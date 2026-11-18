I had a patient who was a sort of religious figure with some people from his village believing he was god. At admission he had denied any significant past medical history except a surgery for a fracture in the past. He had very bad pneumonia and was in the ICU. His blood tests came back positive for retroviral disease. Patient and family members denied any prior knowledge of this.



Before any major surgery patients are tested for viral markers, so we asked his wife again without any of his other relatives around. Then she revealed that they had found out a year ago, but did not take any medications because they were scared that other people would find out and he would lose the respect of his 'disciples'.



We asked the patient a third time about any high risk behaviour and then he revealed that he was actually gay and had multiple affairs with men. He had used her as a beard and they even had one child together.



Sadly the disease was too advanced and we couldn't save him.