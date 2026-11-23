Thanksgiving is one of America’s most beloved holidays, and for many people, it’s hard to imagine November without it. Many of its traditions have been passed down through generations, and it’s easy to assume they’ve always been part of the celebration.

But the holiday has changed quite a bit over the centuries, and some of the stories we’ve grown up hearing about it aren’t entirely accurate. In fact, there are quite a few things about Thanksgiving’s history that might surprise you.