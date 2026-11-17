If you've spent enough time scrolling through social media, there's a good chance you've seen this smiling little Jack Russell Terrier before. Her expressive face has appeared in countless memes, funny videos, and photos, often accompanied by music and some rather unusual captions.

Many people know her as Aifolou or Wenomechainsama, but her real name was Maya. And behind those familiar images was a Jack Russell Terrier from Ukraine whose owner, photographer Iryna Kalamurza , never expected her beloved pet to become an internet celebrity.

Iryna recently shared Maya's story with us at Bored Panda, revealing how their nearly 16 years together led to a photography project that would eventually make the little dog famous worldwide. Scroll down to read the full story and see how Maya’s studio photos slowly morphed into online memes and countless examples of fan art.

Maya was just a puppy when Iryna met her at a breeder's home near Kyiv, Ukraine, in the summer of 2010

Their story began in the summer of 2010, when Iryna visited a dog breeder near Kyiv, Ukraine. She had always dreamed of owning a Jack Russell Terrier, and although the breeder kept recommending a different puppy, she immediately felt drawn to Maya. “I just felt that she was my dog,” Iryna recalled.

Although the breeder recommended another puppy, Iryna couldn't take her eyes off Maya and immediately knew she was the one

The two became inseparable, spending nearly 16 years together and traveling to different countries

The two quickly became inseparable. At the time, Iryna was working at a photography studio in Kyiv, specializing in portraits of people. Maya regularly accompanied her to work and soon became a familiar face to everyone visiting the studio. Around the same time, Iryna began uploading photographs to stock image websites to earn a little extra money alongside her regular photography work. Naturally, she also started taking professional pictures of Maya, whose cheerful personality and expressive face made her an excellent model.

Maya was always ready to accompany Iryna on her adventures, no matter what activity they had planned

At the time, Iryna worked at a photography studio in Kyiv, where Maya regularly joined her

Over the next decade, the pair created an extensive collection of photographs, experimenting with different expressions, poses, and styles. Maya's pictures consistently became some of the most popular images in Iryna's stock portfolio. Her photographs appeared in advertisements, magazines, and pet-related products, and some were even purchased by the pet food company Pedigree. However, their biggest success was still to come.

The little Jack Russell Terrier became so familiar to the studio's visitors that everyone knew her

Although Iryna mainly specialized in photographing people, Maya soon became one of her favorite models

In the summer of 2021, Iryna began receiving unexpected messages on Instagram from complete strangers. People were telling her how much they loved her dog and how Maya's pictures made them happy. At first, she wasn't entirely sure what was happening. Then, one message finally explained everything: “I don't know if you're aware, but your dog is a superstar in Brazil!”

Iryna began photographing Maya for stock image websites as a side project, never expecting what would happen years later

Over approximately ten years, their photo sessions produced an extensive collection of portraits capturing Maya's many expressions

It turned out that someone had used Maya's stock photographs to create a humorous video featuring the song “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li. The video became enormously popular among Brazilian internet users, who began calling the dog Aifolou, a playful interpretation of the song's lyrics. Before many people even knew Maya's real name or who had photographed her, she had already become a recognizable internet character.

Maya's cheerful face and expressive personality made her photographs some of the most popular images in Iryna's portfolio

Long before becoming an internet meme, Maya's pictures were already appearing in advertisements, magazines, and pet products

Her popularity grew further when her pictures began appearing in another meme, Wenomechainsama, based on misheard lyrics from Calvin Harris's song “Summer.” Other names and versions followed, introducing Maya's smiling face to even more people around the world. Iryna was amazed by the creativity of Maya's growing fan community. People began making drawings, stickers, homemade merchandise, and all kinds of other tributes inspired by her photographs. Some fans even had Maya's face tattooed on their bodies.

Some of her photographs were even purchased by the pet food company Pedigree

In the summer of 2021, Iryna began receiving unexpected messages from strangers telling her how much they loved Maya

Although Iryna distinguishes between these affectionate fan creations and the unauthorized commercial use of her photographs, she has always appreciated seeing how much joy Maya brings to people. She also began receiving messages from followers who told her that pictures of Maya helped them through difficult periods or simply made their days a little better. For Iryna, knowing that photographs she had taken with so much love could have such an effect on strangers was incredibly meaningful. Meanwhile, life brought some major changes for the pair. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Iryna and Maya moved to Barcelona, Spain, where they continued their lives together.

One message finally explained what was happening, revealing that Maya had become an internet superstar in Brazil

Her photographs became famous through memes such as Aifolou and Wenomechainsama, both inspired by misheard song lyrics

Sadly, Maya passed away in 2026 at the age of 16, leaving behind her devastated owner and an enormous community of fans who had grown attached to her through their screens. Iryna received thousands of messages from people around the world expressing their condolences. Many had never met Maya, yet they grieved alongside her owner, sharing how much the little dog had meant to them. “I miss her very much. But at the same time, I'm incredibly grateful that so many people love her and continue sharing her story,” Iryna told us.

As Maya's popularity spread, fans began creating their own illustrations and drawings inspired by her photographs

Iryna was delighted to discover how many people were using Maya's familiar expressions as inspiration for their artwork

Today, Maya's photographs, memes, and fan creations continue to circulate online. Iryna has also created a dedicated website to preserve her memory and celebrate the little dog who became famous simply by being herself. One recent message from a follower was particularly touching for Iryna. “I will tell my children about Maya,” the person wrote.

Fans also created homemade T-shirts, stickers, and even cakes featuring the internet-famous dog

Maya's fan community eventually spread across Brazil, the US, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and many European countries

For someone who originally just wanted to photograph her best friend, knowing that Maya will be remembered by people around the world means a great deal. And while many internet users will always recognize her as Aifolou or Wenomechainsama, behind those funny pictures was Maya, a much-loved dog who spent nearly 16 years by her owner's side.

Some fans took their love for Maya even further, with Iryna discovering five different tattoos inspired by her photographs

Sadly, Maya passed away earlier this year at the age of 16, and thousands of fans sent Iryna messages expressing their condolences

Today, Maya lives on through countless memes, illustrations, and other tributes created by people who never got to meet her