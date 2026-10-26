He was unhappy with his life. Blamed me for never letting him be the man he knew he could become. I supported his attempts at going back to school, twice, he dropped out each time. Took us awhile to pay off those bills. I supported job changes when he was unhappy where he was. He wanted me to quit both of my jobs because he felt that I would then have to depend solely on him and it would force him to become the man he knew he could be. I told him I was willing to quit my job and become a SAHM (like he wanted) if he could hold a job for 6 months and pay all of the bills while we put my paychecks into savings. I said prove you can do that and I’ll quit. He couldn’t/wouldn’t. We are in our mid-40’s and he’s had more jobs in the last 2 years than I have had my entire working history.



Anyways, we have a chronically ill child. When she was younger she would have seizures (she’s been seizure free for years now thankfully). One night she was super sick, had a high fever and was lethargic. I’m pacing back and forth in the living room debating on if I want to take her to the ER because I was worried the high temps would trigger a seizure. It’s the middle of the night and he’s screaming at me. I’m a jerk, I ruined his life, I’m a terrible person. He regrets marrying me. Whatever hurtful thing he thinks of, he says. And I asked him something like “what would you do if your daughter came to you and told you her partner was speaking to her this way”? And he shrugged his shoulders and said “if she deserves it” and kept telling me what a terrible person I was. I happened to look up and see my oldest daughter sitting at the top of the stairs watching it all. I knew then I was done.