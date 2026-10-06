There are plenty of everyday objects we barely think twice about: a mirror, a doormat, a broom, or a belt. But in the hands of Drought, even the most familiar items can turn into something completely unexpected. Founded by designer Jake Olshan, the Los Angeles-based studio reimagines ordinary products through the visual language of pop culture, old technology, and the early days of the Internet. Its creations often take something instantly recognizable from a screen, game, or gadget and turn it into a functional object for the real world, from an enormous Microsoft Paint-inspired mirror to an iPod-shaped one, a Windows warning-message doormat, and a giant paintbrush that doubles as a broom.

Nostalgia plays a major role in Drought’s work. Interfaces, logos, devices, and other digital artifacts that once felt completely ordinary are brought back in forms that are much harder to ignore. One example is the studio’s oversized Microsoft Paint mirror. The familiar toolbar, menus, and color palette surround the reflective surface, turning the classic computer program into a physical piece of décor. Another mirror takes inspiration from the iPod, transforming the once-ubiquitous music player into something large enough to lean against a wall.

Scroll down to see some of Drought’s most inventive designs, and let us know which nostalgic creation you’d happily have in your own home.