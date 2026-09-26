Bored Panda, the Australian artist behind Three years after we first featured her work on, the Australian artist behind See Me Doodle , Peta Manning continues to turn everyday observations into clever single-panel cartoons. Her humor can come from almost anywhere: relationships, technology, work, animals, anxiety, history, or simply taking a familiar expression and interpreting it in the most unexpected way.

Her work also features plenty of wordplay. Familiar phrases, social habits, and everyday frustrations become visual gags, while animals and historical or fictional scenarios are often given distinctly modern problems. The result is humor that may seem simple at first glance but often rewards taking a second look. Manning’s path to cartooning also has a deeply personal side. As she previously told Bored Panda, after studying Film & TV and working in television, she developed ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome), which severely limited her activities for years. During that period, she began recording cartoon ideas whenever inspiration appeared. Drawing eventually became an important creative outlet, and those ideas developed into the distinctive cartoons she creates today.

Scroll down to enjoy more of her playful observations on the strange, absurd, and unexpectedly funny side of everyday life.