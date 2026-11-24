Pop culture, politics, and the latest headlines give cartoonists plenty of material to work with. From Hollywood's obsession with familiar franchises to the strange things people say and do in the public eye, there's usually something worth making fun of. Canadian cartoonist Dave Whamond is no stranger to finding humor in these subjects. His single-panel cartoons often put a ridiculous spin on familiar characters, popular trends, and current events, using satire and clever wordplay to point out the absurdities of modern society.

We've featured Whamond's work on Bored Panda before, and this time we're back with another selection of his cartoons focusing on pop culture and social commentary. Whether he's giving well-known fictional characters new problems to deal with, poking fun at politicians and the media, or questioning some of people’s stranger habits, his comics offer a humorous take on things many of us recognize.

Scroll down to check out the latest selection of his work, and don't forget to upvote the ones you enjoyed the most!