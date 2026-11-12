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39 Street Photos By Angelus Agustinus That Show Life From A Different Perspective
Photography & Digital Art,Art & DesignNOV 12, 2026

39 Street Photos By Angelus Agustinus That Show Life From A Different Perspective

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
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There's a lot happening around us on any given day, and most of it passes without much notice. Children playing in the streets, animals wandering into unexpected places, or strangers sharing a brief moment together. But sometimes, being in the right place at the right time is all it takes to capture something memorable.
For Jakarta-based photographer Angelus Agustinus S, these everyday scenes are a constant source of inspiration. His street photography covers a wide range of subjects, from playful moments and unusual encounters to more serious glimpses of people's lives.
Below, we've gathered a selection of his photographs. Take a look, and let us know which ones caught your attention the most.
More info: Instagram

#1

Silhouettes of people fishing with a bottle in foreground from street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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Beyond the subjects themselves, Angelus also pays close attention to how he frames each shot. Interesting angles, dramatic lighting, reflections, and carefully timed compositions give his photographs a distinctive look. Even a fairly ordinary street scene can become much more interesting when viewed from an unexpected perspective.

#2

A giant robot statue near Tower Bridge, captured in creative street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#3

Street photo by Angelus Agustinus showing cats standing in front of a large painted cat mural on a wall.
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On Instagram, he describes his approach with a simple phrase: “Recording every side of human life, space & shape.” And looking through his work, it's easy to see what he means. There's humor, sadness, curiosity, and plenty of those little moments that are easy to miss when you're caught up in your own routine.

#4

Unique perspective street photo by Angelus Agustinus featuring a close-up of a bare foot near a harbor.
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#5

Silhouette of a person leaping through a grand archway captured in street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#6

Street photos by Angelus Agustinus showing cats walking along a wet harbor pier at golden hour sunset
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#7

Black and white street photos by Angelus Agustinus featuring a cat sitting between painted road lines
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#8

Statue of a hero on a horse under a flypast in street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#9

A worker wearing a yellow hardhat viewed through metal mesh in street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#10

A black cat sitting on a pier as seen in street photos by Angelus Agustinus.
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#11

Woman on a vintage scooter holding ketupat in street photos by Angelus Agustinus.
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#12

Dogs standing on a beach with a person walking in the background from street photos by Angelus Agustinus.
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#13

Silhouettes of people playing soccer on a beach, featured in street photos by Angelus Agustinus.
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#14

Artistic street photos by Angelus Agustinus showing a reflection of a worker in a high-visibility vest in a puddle
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#15

Vibrant street photos by Angelus Agustinus featuring silhouettes of children playing on the beach during a golden sunset
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#16

Silhouetted surfers and dogs on a beach captured in black and white street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#17

Street photos by Angelus Agustinus featuring a low angle view of a cat walking along a rooftop beam
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#18

A group of children looking directly at the camera in street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#19

A fluffy brown dog standing on a sandy beach captured in street photos by Angelus Agustinus
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#20

Street photos captures a classic car in the rain as a person walks by with a blue umbrella.
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