A shadow cast across a building, a passerby whose clothing matches their surroundings, or a peculiar scene unfolding on a busy street can all become the subject of a photograph by Julio Marchamalo. This Spanish street photographer finds unusual compositions in everyday life, often using bold colors, deep shadows, and almost uncomfortable close-up angles to make familiar settings look somewhat surreal.

Born in Madrid in 1994, Marchamalo studied physics before developing a passion for street photography. Much of his work takes him through the streets of his hometown, where he explores how light can completely change the appearance of even the most familiar places. On his website, the photographer fittingly describes himself as “addicted to light.”

Below, we’ve put together a selection of Marchamalo’s street photographs for you to enjoy. Some might even make you look twice to figure out what's happening in the frame.