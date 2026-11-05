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This Photographer Shows What Everyday Life Looks Like In Rome’s Subway (36 Pics)
Photography & Digital Art,Art & DesignNOV 5, 2026

This Photographer Shows What Everyday Life Looks Like In Rome’s Subway (36 Pics)

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
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Rome is a city that hardly needs an introduction. From the Colosseum and the Roman Forum to its beautiful piazzas and centuries-old architecture, there’s something fascinating to see around practically every corner. However, while tourists explore the city’s famous attractions above ground, photographer Fabio Renzi has turned his attention to a different side of the Italian capital: its subway system.
Through his street photography, which he shares on Instagram as @eyes_look_rome, Renzi documents the people and unexpected moments he encounters on Rome’s public transportation. His photographs capture everything from exhausted commuters and amusing coincidences to unusual characters and small gestures of affection. These are scenes that thousands of passengers might walk past without a second thought, but through his lens, they become something worth stopping to appreciate.
Below, we’ve gathered a selection of Fabio’s photographs capturing the wonderfully unpredictable world of Rome’s subway. Take a look, upvote your favorites, and let us know if you enjoy people-watching when you’re traveling on public transportation, or are you more likely to spend the journey looking at your phone?
More info: Instagram

#1

A woman sitting near vibrant graphic ads depicting everyday life in Rome subway
eyes_look_rome
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7points

#2

A sleeping passenger wearing a blue shirt captures everyday life in Rome’s subway.
eyes_look_rome
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7points

#3

A man in religious robes standing in a crowded train depicting everyday life in Rome's subway
eyes_look_rome
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7points

#4

A commuter wearing rainbow socks and leg tattoos during everyday life in Rome's subway.
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#5

A happy golden retriever being petted by its owner while traveling in Rome's subway.
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#6

A sleeping passenger resting on a bench capturing everyday life in Rome subway
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#7

Musicians playing brass instruments during everyday life on Rome's subway train.
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#8

A bride holding flowers next to a groom in Rome's subway illustrating everyday life.
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#9

A young couple leaning close together holding skateboards, capturing everyday life in Rome’s subway.
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#10

Two women riding the train together captured as everyday life in Rome's subway
eyes_look_rome
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6points

#11

A woman applying makeup while looking into a compact mirror, capturing everyday life in Rome's subway.
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#12

A woman wearing a fur coat standing on an escalator, capturing everyday life in Rome's subway.
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#13

A woman holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers during everyday life in Rome subway
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#14

A father sitting with his two young daughters during everyday life in Rome’s subway.
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#15

Everyday life in Rome’s subway showing a man yawning in a yellow raincoat.
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#16

Two young men chatting with smartphones in hand, showing everyday life on Rome's subway.
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#17

Commuters squeezed into a crowded train car reflecting everyday life in Rome's subway
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#18

A couple embracing on a platform illustrating everyday life in Rome's subway
eyes_look_rome
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5points

#19

An elderly man resting his head on his hand while riding Rome's subway car.
eyes_look_rome
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4points

#20

A man looking up while seated during everyday life in Rome's subway next to a Marilyn Monroe bag.
eyes_look_rome
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4points
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Hidrėlėy
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