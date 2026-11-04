#1
I lost contact with some of my best friends, friends who never appeared on social media again. Friends from countries now in the middle of war. I love them. I hope they’re safe.
#2
Edit: They all turned on a girl hanging out with us and kicked her out of the cabin to sleep alone on the other side of the camp in the middle of the night. I wasn't comfortable leaving her alone and went to stay with her which was seen as some kind of betrayal. I didn't back down and apparently that was a massive problem.
#3
I'd hosted a Christmas Leftovers party for about a decade and canceled it during the pandemic. They all knew that I was alone on the 25th.
When I invited them to the one a few years ago, they said they all had plans to go to a party at someone's house but I didn't get invited.
I don't think I have any friends anymore.
Robin Dunbar, the Oxford anthropologist behind the famous "Dunbar's number" of 150, says our social lives come in layers. There are about 5 people in your innermost circle, 15 in the next ring, 50 after that, and 150 at the outer edge.
Most friend groups live in that 5 to 15 zone, so losing the group doesn't cost you one friend. It wipes out an entire layer of your support system in a single afternoon. Dunbar also found that friendships need constant upkeep, and without regular contact, they slide down a tier and keep going.
#4
#5
I moved on with my life and though I was rather traumatized by the months of insane layers on layers of lies and being used to cheat on someone without my knowledge or consent, I moved on. An entire year later, she starts posting CRAZY s**t, calling me a homewrecking w***e and all this stuff. I was like w*f. So I told my side of the story, about how he was a liar, how when I found out I did the right thing, and how initially she was on the same page. Then he joined in slandering me too. This resulted in 2 years of cyber bullying by people they knew. I was getting d***h threats, harassed from fake social media accounts, people vandalizing my house etc.
I was now even more devastated. I confronted them together, again. They admitted to trying to purposely destroy me because someone had found out what he did and it made him look bad so they were trying to save his reputation by throwing me under the bus.
I continued to fight back, I even got s******l for awhile due to all the harassment and a***e from random a*s people who had never met me, and this is when I find out that my mutuals all knew he had a gf the whole time and was a pos and lied to me and said he was great, AND, I wasn't even the first one he'd done this exact same thing to.
After they did all this, the friends still hung out with them because they owned a club they liked to go to. Basically it was "Yeah we know he's a piece of s**t and hurt you and violated your trust and then a whole year later tried to destroy your reputation to cover up his own mistakes, but we really like hanging out at his place so.
So I cut them all off because WHAT THE F**K.
#6
Girl friend was part of my long term circle, known her for over 10 years, she had a boyfriend, never made a move on me, she was just "one of the boys"
Then I get a girlfriend outside the group
Within the same month, girl friend makes a move on me during the only outing that my girlfriend didn't partake in
I tell my girlfriend via phone call when I find myself alone, she is now politely wary of my girl friend
Girl friend breaks up with her boyfriend the next day
Girl friend starts talking to me more than usual about anything and everything, encouraged by the entire rest of my circle of friends, they help her, even plan other outings where it suspiciously lands on a day where my girlfriend can't come
I'm not stupid, I knew what was happening, I chose my girlfriend, circle of friends choose the girl friend.
Rebuilding that layer is a project of its own. Jeffrey Hall, a communication professor at the University of Kansas, measured how long friendship takes to form in a 2018 study. It takes about 50 hours together to go from acquaintance to casual friend and around 90 hours to become an actual friend. Close friend territory starts past 200 hours. That's five full work weeks of hanging out, which explains why starting over feels so exhausting.
#7
For about a month I spent a lot of my leisure time working on this project, I'm really enjoying it. Then I get a little slower at it due to work, and he tells me he needs me to focus all my energy on this project, so I tell him it's a fun side project, but I'm not treating it like a job, I'm sorry I didn't understand that was the expectation, here's everything I worked on and I'll let you guys continue on.
Everything is fine for a while. And then I see our Discord conversation, where he is asking his best friends to log in for work, he says he expects them to work 35 hours a week on his project, that it's super important to him. And I kind of lost it, this guy who's never had a job, who everyone in this group looks up to because he's the defacto leader, is emotionally manipulating his friends so he can get free labor from them so that he doesn't have to get a job. I explain as much in a late night tirade, I try to show the fact that with the hours that everyone has logged over the last few months he would owe each of them thousands of euros in minimum wage, that this is a terrible way to treat employees, let alone friends that you desperately rely on.
And the friends defended him, he answered with nothing but personal attacks, justifying himself by saying he's helped them in the past, and I walked away.
I hope the other friends came to their senses and stopped letting him walk all over them. The game has not yet come out, some 5 years later, so I think I made the right call there.
#8
Fast forward a month or so after and during a little text exchange in our group chat, one of the guys said he wished it was me that d**d instead of our buddy. That one struck a cord deep within me, and nobody Interjected but instead remained silent.
I feel like I lost all of them, and I chose to step away from who I thought were my lifelong friends. I’m in therapy now for a few reasons other than that comment but wow that hurts.
#9
Btw d**g free 302 days today.
The pain of being dropped is physical, and scientists have the brain scans to prove it. Psychologist Naomi Eisenberger and colleagues put people in an fMRI scanner during a virtual ball-tossing game called Cyberball, where the other players suddenly stopped throwing to them.
The anterior cingulate cortex, a region involved in processing physical pain, lit up. Kipling Williams, who created the game, found that people still felt the sting even when told the other players were computers. If a cartoon ball can do that, a group chat with a new name has no chance.
#10
#11
Good f*****g riddance. May our paths never cross.
#12
They all justified it from him being a****d when he was a child and kicked me to the curb. I couldn't be friends with people who associated themselves with a sick minded guy like that anyways so good riddance.
So why does the entire group go along with it? Solomon Asch's conformity experiments in the 1950s are a good starting point. About 75% of participants went along with an obviously wrong answer at least once, just because everyone else in the room had said it first. Asch also found that a single ally who broke from the pack made people far more likely to speak up. In a friend group, that ally usually isn't there, and everyone assumes someone else will say something.
#13
#14
#15
Edit: I just want to say thank you to everyone who has read and commented. I appreciate your support and stories, and my heart goes out to absolutely anyone who has had a relatable experience.
Social psychology has a few more explanations for how it spreads. Fritz Heider's balance theory, from 1946, says people feel tension when two friends disagree about a third person, and that they tend to resolve it by lining up with whoever they're closest to.
Then there's the "black sheep effect," documented in the late 1980s by researchers including Jose Marques, which found that groups judge a disliked member more harshly than they'd judge an outsider doing the exact same thing. Put them together, and one bad story can flip a whole group before the person at the center knows there's a story.
#16
So I voluntarily went into treatment, and got a job shortly after. I'm 11 years sober now, and married with 2 kids.
Several of the people from that circle have passed away since, mostly from overdoses, and before they hit 30. Those who survived are sober and generally doing well.
#17
#18
Nobody even asked me what happened. If they had, maybe I would have had the strength to tell someone that he physically a****lted me. Can’t say for sure though, I didn’t even say the words for another two years after it happened.
You are far from the only one sitting in an empty chat. The Friendship Recession reports that 17% of Americans say they don't have close friends, up from 3% in 1990. The number of people with ten or more close friends fell from 33% to 13% over the same period. Men fared worst, with 15% reporting no close friends at all. Loneliness is spreading fast enough that US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a formal advisory on it in 2023.