91 Times People’s Worst Suspicions Came True After Discovering Their Partners’ Double Lives

#1
#2
I was 6 years old when my grandfather passed away. He was a great man. He owned and operated his own scrapyard and provided abundantly for my family when they came up from Mexico. However, he was apparently a bit of a player...
The day of his funeral, there was about 3x the expected turnout. And if you know anything about Hispanic families, that viewing room was PACKED to the brim of people.
A priest took the stand and began his eulogy, and at the end asked for all of Grandfathers children to stand up... yikes. In addition to my 3 uncles and 4 aunts, At least a dozen people arose from their seats, and soon low gasps and whispers started to flood the room. My grandfather had at least 2 other families we did not know about until the day of his funeral.
There wasn’t really any drama as a result. In fact, the entire family is actually closer. Our family gatherings are just much bigger now.
Tl;dr - Grandfather had 2 other families we did not know about until the day of his funeral. Awkwardness ensued.
#3
My husband told me his mom took him to a psychiatrist when he was 13 and he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. When I first learned about this, it was almost comforting because I myself struggle with depression. I figured he would understand when I had a depressive episode (spoiler alert, he didn't).
Well, over time he became increasingly violent. He'd get mad and punch doors, walls, etc. eventually it was the dog, and then it was me. He'd always cry after, apologize and blame it on being schizophrenic.
I tried very hard to be understanding. I did know that mental illness could cause him to act in a way he normally wouldn't, but I just didn't understand why he wouldn't get help. He swore medication affected him negatively.
Eventually, I couldn't take it anymore and I left. Well, after I left, his mom called me to figure out what had happened. She told me she was always worried he would be violent towards me (no idea why she didn't warn me) and then she told me he has never even seen a psychiatrist. He was not mentally ill.
Ahhhhh. That's why he never would get try and get help again. I was trying to help him treat something that didn't exist.
He always swore he had a benign tumor on his liver. He would never see a doctor. I'd bet my left tit he was lying about that too.
As a single adult working a 9-to-6 job, I can vouch for how exhausting it can get. Between keeping the house clean, cooking, grocery shopping, tending to my small garden, and juggling work, I barely get an hour a day to unwind. I honestly can’t even imagine all the extra responsibilities that married people with children have to deal with.
But it’s more flabbergasting to think about the folks who put so much time and effort into their affairs and even have double lives. What do you mean you have time to juggle both your families and even handle work? I often wonder how these people manage not to break under the pressure of hiding such dark secrets.
#4
I moved away and thought maybe we’d stay together, but a good friend called me and told me that he had met this guys other girlfriend. She had been dating him for two years. I was the other woman and didn’t even know it. Looking back, there was the time I found someone else’s birth control (“that’s from my last girlfriend”), the time I showed up and he came to the door breathless and half dressed and said he’d been taking a nap and didn’t invite me in, and all the many times that he was so picky about his schedule.
Years later he wrote and told me he “did some things he shouldn’t have” but wouldn’t even really cop to it.
Anyway, I’m better off now! Freed me up to meet other people and live my life and now I have a super cute husbo.
#5
I'll never forget the day I told him that he was such a good person with a good heart (something to do with how he was handling an issue with his alcoholic mother), and he mumbled "No, I'm really not". I thought then that he was being humble, but looking back on it, it was probably guilt.
I've built a happy and successful life for myself now and have a wonderfully loving and supportive partner, but it still makes me full body cringe to think of how I spent so much time with what I consider to be pure evil.
#6
I started getting put down often, blamed for everything, even things not connected to me. Everything I did was "wrong" and the more I tried to fix things the more fights she would start. She could never accept that she was wrong in anything and was unable to have a conversation about it without acting out. "Anyone who thinks that way is a degenerate" was one of my favorites when discussing a simple choice in game we were playing. This I found out was her way of pushing me away to justify the affair, it was emotional at this point and then become physical. Intimacy dropped off, stopped letting me hug her, stopped kissing back then she stopped saying I love you back.
I had been trying to save my marriage when she was trying to justify an affair and this was the real conflict we had.
If you hear "we're just friends", start paying attention.
I recommend a book "Not Just Friends" by Shirley Glass for any couples and "The 5 Love Languages" as well.
Research reveals that various factors can lead to infidelity, affecting over 40% of married couples. However, a study of 495 individuals identified eight main reasons: anger, low self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, desire, and circumstance.
The research also explains that relationship frustration is a common trigger; the cheater may make several attempts to solve problems, to no avail. It adds that they may have had second thoughts about getting married or been jealous of the attention given to a new baby, and neither partner had the skill set to communicate these feelings.
#7
I have an uncle. His name is Brian. I am told by everyone that Brian has worked as a "pencil pusher" his whole life. Unsure as to what that meant, I asked around. Turns out his real job title was a civil servant. Pencil pusher is a term used to describe someone with a boring office job.
The thing is, Brian is rich. We live in Northern Ireland you see, and Brian only ever comes back home to march on the 12th of July. Every other day of the year, Brian is away. Sometimes he is in Spain. Sometimes London. Sometimes Vegas. Plenty of variety. He goes for months on end. And I mean that. He came to my aunt in January and gave her pre-arranged birthday cards for everyone until next January because he was taking the year for various holidays. Brian has been retired for quite some time, but somehow recently he received a personal invitation to the Queen's birthday celebration via his 'rich friends in London'. I am 100% genuinely convinced Brian works for the military intelligence or something of the like. My family thinks I am crazy, but his whole story seems too normal and boring to be genuine.
#8
It wasn’t until someone from our friend group tried sending him an email from his college email only to find it was deactivated. He made her promise not to tell anyone. I do remember once I called him, asking him to pick me up from school thinking he had a morning class. When he picked me up, he was in pajamas. I asked, “You went to school like that?” He blurted out, “YEA I KNOW! I’M DISGUSTING!” He said that in kind of a jokey way so I didn’t think much of it.
It all came to a head when we broke up and he confessed he had kept something from me. Keep in mind, he wasn’t even working at the time. All he did was sit at home and wait for me to be done with classes so he could pick me up and we could hang out. His parents didn’t know either. They thought he was going to classes when really, he was hanging out with me. He did have a habit of gaslighting me but that’s another story.
He did end up going back to school and finishing but I lost track over the years. It’s been about 14 years since we last spoke but from what I do know, he ended up marrying that friend that found out he dropped out (she was my best friend in high school....long story) and she just had her second baby with him.
TL;DR: Ex boyfriend dropped out of college and hid it from everyone.
#9
It further discusses the partner’s past. Perhaps they have childhood baggage (neglect, mistreatment, or a parent who cheated) that interferes with their ability to maintain a committed relationship.
It also notes that less often, the cheater doesn’t value monogamy, lacks empathy, or simply doesn’t care about the consequences. Well, no matter the reason, a couples therapist explains that it should never be confused with an excuse.
#10
Grandpa took off and left his wife and their nine kids in BC. Ended up in Alaska where he lied about his name, remarried and somehow ended up in charge of security at a local airport.
Then later one of his step-kids from his new marriage moved to BC and unknowingly got engaged to one of the kids from his step-dad's first marriage.
There were fireworks at the wedding.
#11
The catch was his bro had to basically stop living his own life just to be part of Alfred's trick. It pissed me off so much!
Along the way, my husband's rival cloned himself a couple of times...
That was weird.
#12
I grew up in a really nice rich gated community though we ourselves arent rich. My parents befriended this older couple and I was close to their grandkids, went to church with them and almost every month do a swim at the couples big pool.
The couple had a daughter that caught the eye of the son of a very powerful family that has some hold to politics AND religion.
Now this rich family lets call them the Powersons was like royalty. To marry into them means you have to follow a set of rules and public etiquette. I too as a kid was thought to be a candidate to marry into the family but my mom said I would be unhappy. It wasnt uncommon in that family to have bethrotal or arranged like marriages. I have spent time with the Powersons as a kid and already knew that thier life though luxurious is one that is shrouded in mystery.
Anyway the family friends daughter soon becomes engaged to the Powersons son. Soon after she was literally whisked away, she went through the necessary training to be a fit wife which includes sadly isolation from her own family. Even in the wedding, she had very limited contact with her family.
When her dad passed away, she wasnt allowed to see her dad (heresay) but I barely saw her visit at all. The rumors were, she literally had to beg the Powersons time to be able to attend her own fathers funeral. After that her mom has just accepted she lost her daughter to the Powersons.
Years later the Powersons was involved in a huge scandal, family was divided. It was all over news for some time. A lot of things surfaced about them using public funds for jets and the like and even a journalist suspected of getting offed by the family's henchmen. We know nothing more what happened to the family friend's daughter.
While the reasons for cheating might be many, experts point out certain signs that reveal that someone is leading a double life. Odd behavior before leaving your presence is the first one they mention.
Not everyone who leads a double life has a psychological switch, but you might still notice odd behavior. When they suddenly behave differently, there could be a bigger reason. Also, when people hide their cellphone use or refuse to discuss it, experts believe that’s a red flag.
#13
So basically when I was just born my Mum and Dad where going through a rough time, I was their first kid so new parents still getting used to each other and their new baby.
I’m from Scotland and we have this thing called the West Highland Way, which is like this big long like hill walk thing that you do, and basically my Dad said he was going to do that.
It happens over the course of 5 days, my Dad was supposed to check in on like the second day and he didn’t. Now we live in the city and the west highland way is in the countryside as you would assume, plus this is 1999 so it’s really hard to get into contact with him of course. My mum is freaking out, my granny is freaking out and of course the thought going through everyone’s head is that he’s lying unalive in a ditch.
My mum ends up contacting all of my Dads friends in hopes of someone knowing something. One of them finally lets her know what’s going on.
My Dad has flown to Holland to visit his girlfriend who he’s been seeing for about 6 months, they met the first time he went to Holland like 6 months ago and she had visited him and he had visited her. My dad thought he would take the West Highland Way as an opportunity to see her properly for a longer period of time.
Safe to say my mum ended up breaking up with him and we actually almost ended up moving to America, but in the end they got back together and are still together now.
It’s just crazy to think what happened and what could have been.
#14
#15
Experts say lovebombing is another sign someone may be leading a double life. When endless flattery and compliments don’t feel right, there’s usually a reason. The last one they speak about is stress and depressive or dependent behaviors. If someone without narcissistic tendencies is engaging in a double life, the stress and guilt will add up, they note.
They also advise, “Keep an eye out for how someone behaves in certain situations. If they’re consistently drinking too much, or seem particularly anxious or depressed around a specific time of day, it could be a sign that they have something to hide.”
#16
#17
#18
When you found that your girlfriend send a photo of her in underwear (a one you haven't got yourself), confronted her and she said that because she has taken some weight (not much) she has confidence issue and that guy she sent the photo to is boosting her confidence because he is nice... Yeah she's cheating on you with that guy or is planning to.
No you don't want to give her a chance. It's only gonna be worse.
While there are many reasons why people lead double lives, their infidelity can have devastating impacts on their partners. They might even feel like they are grieving because the pain is so intense.
They can also struggle with long-lasting issues such as anxiety, depression, and difficulty trusting others. As these signs are similar to PTSD, mental health professionals have coined the term post-infidelity stress disorder.
#19
If I went to the bathroom and didn't answer the phone I was cheating.
If I crossed the street to check out a store when I told him I was only going out for groceries I was cheating.
When I had a conversation with a mutual friend in front of him we were secretely being intimate with each other.
When I was pregnant with his child I was going to cheat.
The doctor who delivered my baby had to be a woman because a man would be looking at me and I would probably cheat. I am not exaggerating or joking in this last one or any of the previous ones.
I stayed with him because I didn't know what normal was. My mom's a narcissist and my childhood was emotional hell. Family is everything and all that stuff.
I just didn't know to run. Fast and far away a long time ago.
We split. Of course he himself was a cheater.
#20
Fast forward a few years and my dad is chatting with his dad (my grandpa) who is a WW2 vet and generally a pretty "keeps to himself" kinda guy. They were talking about how growing up, they didn't have two beans to rub together and my dad was always admiring his friends' fancy houses when he went there after school. As an adult he realised something literally didn't add up because my grandpa had a very well paid job as an executive and made a decent salary. So out of the blue his dad sits him down and says son, there's something you should know. The reason we were so poor when you were growing up was because before the war, I married in a bit of a rush to a lady in the city because she was expecting, and we had 3 kids, and when I got back from the war things didn't work out and we got a divorce. In those days a divorce was pretty unusual and seen as shameful, so it was a totally clean break, and he had no contact with the family ever again except for paying regular child support for each of his three kids. Meanwhile he met my grandma and had 3 kids with her, and hence, the lack of beans. Suddenly my dad realises that this doesn't just explain why they were so poor, it also explains the weird phone call from his friend. The guy his friend saw probably was his actual brother. My grandpa kept quiet about this for almost 40 years, not a word to anyone.
tl;dr: dad's friend sees guy who looks like him in his city, turns out to be his long-lost secret half-brother.