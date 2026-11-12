39 Street Photos By Angelus Agustinus That Show Life From A Different Perspective

There's a lot happening around us on any given day, and most of it passes without much notice. Children playing in the streets, animals wandering into unexpected places, or strangers sharing a brief moment together. But sometimes, being in the right place at the right time is all it takes to capture something memorable.
For Jakarta-based photographer Angelus Agustinus S, these everyday scenes are a constant source of inspiration. His street photography covers a wide range of subjects, from playful moments and unusual encounters to more serious glimpses of people's lives.
Below, we've gathered a selection of his photographs. Take a look, and let us know which ones caught your attention the most.
More info: Instagram
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6points
Beyond the subjects themselves, Angelus also pays close attention to how he frames each shot. Interesting angles, dramatic lighting, reflections, and carefully timed compositions give his photographs a distinctive look. Even a fairly ordinary street scene can become much more interesting when viewed from an unexpected perspective.
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On Instagram, he describes his approach with a simple phrase: “Recording every side of human life, space & shape.” And looking through his work, it's easy to see what he means. There's humor, sadness, curiosity, and plenty of those little moments that are easy to miss when you're caught up in your own routine.
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