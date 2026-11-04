However, for a sign to serve its purpose, people need to understand what it is telling them. When its message is unclear, the very thing designed to make everyday life easier can become an additional source of frustration. This is partly because people have limited mental capacity for processing information at any given moment.

They should be able to look at a sign, understand its meaning, and decide what to do. If they instead have to reread it, guess what certain words mean, or figure out which instruction takes priority, the process becomes unnecessarily demanding. Even a relatively simple message can become difficult to follow when its wording or presentation gets in the way.