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Thanksgiving is one of America’s most beloved holidays, and for many people, it’s hard to imagine November without it. Many of its traditions have been passed down through generations, and it’s easy to assume they’ve always been part of the celebration.
But the holiday has changed quite a bit over the centuries, and some of the stories we’ve grown up hearing about it aren’t entirely accurate. In fact, there are quite a few things about Thanksgiving’s history that might surprise you.
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Most Americans have heard the story of the first Thanksgiving in 1621, when English settlers and Native Americans gathered for a feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The celebration took place after the colonists’ first successful harvest, with around 90 Wampanoag men joining them.
Historical records suggest the festivities lasted three days, which sounds like quite a commitment compared to today’s single afternoon of eating.
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Interestingly, though, this wasn’t actually the first Thanksgiving celebration in North America. Indigenous peoples had been holding ceremonies to express gratitude long before Europeans arrived.
And in 1565, Spanish settlers in what is now St. Augustine, Florida, held a religious service and shared a meal with local Indigenous people. That’s more than 50 years before the famous Plymouth feast.
However, historians note that this particular celebration was a one-time event that had little influence on how Thanksgiving later developed in America.
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Speaking of that feast, the food would probably disappoint anyone expecting a modern Thanksgiving dinner. While turkey may have been served, historians are more certain that the guests ate venison and wild birds.
The Wampanoag brought five deer to the celebration, and seafood may also have appeared on the menu. There were certainly some interesting dishes, but many familiar Thanksgiving favorites hadn’t made their appearance yet.
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For instance, there was no pumpkin pie to finish off the meal. Pumpkins were available, but the English colonists didn’t have the ingredients needed to make the dessert we know today. Mashed potatoes were missing from the table, too.
In fact, the Massachusetts Archives notes that apple and pumpkin pies became Thanksgiving staples around two centuries later.
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Of course, Thanksgiving didn’t immediately become the nationwide celebration we know today. For many years, different states observed it on different dates, and there was no single annual holiday for the entire country.
Much of the credit for making Thanksgiving a national holiday goes to a woman named Sarah Josepha Hale. The magazine editor spent decades campaigning for it, writing articles and appealing to politicians to support the idea.