Started seeing a guy, who had a gf. I didn't know. He straight up lied to me for months and months. Future faked and everything. However, all our mutuals knew he was with someone and cheating, (found this out later) but they vouched for him, told me he was such a great guy. Then I found out about her and was devastated. I went to talk to her. I told her everything. We put together the whole timeline of events and confronted him together. We both agreed to end things with him, but I guess she never did.



I moved on with my life and though I was rather traumatized by the months of insane layers on layers of lies and being used to cheat on someone without my knowledge or consent, I moved on. An entire year later, she starts posting CRAZY s**t, calling me a homewrecking w***e and all this stuff. I was like w*f. So I told my side of the story, about how he was a liar, how when I found out I did the right thing, and how initially she was on the same page. Then he joined in slandering me too. This resulted in 2 years of cyber bullying by people they knew. I was getting d***h threats, harassed from fake social media accounts, people vandalizing my house etc.



I was now even more devastated. I confronted them together, again. They admitted to trying to purposely destroy me because someone had found out what he did and it made him look bad so they were trying to save his reputation by throwing me under the bus.



I continued to fight back, I even got s******l for awhile due to all the harassment and a***e from random a*s people who had never met me, and this is when I find out that my mutuals all knew he had a gf the whole time and was a pos and lied to me and said he was great, AND, I wasn't even the first one he'd done this exact same thing to.



After they did all this, the friends still hung out with them because they owned a club they liked to go to. Basically it was "Yeah we know he's a piece of s**t and hurt you and violated your trust and then a whole year later tried to destroy your reputation to cover up his own mistakes, but we really like hanging out at his place so.



So I cut them all off because WHAT THE F**K.