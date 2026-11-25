Few things are as unmistakably New York as the blue-and-yellow Sabrett umbrellas found on hot dog carts across the city. While most New Yorkers pass by them without giving their design much thought, artists Deanna Billy and David Munson saw an opportunity to turn this familiar piece of street culture into something entirely different.

Working with designer and seamstress Colette Komm, the duo repurposed original Sabrett hot dog cart umbrellas to create a wearable motorcycle-style jacket. Complete with the recognizable colors, branding, and even the company’s famous slogan, the jacket is a rather unconventional tribute to the city the artists call home.

Scroll down to see how the artists brought their idea to life and how the jacket looks on the streets of New York City. Bored Panda also reached out to Deanna Billy to learn more about the inspiration behind the project, the challenges of creating the jacket, and how New Yorkers reacted to it.



New York City’s iconic hot dog cart umbrellas have inspired an unexpected fashion piece

We first asked Billy what inspired her and Munson to turn such a familiar part of New York City’s streets into clothing: “We wanted to pay tribute to a NYC icon, the hot dog cart umbrella. We felt the umbrella needed to live in the fashion space, and a jacket felt like the perfect fit. As New Yorkers, it's part of the fabric of our daily lives here - that famous blue and yellow. And the amazing line, ‘We're On A Roll!!!’ (with three exclamation points) always made us laugh. The branding really hasn't changed much since they launched their mobile carts in 1926, so it's a nice little visual time capsule.”

Artists Deanna Billy and David Munson wanted to pay tribute to this familiar city landmark

The idea of turning a Sabrett umbrella into a jacket came to them over a year ago

We were also curious about how long it took to bring the idea to life and what went into transforming the umbrellas into a fully wearable jacket: “We had the idea over a year ago, but we didn't know an expert seamstress. When we discovered Colette Komm through her viral project, the Snowmannequin, we knew right away she had the unique skill set to bring our idea to life.

The duo wanted to preserve the branding that generations of New Yorkers have come to recognize

They began by creating watercolor sketches of the proposed jacket

“We created watercolor blueprints of the umbrella jacket, which mapped out the pattern for Colette to follow. Next, we had to secure the umbrellas, which was not an easy task, and it took a few attempts, as we asked around 20 hot dog cart vendors if we could purchase their umbrellas and only 2 said yes.”

The sketches mapped out how different parts of the umbrella would be repurposed

To bring their vision to life, the artists teamed up with designer and seamstress Colette Komm

“Between the three of us, washing and dismantling the umbrellas took a few days. The Midtown grime was heavy on these locally sourced umbrellas, which had been outside working since 2018. Then it took Colette approximately one day to create the pattern and three days to masterfully sew it together.”

Finding authentic hot dog cart umbrellas proved to be a challenge of its own

Of the roughly 20 vendors they approached, only two agreed to sell their umbrellas

Of course, taking a jacket made from hot dog cart umbrellas onto the streets of Manhattan was bound to attract some attention. We asked Billy how passersby and the hot dog vendors themselves reacted to the unusual creation: “Our model Jean-Claude Langerholc really brought the jacket to life during our photoshoot. It stopped people in their tracks. Everyone wanted a photo. It was a real hit with the hot dog vendors too!”

The umbrellas had been serving hot dog vendors on the streets of Midtown Manhattan since 2018

Years of exposure to the elements meant the material needed a thorough cleaning

Finally, we asked the artist what she and her collaborators hoped to convey through the project: “We love living in NYC. We love hot dogs. We wanted to celebrate one of the city's most recognizable everyday symbols and transform it into something unexpected, fun, and uniquely New York.”

Washing and dismantling the umbrellas took the team several days

Komm then spent approximately a day creating the pattern for the jacket

It took another three days to carefully sew the pieces together

The material was transformed into a fully wearable motorcycle-style jacket

The finished piece retained Sabrett’s signature blue-and-yellow color scheme

Even the iconic “We’re On A Roll!!!” slogan found its place on the jacket

Model Jean-Claude Langerholc brought the finished creation to life on the streets of Manhattan

The unusual jacket quickly caught the attention of passersby

It was particularly well received by the city’s hot dog vendors

The project celebrates an everyday object that has become synonymous with New York City

What once sheltered hot dog vendors now lives on as a one-of-a-kind fashion statement