Travel photography can take many forms. Sometimes it’s about standing before a landscape that looks almost unreal, while other times, the most memorable image comes from an ordinary street, a local tradition, or a fleeting interaction that could easily have gone unnoticed. The Travel category of The Artist Gallery’s 2026 photography competition brings together exactly that kind of variety.

Bored Panda, including the striking entries recognized in the Over the past few months, we’ve already explored several other categories from The Artist Gallery’s competition here on, including the striking entries recognized in the Wildlife and Minimalist contests. While those collections challenged photographers to focus on particular subjects or visual approaches, the Travel category leaves plenty of room for both, bringing landscapes, wildlife, architecture, street photography, and human stories together under one broad theme.

Scroll down to explore the collection, and don’t forget to upvote the images that make you want to pack a bag and see the world for yourself.