradited him, but freed him after five days.
In September 2011, police exhumed Nicole’s body as the reopened investigation continued. DNA later linked s**en traces to Jos de G., then 46, a man with prior r**e convictions. Jos was charged in 2014.
After years of trials, he was first acquitted of manslaughter but convicted of r**e and jailed for five years; on appeal in 2018, he was convicted of r**e and mansl**ghter and sentenced to 12 years, a verdict the Dutch Supreme Court left in place in 2020.
Nicole, 15, vanished while cycling to work in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on 6 October 1995. Her body was found in the woods between Lierop and Mierlo nearly seven weeks later, with a fatal st*b wound. The case went cold despite extensive attention and a large funeral.
Andy van den Hurk, Nicole’s stepbrother living in England, posted a Facebook confession in March 2011 saying he had confessed to her m****r. He later said the confession was false and that he wanted Nicole’s body exhumed for DNA testing. British police arrested Andy, extradited him, but freed him after five days.
In September 2011, police exhumed Nicole’s body as the reopened investigation continued. DNA later linked s**en traces to Jos de G., then 46, a man with prior r**e convictions. Jos was charged in 2014.
After years of trials, he was first acquitted of manslaughter but convicted of r**e and jailed for five years; on appeal in 2018, he was convicted of r**e and mansl**ghter and sentenced to 12 years, a verdict the Dutch Supreme Court left in place in 2020.
3points
#13
You know those days you’re watching Dr. Oz, and he drops some “miracle” tip that sounds too good to be true?
Turns out… a lot of them kinda are.
A team of Canadian doctors from the University of Alberta analyzed 40 full episodes. Their verdict? Almost 4 out of every 10 recommendations lacked any real scientific backing, and another 15% went directly against established medical evidence.
It’s wild how one of the most watched health shows on TV was pushing advice that didn’t always hold up.
Have you ever tried a “Dr. Oz recommendation” that turned out to be total hype… or actually worked...
Turns out… a lot of them kinda are.
A team of Canadian doctors from the University of Alberta analyzed 40 full episodes. Their verdict? Almost 4 out of every 10 recommendations lacked any real scientific backing, and another 15% went directly against established medical evidence.
It’s wild how one of the most watched health shows on TV was pushing advice that didn’t always hold up.
Have you ever tried a “Dr. Oz recommendation” that turned out to be total hype… or actually worked...
3points
#14
Jake Gyllenhaal says Oscar producers once asked him and Heath Ledger to joke about their Brokeback Mountain characters’ relationship during the show’s opening. Ledger refused. According to Gyllenhaal, the plan “joked about it,” and Ledger said, “It’s not a joke to me.” People often cite this to show how seriously he took the movie’s message.
3points
#15
In the late 1950s, Sun Ra played a music-therapy set at a Chicago psychiatric hospital. According to John F. Szwed’s biography, staff said one woman in the group hadn’t moved or spoken in years. During the performance, she stood, walked to the piano, and broke her silence by asking, “Do you call that music?” Sun Ra later repeated the story as proof that challenging sounds can still reach people and provoke a response, even in difficult clinical settings.
3points
#16
On March 20, 2005, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester was serving with the 617th Military Police Company, a Kentucky Army National Guard unit, shadowing a supply convoy near Salman Pak, just southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. The convoy was ambushed by roughly 50 insurgents using AK-47 fire, RPK machine-gun fire, and rocket-propelled grenades, creating a deadly “ki*ll zone.”
Instead of taking cover, Hester and her squad moved through the ki*ll zone to flank the attackers. With her squad leader, she led a counterattack against the insurgents’ trench lines, using hand grenades and M203 g*****e-launcher rounds. During the ensuing firefight, she cleared two enemy trenches and personally ki*led at least three insurgent fighters with her M-4 rifle.
For her extraordinary bravery and combat valor, she was awarded the Silver Star Medal — the third-highest U.S. military combat decoration — on June 16, 2005, becoming the first woman since World War II to receive the Silver Star for combat actions in Iraq.
Instead of taking cover, Hester and her squad moved through the ki*ll zone to flank the attackers. With her squad leader, she led a counterattack against the insurgents’ trench lines, using hand grenades and M203 g*****e-launcher rounds. During the ensuing firefight, she cleared two enemy trenches and personally ki*led at least three insurgent fighters with her M-4 rifle.
For her extraordinary bravery and combat valor, she was awarded the Silver Star Medal — the third-highest U.S. military combat decoration — on June 16, 2005, becoming the first woman since World War II to receive the Silver Star for combat actions in Iraq.
3points
#17
Keiko was a male orca famous for his role in the 1993 film Free W***y. Captured in 1979, he spent about 23 years in captivity before being relocated and rehabilitated for release.
On 15 July 2002, he was released from an Icelandic sea pen and became the first captive orca to be fully released back into the ocean. A few weeks later, he travelled about 1500 km to Norway’s Skålvik Fjord where, despite his freedom, he continued seeking human contact. In that fjord he became a sensation—visitors observed him allowing children to climb on his back and interact with him in water.
His story remains one of the most high-profile attempts to return a captive marine mammal to the wild.
On 15 July 2002, he was released from an Icelandic sea pen and became the first captive orca to be fully released back into the ocean. A few weeks later, he travelled about 1500 km to Norway’s Skålvik Fjord where, despite his freedom, he continued seeking human contact. In that fjord he became a sensation—visitors observed him allowing children to climb on his back and interact with him in water.
His story remains one of the most high-profile attempts to return a captive marine mammal to the wild.
3points
#18
Wladimir Klitschko auctioned his 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal at a charity event in Kyiv in March 2012 to raise funds for Ukrainian children. The winning bid was $1 million, with proceeds going to the Klitschko brothers’ charitable work focused on supporting and inspiring young people.
Shortly after the sale, the buyer’s representative said the medal should remain with the Klitschko family, and the medal was returned to Wladimir. The story is often shared as an example of both Klitschko’s commitment to children’s causes and the donor’s symbolic show of respect.
Shortly after the sale, the buyer’s representative said the medal should remain with the Klitschko family, and the medal was returned to Wladimir. The story is often shared as an example of both Klitschko’s commitment to children’s causes and the donor’s symbolic show of respect.
3points
#19
Charlie Hicks wasn’t just a customer at the Shrimp Basket — he was part of the daily rhythm. For nearly a decade, the 78-year-old veteran stopped in every day for lunch and dinner.
Staff knew his order, his routine, and the fact that he never missed a day. So when Charlie didn’t show up for a couple of days, Chef Donnell Stallworth felt uneasy. Trusting his instincts, Stallworth went to Charlie’s apartment to check on him.
Inside, he heard a faint cry for help. Charlie had fallen and been lying on the floor— it was unclear how long — suffering from broken ribs and severe dehydration. Charlie was rushed to the hospital and eventually recovered — and the story didn’t end there.
Wanting to make sure he was never isolated again, the restaurant staff helped him relocate to an apartment right next door to the Shrimp Basket, where familiar faces could keep an eye on him every day.
It’s a reminder that sometimes the people who save our lives aren’t doctors or paramedics — they’re the ones who notice when you don’t show up.
Photo courtesy: Donnell Stallworth/Shrimp Basket.
Staff knew his order, his routine, and the fact that he never missed a day. So when Charlie didn’t show up for a couple of days, Chef Donnell Stallworth felt uneasy. Trusting his instincts, Stallworth went to Charlie’s apartment to check on him.
Inside, he heard a faint cry for help. Charlie had fallen and been lying on the floor— it was unclear how long — suffering from broken ribs and severe dehydration. Charlie was rushed to the hospital and eventually recovered — and the story didn’t end there.
Wanting to make sure he was never isolated again, the restaurant staff helped him relocate to an apartment right next door to the Shrimp Basket, where familiar faces could keep an eye on him every day.
It’s a reminder that sometimes the people who save our lives aren’t doctors or paramedics — they’re the ones who notice when you don’t show up.
Photo courtesy: Donnell Stallworth/Shrimp Basket.
3points
#20
In 2015, a Florida mom named Cheryl Treadway was trapped at home with her three kids, held at knifepoint by her boyfriend Ethan Nickerson.
He had taken her phone, but when the kids said they were hungry, she convinced him to let her order a pizza on the Pizza Hut app. In the delivery instructions, she typed “Please help. Get 911 to me” and added “911hostage help!” elsewhere in the order.
Pizza Hut workers immediately called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived quickly; Treadway stepped outside with one child while negotiators talked Nickerson out peacefully after about 20 minutes.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated a*****t, battery, false imprisonment, and obstructing justice. Treadway and her children were unharmed and released.
He had taken her phone, but when the kids said they were hungry, she convinced him to let her order a pizza on the Pizza Hut app. In the delivery instructions, she typed “Please help. Get 911 to me” and added “911hostage help!” elsewhere in the order.
Pizza Hut workers immediately called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived quickly; Treadway stepped outside with one child while negotiators talked Nickerson out peacefully after about 20 minutes.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated a*****t, battery, false imprisonment, and obstructing justice. Treadway and her children were unharmed and released.
3points
Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda StaffView profile