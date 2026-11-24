One big reason why you’re here scrolling through this list is that you enjoy cringe humor. You are not the only one, though. It’s quite a popular genre, and the internet and social media have only made it more so.

It’s the same reason some people laugh when someone trips and falls in a movie theater or mispronounces a word.

Research shows cringe makes us laugh mainly because it’s happening to someone else. Since we are not the ones experiencing it and we're at a safe distance from the person doing it — especially on the internet — we don’t feel guilty about roasting and laughing at these awkward moments.