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One big reason why you’re here scrolling through this list is that you enjoy cringe humor. You are not the only one, though. It’s quite a popular genre, and the internet and social media have only made it more so.
It’s the same reason some people laugh when someone trips and falls in a movie theater or mispronounces a word.
Research shows cringe makes us laugh mainly because it’s happening to someone else. Since we are not the ones experiencing it and we're at a safe distance from the person doing it — especially on the internet — we don’t feel guilty about roasting and laughing at these awkward moments.
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Traditional embarrassment humor usually keeps things lighthearted, letting you laugh from a safe distance. Cringe comedy takes a different approach.
Studies show that it intentionally triggers secondhand embarrassment — that uncomfortable, squirm-inducing feeling you get when someone else fails socially.
TV shows like The Office and Curb Your Enthusiasm master this by pulling you right into the awkwardness. They close the emotional gap between you and the characters, making you feel the tension as if it were happening to you.
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Strangely enough, our brains actually enjoy this discomfort of watching or reading cringe content. Experts call it benign masochism — the thrill of experiencing a painful or stressful situation while knowing you are completely safe.
Watching someone else survive a social worst-case scenario lets us safely explore our own fears of embarrassment.
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Pointing out someone else’s cringe moment is also a sneaky way to flex. Research shows that mocking an awkward moment signals to everyone around you that you know better.
When we laugh at a terrible joke or a ridiculous brag, we are secretly reassuring ourselves that we understand the social rules. At the same time, it lets us release our own hidden anxieties about fitting in.
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As you scroll through the absolute chaos, take a moment to think back. Have you ever posted something online or sent someone an obnoxious text just to see if it would get a reaction?
Or better yet — what is the most embarrassing thing you have witnessed this year? Drop your thoughts in the comments, and try not to end up on a list like this.