49 Posts So Cringey That You Might Need To Look Away And Take A Deep Breath Before Scrolling (New Pics)

We all know the sting of making a fool of ourselves. But a very specific kind of discomfort hits when we watch someone else drop the ball. We often lump all secondhand embarrassment together, but experts have discovered that cringe is its own unique monster.

In a 2024 study, researchers mapped out the difference between feeling bad for someone and cringing at them. With empathetic embarrassment, you put yourself in the other person’s shoes and share their pain. Because you care, you keep it to yourself to avoid piling on.

Cringe works the exact opposite way. When you cringe, empathy vanishes. You don’t imagine yourself in their position because you genuinely can’t believe anyone would act like that. Instead of keeping quiet, you feel a sudden, irresistible urge to screenshot the text, forward the video, or tell everyone what you know.