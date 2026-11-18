#1
#2
Was there with him till the end. I think about him a lot, and it makes me believe solid, long lasting love exists.
#3
Before any major surgery patients are tested for viral markers, so we asked his wife again without any of his other relatives around. Then she revealed that they had found out a year ago, but did not take any medications because they were scared that other people would find out and he would lose the respect of his 'disciples'.
We asked the patient a third time about any high risk behaviour and then he revealed that he was actually gay and had multiple affairs with men. He had used her as a beard and they even had one child together.
Sadly the disease was too advanced and we couldn't save him.
If anyone knows what people really want to get off their chest right at the end, it’s those sitting at their bedside. Hospice nurse Suzanne B. O’Brien has cared for many patients in her 20-plus years on the job, and she says the things she hears most often from people in their final days aren’t scandalous secrets; they’re regrets.
#4
#5
He had a second family with kids from a multi year affair 40 or so years prior to his d***h.
His wife was in the room sleeping when he told the family. Over 2 year later She is now like 92 and has worsening dementia and no one has ever told her.
#6
In O’Brien’s view, that’s because most of us act as if the end of life is optional rather than “a natural part of our journey.” We put off the things that matter until we retire, or have enough money, or the time feels right. Then, once time runs short, the regrets surface: not following our hearts, not loving others fully, or not letting others love us back.
#7
Poor guy. He lived with that anguish for 50+ years.
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#9
One wealthy 69-year-old patient of hers, for instance, had spent years cutting off friends and family over money, jealousy, and petty squabbles. By the end, he couldn’t even remember why. Many patients are also far too hard on themselves, and O’Brien often helps them see that, given their circumstances, they were doing the best they could. She says that seeing their past choices with a little more compassion often brings them real peace. (And perhaps that’s a lesson for all of us.)
#10
I have no idea if any of that is true. It was 13 years ago and I was only one her team for a couple hours. She was so detailed and laser focused our whole conversation I’m still inclined to believe her.
#11
#12
That kind of honesty, both with ourselves and with the people we love, is what can make final confessions so powerful. Whether they’re always true is another matter. Dr. Joseph Cibelli looks at the question through a forensic psychology lens, weighing whether these statements can be trusted as evidence. Still, many of his insights apply just as well when the person listening is a nurse or doctor.
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People nearing the end have long been assumed to understand how serious the moment is, and to have little reason left to lie. And as Cibelli writes, facing the end can “collapse pretense, intensify conscience, and strip life down to essentials.” For many, that sparks a need to make things right, whether by asking forgiveness from God, their family, the people they’ve hurt, or even themselves. Guilt can also loosen the grip on secrets that have been tucked away for years.
#16
She asked, after I explained we would not start tube feeding, what would happen to her. I told her she would get more tired of time and eventually fall asleep then pass on to heaven.
She looked me d**d in the eye and said in all seriousness “what makes you think I’ll go to heaven?”
I since mostly retired that phrasing (which I picked up from an oncologist). It was one of the few times in my career a patient truly left me speechless.
#17
She told me a story about in her home country, she was chained to a bench in a back room. No food or water. They wanted her to d*e. I asked, “Who?” She said her daughter’s husband; he was a ‘police man’ there, but a very bad man. She escaped and ran away. She said she was still very much afraid her daughter (and the daughter’s husband) may learn where she was residing.
She had enough details that I believed her story.
#18
Elderly woman —“wish I could have been a lesbian but loved that d**k so much”
Others: “they’ll be surprised when they see the will” Lots of confessions about affairs, children not their husbands or wives. A good amount of people after a life of a***e and misery who were very relieved for their spouse to d*e.
And more.
Cibelli says that when a confession is humiliating and gains the person nothing, it may well be a genuine attempt to finally put down a heavy load. But not every confession is as noble. The urge for revenge, control, or a flattering legacy, he notes, can stick around until the very last moment. So, sure, a final confession could be the most honest thing someone ever said. Or it could be “the last strategic act the person ever performed.”