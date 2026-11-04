He told me about his half sister and how close they were. Her son was his godson etc. He then told me she was pregnant and he was really down about it because he said that she suspected her husband of cheating and it wasn't a good time for a baby. Long story short, he lied about her being his sister. She was his wife, that godson was his son and that pregnancy was his. The story about the cheating husband–he was referring to himself.