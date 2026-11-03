Bored Panda before, but this latest collection takes his peculiar brand of comedy a little further into the darker side. If you're familiar with Graham Annable's comics, you probably already know that his sense of humor can get pretty dark. The Canadian cartoonist, better known as Grickle , tends to dive into the darker, more sinister side of comedy, sometimes with a downright disturbing twist. We've featured his work onbefore, but this latest collection takes his peculiar brand of comedy a little further into the darker side.

This time around, there's a noticeable dose of morbid humor, bizarre scenarios, and even a few Halloween-inspired jokes. Some of his illustrations are delightfully absurd, while others might leave you wondering whether you should be laughing at all. Either way, there's rarely a dull moment in Grickle's wonderfully twisted world.

Whether you prefer your humor silly, spooky, or a little messed up, there's plenty to appreciate in this selection. Scroll down to check them out, and let us know which ones made you laugh the most!