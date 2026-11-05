This Photographer Shows What Everyday Life Looks Like In Rome’s Subway (36 Pics)

Rome is a city that hardly needs an introduction. From the Colosseum and the Roman Forum to its beautiful piazzas and centuries-old architecture, there’s something fascinating to see around practically every corner. However, while tourists explore the city’s famous attractions above ground, photographer Fabio Renzi has turned his attention to a different side of the Italian capital: its subway system.

Through his street photography, which he shares on Instagram as @eyes_look_rome, Renzi documents the people and unexpected moments he encounters on Rome’s public transportation. His photographs capture everything from exhausted commuters and amusing coincidences to unusual characters and small gestures of affection. These are scenes that thousands of passengers might walk past without a second thought, but through his lens, they become something worth stopping to appreciate.

Below, we’ve gathered a selection of Fabio’s photographs capturing the wonderfully unpredictable world of Rome’s subway. Take a look, upvote your favorites, and let us know if you enjoy people-watching when you’re traveling on public transportation, or are you more likely to spend the journey looking at your phone?