Minimalist photography can make a busy city feel strangely quiet. By stripping scenes down to their strongest shapes, colors, and contrasts, Beijing-based photographer Leon Yu turns architecture and everyday urban spaces into carefully organized compositions where a lone person can matter as much as the building around them. Yu began exploring street photography in August 2023, after discovering the work of accomplished photographers online and deciding to study the medium seriously. Minimalism soon emerged as a natural fit for his aesthetic.

His preference for simplicity extends beyond photography as he gravitates toward uncluttered surroundings and has long been interested in art and Western indie music, influences that helped shape the visual language he was developing behind the camera. For him, minimalism is closely connected with the idea of solitude. Rather than treating being alone as something negative, he sees it as a state that can carry its own beauty and meaning. That perspective is clear throughout his photographs, where individuals are often separated from their surroundings by vast areas of negative space, deep shadows, or imposing architectural forms.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Leon Yu’s work, where light, geometry, and carefully placed human figures transform ordinary surroundings into striking visual scenes.