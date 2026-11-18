#1 Finally Finished My Tradescantia Zebrina
The craft itself is younger than many people assume. Its name comes from the French word "crochet," meaning "small hook," and historians generally agree it only became widespread in Europe in the early 19th century. It soon proved its value. During Ireland's Great Famine in the 1840s, crocheted lace became a vital source of income for many families, and intricate Irish crochet pieces were sold across Europe and beyond.
#2 Tomatoes On The Vine 🍅
Since then, crochet has kept finding new and unexpected uses. In 1997, mathematician Daina Taimina used it to create physical models of hyperbolic space, a type of geometry that mathematicians had long struggled to represent in physical form. Meanwhile, amigurumi, Japan's tradition of small crocheted creatures, has grown into a global phenomenon. In recent years, a new generation of makers sharing their work online has helped turn crochet into one of the most popular crafts, and the pieces in this list show where that skill and creativity can lead.