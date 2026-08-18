There are photographers who go looking for remarkable places, and then there are those who seem capable of making the familiar look remarkable. Turkish photographer Murat Bakmaz often falls into the latter category, building images around fleeting combinations of light, movement, silhouettes, animals, and people that might disappear a second later.

Born in Adana in 1982, Bakmaz studied Turkish Language and Literature before moving to Istanbul in 2011, where he began working as a teacher. Photography started as a hobby, with landscapes and macro shots among his early interests, but over time his attention shifted toward street, travel, and documentary photography. That change opened up an enormous range of subjects. His portfolio moves from misty roads and glowing mountain valleys to crowded streets, historic architecture, trains, and quiet encounters between people and animals. For him, photography has become a way of telling stories without relying on words, a fitting development for someone whose academic background began with language and literature. His camera has accompanied him across 78 cities in Turkey and nearly 20 countries, giving him opportunities to photograph everything from everyday routines to landscapes, architecture, and local traditions.

Scroll down to see how this photographer turns brief encounters and carefully observed details into memorable frames, and don't forget to upvote the photographs that catch your eye the most.