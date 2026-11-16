This Photographer Reveals The Fascinating World Of Insects Through 45 New Stunning Macro Photos

Bored Panda readers might remember we first featured his work last year. Getting a good photograph of a moving insect can be tricky enough, but capturing the tiny details of its eyes, wings, or body takes a whole different level of patience. For photographer Dara Ojo , however, the results are well worth the effort. Originally from Nigeria and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Dara specializes in macro photography, capturing close-ups of insects, spiders, and other small creatures in their natural habitats. His photographs offer a much closer look at animals that many of us would probably walk right past, revealing their unusual features, intricate patterns, and sometimes surprisingly expressive faces. Dara first became interested in photography in 2020, while living in China during the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a hobby soon became a passion that has taken him to countries including Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Nigeria, where he has spent countless hours searching for and photographing fascinating little creatures. Regularreaders might remember we first featured his work last year.

Recently, Dara reached another milestone with the release of his first photography book, Tiny Titans: The Silent Keepers of Our Ecosystem, published by Rocky Mountain Books. Featuring 120 photographs and accompanying stories from his travels, the book highlights not only the beauty and diversity of these animals but also their importance to the natural world. After all, insects and other arthropods do far more than simply crawl, fly, or occasionally find their way into our homes. From pollinating plants and breaking down organic matter to providing food for other animals, they play essential roles in keeping ecosystems healthy. Through his work, Dara hopes to encourage people to appreciate these often misunderstood creatures and perhaps become a little less afraid of them.

We've gathered a selection of Dara's fascinating macro photographs below, so scroll down to take a closer look at some of nature's smallest inhabitants. And while you're at it, don't miss our interview with the photographer, in which he shares more about his new book, some memorable wildlife encounters, and the challenges of photographing tiny creatures in the wild.