#1
The people in these images rarely dominate the frame. Instead, they become small but essential pieces of much larger compositions: a cyclist following a single curving line beneath a dramatic structure, a pedestrian surrounded by repeating shadows, or a silhouette positioned precisely within an illuminated passageway. Reflections, symmetry, strong diagonals, and repeating patterns let Yu simplify complex environments without losing their sense of scale.
#2
#3
Black and white plays an especially important role in his work. Yu appreciates its timeless quality and finds it particularly effective for minimalist photography, though his choice between monochrome and color ultimately depends on the scene. Some of his color photographs use a similar approach, reducing the palette to one or two dominant tones so a red umbrella, a yellow road marking, or an illuminated surface becomes the visual anchor.
#4
#5
Composition is central to the way Yu evaluates an image. He looks for a clearly defined focal point, a strong atmosphere, and enough visual information to suggest a narrative without overcrowding the frame. His admiration for legendary Hong Kong photographer Fan Ho, whose work often combined dramatic light, geometry, and solitary figures, also shaped how he came to understand minimalist photography.
#6
#7
Interestingly, Yu does not rely exclusively on elaborate camera equipment to achieve these results. He most often photographs with an OPPO smartphone, which lets him work without unnecessary pressure, while occasionally using a Leica Q2. Outside photography, techno music is another significant source of inspiration, alongside something considerably quieter: maintaining a calm state of mind.
#8
#9
Despite having taken up street photography relatively recently, Yu’s images already show a remarkably consistent approach to seeing the city. By waiting for light, architecture, and human movement to briefly fall into place, he reduces crowded environments to their essential elements and shows how much remains when almost everything unnecessary is removed.