39 Street Photos By Angelus Agustinus That Show Life From A Different Perspective

There's a lot happening around us on any given day, and most of it passes without much notice. Children playing in the streets, animals wandering into unexpected places, or strangers sharing a brief moment together. But sometimes, being in the right place at the right time is all it takes to capture something memorable.

For Jakarta-based photographer Angelus Agustinus S, these everyday scenes are a constant source of inspiration. His street photography covers a wide range of subjects, from playful moments and unusual encounters to more serious glimpses of people's lives.

Below, we've gathered a selection of his photographs. Take a look, and let us know which ones caught your attention the most.