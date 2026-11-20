Art Nouveau began as a rebellion. By the 1890s, European cities were filling up with copies of Gothic cathedrals, Renaissance palaces, and Greek temples, and a new generation of architects and designers had had enough of borrowing from the past. They looked to nature instead: the bend of a stem, the spread of a peacock’s tail, the way a vine wraps around whatever it touches. Then they applied it to everything, from facades and staircases to door handles, radiator covers, and dessert spoons.

It was also remarkably short-lived. Within a couple of decades, the style that had looked daringly modern started to look fussy, then simply old-fashioned. Georges Fouquet’s jewelry shop in Paris, designed by Alphonse Mucha down to the last display case, opened on Rue Royale in 1901 and was taken apart as early as 1923. Many buildings had it worse. Victor Horta’s Maison du Peuple in Brussels, one of the movement’s landmarks, was demolished in 1965 despite protests from architects around the world. That loss became a turning point, and Art Nouveau slowly went from embarrassing to precious.

What survived is now spread across the world. Some of it sits in museums and carefully restored villas, but some still stands on ordinary streets, above supermarkets and bank branches, where a carved doorway or a curling balcony outshines everything around it. The Facebook group “The World Art Nouveau” collects these finds from Europe and beyond, and we’ve gathered some of our favorites below.