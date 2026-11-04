Dating can be a minefield: you never know what kind of info grenade a person might lob in your direction. There are all kinds of secrets people hide from their potential partners. For example, a 2023 study suggests that almost two-thirds of Tinder users are already partnered up or even married.
But that’s not the worst thing you can find out about the person you recently started dating. The stories in one online thread had us in disbelief: it turns out some people even try to pass off their wives and partners as siblings or “best friends.”
These and more are the things people shared in the online thread, prompted by one user asking, “What’s the most insane thing you’ve discovered about someone you dated?” And if these folks’ lies and secrets weren’t so terrible, we would almost be impressed.
#1
He told me about his half sister and how close they were. Her son was his godson etc. He then told me she was pregnant and he was really down about it because he said that she suspected her husband of cheating and it wasn't a good time for a baby. Long story short, he lied about her being his sister. She was his wife, that godson was his son and that pregnancy was his. The story about the cheating husband–he was referring to himself.
7points
#2
When I was 22 I went on a date with a guy who told me he was 26. When we were getting our drinks the waiter accidentally gave me his ID instead of mine. Checked his birthday and he was 50. He did look very young and muscular. I walked out and blocked him that same day. I’m pretty sure the waiter knew what he was doing.
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6points
#3
So I dated a guy. I go to his place and its obvious a woman lived there. He says his wife passed and he hadn't changed anything yet. Had he quit there, he might have got away with it. But he kept adding to to the story. Spidey senses started to tingle. Long story short, his estranged wife was alive and well in New York. His live in gf was deployed and his neighbors ratted him out when she eventually came home.
5points
#4
Wouldn't have been a huge deal, since age doesn't matter to me, but, he told me he was 42, when in fact he was 59. Or put another way, one year older than my mother.
5points
#5
I once dated a man who told me on the first date (I know ) his ex-wife had cheated on him after their daughter was born and left him brokenhearted. Guys. It was him. He cheated. When his daughter was only a few weeks old and his ex-wife was still recovering from a c-section. Men. Pass the beer nuts.
5points
#6
He told me his kids were 12 and 14. They were in fact my age (28).
5points
#7
He only asked me out because we both had red hair, and he wanted red-haired children.
He got what he wanted, but it wasn’t with me.
He told his mother I’m atheist. The first time we met, she demanded to know what I’d teach her grandchildren about God. I was a 19-year-old college student who’d only known her son for two weeks. He was 21 and liked that I couldn’t go in bars yet.
I dumped him, transferred schools and bailed.
He got what he wanted, but it wasn’t with me.
He told his mother I’m atheist. The first time we met, she demanded to know what I’d teach her grandchildren about God. I was a 19-year-old college student who’d only known her son for two weeks. He was 21 and liked that I couldn’t go in bars yet.
I dumped him, transferred schools and bailed.
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5points
#8
I wasn’t even dating this guy… we were FRIENDS! But this guy met someone, got engaged, lived together, got married and bought a HOUSE while him and I were friends and I never knew. He lied the entire time. He told me she was a roommate and he got money from his family to help with the house. One day I was thinking about how weird it was he didn’t have any social media so I googled him and found his wedding registry online and then all of his wedding info and his wife’s fb account.
5points
#9
I had a man tell me his wife has Alzheimer’s so they got divorced. Idk but like the math ain’t mathin. Woman is the love of your life but when she’s down and out you kick her to the curb?! I’m gonna call bull on that one! Also I didn’t realize you can get Alzheimer’s in your 40s if there’s a family history of it but yep idc that is still suss, in my opinion.
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5points
#10
He pretended to go to work every morning, sending me pictures from the train and from his office. After a year and a half, I found out that he’s been living in his mother’s garden shed and that he hasn’t had a job for years. He spent all day in my apartment playing PlayStation. And there were many maaany more lies, I was just so stupid and naive.
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5points
#11
He told me she left him for another man. He was a single father and all. Worst part he would include the kids on our outings sometimes until I went over unannounced one day turned out she worked away from home and would only visit once or twice a month for a weekend.
5points
#12
That he and his wife are separated but decided to raise their kids in the same home. Im not kidding.
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4points
#13
Things that were true: his first name, and he liked birds.
Things that were not true: everything else.
Things that were not true: everything else.
4points
#14
I once dated a man who was going through a divorce. He had a ring tattooed on his finger - I would go with him to his tattoo removal appts.
He was not going through a divorce.
He was not going through a divorce.
4points
#15
Had a dude tell me him and his wife were separated.
He takes me home.
They were only separated geographically. She was a flight attendant. Her flight was canceled and when he went to take me home, she was home.
He drove me back to my car so fast. Never spoke to him again.
He takes me home.
They were only separated geographically. She was a flight attendant. Her flight was canceled and when he went to take me home, she was home.
He drove me back to my car so fast. Never spoke to him again.
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4points
#16
My ex used to travel for work (training). We were married for 1.5 years and it was awful. I was young and had his two children and our newborn. During our divorce his coworkers informed me that their company doesn’t travel for work.
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4points
#17
My last ex turned out to be a pathological liar and lied about lots of small dumb stuff, but the BIG one was he had a year+ affair with his best friend’s (now ex) fiancé, and occasionally the best friend too.
mncannn, https://www.pexels.com/photo/serious-woman-listening-to-colleague-in-office-5324913//PexelsReport
4points
#18
A woman got this crazy look on her face and said I looked just like the man who mistreated her dog and she vowed to punish that man. The dog a very muscle bound staffordshire terrier was between my legs. I was convinced she was going to give a command for that dog to attack. While signaling for the check and slowly backing away from her and the dog the bartender said “ I heard that man …. RUN! I got the drinks “. I walked out of that bar and RAN to my truck. First date BTW. Better story in.
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4points
#19
He had a girlfriend the entire time we dated. Hos brothers knew and didn't say anything about it to me. I'm the person that travels a lot for work, so he saw me apparently while i was home. I found out through someone who just so HAPPENED to know his gf... I reached out and told her everything. She blocked me and they're still together lol.
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4points
#20
I went on a date with a guy when I was like 18 (he was older) and I just wasn't into it. He was too into me, I wasnt attracted to him, he brought a really sad movie over to watch, just weird vibes. Anyway he called me later and said he felt bad lying because he was so into me, he had a girlfriend he lived with and the reason he didn't text me (we emailed) is cuz they share a phone. yikes.
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4points
Jonas ŽviliusBoredPanda StaffView profile