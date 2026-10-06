#1
Other ideas lean even further into visual jokes. A kitchen knife becomes a mirror that appears dramatically planted in a pool of red, while a Windows-style warning box becomes a doormat that tells visitors, rather appropriately, “Do not enter.”
#2
#3
Drought also likes taking familiar shapes very literally. A huge painter’s brush becomes a broom, paired with a palette-shaped dustpan splattered with colorful “paint.” The resulting object is practical, but it also looks like a prop that has escaped from an art program and landed in someone’s apartment. That blend of ‘potential practicality’ and humor is a recurring part of the studio’s appeal. Many of the designs are recognizable almost immediately, yet it still takes a moment for the brain to register what they have actually become.
#4
#5
Much of Drought’s visual world feels distinctly Y2K, drawing on the computers, music players, software, and internet imagery that defined an earlier era of digital life. Rather than simply reproducing those references, however, the studio gives them entirely new functions. The result is a collection that sits somewhere between product design, sculpture, fashion, and an elaborate visual joke. These are objects built around the strange pleasure of recognizing something from the past in a form you never expected to see it take.