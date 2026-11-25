Bored Panda, but this time, we're looking at a slightly different series in which the pets get the spotlight all to themselves. Danielle Spires , the photographer behind Cat Party Pet Portraits, should be a familiar name to some of our readers. We've previously featured her wonderfully quirky portraits of pets and their owners on, but this time, we're looking at a slightly different series in which the pets get the spotlight all to themselves.

In this series, Spires photographs each animal in five different poses, arranging the resulting portraits in circular frames against a cream-colored background. With soft blue studio backdrops, the compositions resemble vintage school portraits and family photographs you might find tucked away in an old photo album. Of course, it wouldn't be a Danielle Spires photoshoot without some rather amusing wardrobe choices. From little cowboy hats and colorful berets to royal crowns, oversized glasses, and miniature sweaters, the photographer has given her four-legged subjects plenty of looks to try. Their reactions, ranging from seemingly enthusiastic to thoroughly unimpressed, make the portraits all the more entertaining.

We've rounded up some of our favorite portraits from the series for you to enjoy below. Scroll down, upvote your favorites, and let us know which of these adorable models you think pulled off their outfits the best!