#1
#2
Anyways, we have a chronically ill child. When she was younger she would have seizures (she’s been seizure free for years now thankfully). One night she was super sick, had a high fever and was lethargic. I’m pacing back and forth in the living room debating on if I want to take her to the ER because I was worried the high temps would trigger a seizure. It’s the middle of the night and he’s screaming at me. I’m a jerk, I ruined his life, I’m a terrible person. He regrets marrying me. Whatever hurtful thing he thinks of, he says. And I asked him something like “what would you do if your daughter came to you and told you her partner was speaking to her this way”? And he shrugged his shoulders and said “if she deserves it” and kept telling me what a terrible person I was. I happened to look up and see my oldest daughter sitting at the top of the stairs watching it all. I knew then I was done.
Divorce might seem more common these days, especially with so many stories about unhappy marriages on social media. However, the data shows a more complex picture. From 1990 to 2022, divorce rates in OECD countries varied: 13 countries saw increases, while 16 experienced declines.
Marriage has changed as well. In OECD countries, the average age at first marriage went up from 25 to almost 32 for women and from 28 to 34 for men between 1990 and 2021. More people are also choosing to live together without getting married, so to understand modern relationships, we need to look at more than just divorce rates.
#3
He drew me cooking, his grandparents taking him to the park, his sibling playing with him.
He drew the back of his father's head outlined by a computer monitor. Labeled it, "My daddy plays on the computer".
Yup. We're done. Took me a few months to get the ducks lined up and then told him I needed to talk to him. He was so outraged I had the nerve to bother him that he screamed OMG, punched his power button, threw his mouse and rounded on me: What is so important you made me do THAT!?
Im leaving you.
He just kinda deflated and to his credit, said, "I guess I don't have to ask you why."
#4
That was the straw that broke the camel's back. Seems so trivial now (10 years later) but at the time it was everything culminating in a moment.
The next day, on our walk to the gym, I said, 'I think there's something we're both thinking but are too afraid to say...' and she stole my thunder by blurting out 'i think we should separate...'
No joke, it was as if all the weight of our 8 year marriage - all the anxiety and stress and unhappiness and low self esteem - just floated off my shoulders. One of the most memorable days of my life so far.
If it feels like divorce is more common these days, American statistics tell a different story. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the annual divorce rate for women aged 15 and older dropped from 9.8 per 1,000 in 2012 to 7.1 in 2022. Meanwhile, the marriage rate stayed about the same.
These numbers go against the belief that divorce rates always go up each year. They show why it’s important to look at long-term trends instead of trusting personal impressions or viral stories. Keep in mind, though, that these statistics are for the United States, and other countries may have different trends.
#5
I told my therapist that I just wished more than anything that he would ask me for a divorce, so I wouldn’t have to feel guilty about it.
I asked him if I could go out with friends on a Saturday night, and he said “I feel like you don’t want to spend time with me,” and I realized he was absolutely right. Took off work, drove home early and told him that afternoon.
#6
Even when a marriage ends, it often lasts longer than people think. In the United States, the median length of a first marriage before divorce was 13 years for men and 14 years for women in 2024. Back in 2008, the median was 11 years for both.
So, most marriages that end in divorce last more than ten years, though everyone’s experience is different. These numbers don’t show how long all marriages last, since they only look at first marriages that end in divorce. Still, they help us start to understand how relationships change over time.
#7
#8
First straw was when he told me when our daughter was 2 that I trapped him with a child. Apparently I took that the wrong way.
Last straw was him gripping my arm and twisting it while I was holding our daughter at 3 and trying to leave. He said he would report me for driving without a license and let cps take her from me if I tried to leave. My daughter cried "daddy be nice to mommy".
I knew then I didnt want her growing up with all the fighting. I was already doing it alone with him there, might as well be really alone. I have no regrets, my daughters step dad is amazing, spoils us both with love and let's OUR daughter know everyday shes our world.
#9
Fine. Okay.
To the surprise of everyone but me, he ended up blackout drunk. So here I am trying to guide a very drunk man who is angry at me back to our hotel. We got to an intersection and he was about to just walk right off the sidewalk so I pulled him back. He turned to me and in the most vicious voice said, "God, why do you always have to be such a jerk?"
I got him back to the room, settled in bed, and I knew he wasn't going to remember anything in the morning. It was the straw that broke the camel's back because our relationship had been going downhill for a while, but that was the moment that I realized if I was such a jerk for trying to keep him safe then obviously he didn't think much of me.
People often talk about age when discussing why some marriages last while others end. Many studies show that marrying young is linked to a higher risk of divorce, but this does not mean that marrying early always leads to a failed marriage. Other factors can affect both when people get married and how their relationships turn out.
A study on marriage patterns in China found that women who married between ages 20 and 25 did not have a higher risk of divorce after researchers considered the specific factors involved. These results question the idea that waiting longer always leads to a more stable marriage, though the findings might not be the same in every country or age group.
#10
Meanwhile I looked like I had rolled in nettles.
And he was Shocked! and Surprised! when I left.
#11
The night that she decided to wave a kitchen knife around at me in the midst of one of her blow ups (which I caught on my cell phone camera, even the moment where she realized she was being recorded and abruptly tried to pretend that she was the victim), I knew it would only get worse. After being fired from the business for the umpteenth time, I waited for her to leave and then took a Greyhound out of state and started from square one again.
#12
Education helps explain why divorce trends are different across groups. A study of American women from 2006 to 2019 showed that overall, fewer marriages ended in divorce, but the trend depended on education level. Women with higher education saw fewer divorces, while those with less education had a different experience.
These differences show that relationship stability is not just about personal choices. Factors like financial security, job opportunities, and access to resources can affect the challenges couples face. Still, education alone does not explain everything. Two people with similar education can have very different marriages, depending on their situations and how they connect with each other.
#13
#14
I spent the next year putting all the pieces into place and making one last attempt at therapy. It was bad enough my daddy pulled me aside at the kids 2nd birthday and offered to pay for a lawyer. Almost exactly a year later, I filed.
My life is so much better now.
#15
It was the first time I felt truly relaxed, and at peace in years. I was working a lot of overtime before this, so I spent the weekend catching up on cleaning and chores around the house. My 4 year old was so well behaved, and much more creative/playful than she normally was on weekends too.
It opened my eyes to just how chaotic she made our lives feel.
Sometimes, the decision to leave follows a major betrayal. In other cases, it happens after years of frustration, when they finally see that the relationship no longer meets their needs. This realization can bring sadness, anger, guilt, or even relief. Often, people feel several of these emotions at the same time instead of following a single, predictable path.
A study of 3,734 separations involving 2,709 people in Germany found that the circumstances of a breakup can affect how people adjust emotionally. Those who started the separation, found a new partner, or felt supported by friends and family often reported fewer negative emotions. These results show that choosing to leave does not always lead to instant happiness, but the situation can influence what happens next.
#16
#17
He couldn't keep a job, refused to get his anger issues or depression treated, spent all his time gaming, and told me he was better than me. I was employed, volunteered at his church, and was in college despite health issues. He was my first serious relationship so I had no idea what a loser he was.
The final straw was when he told me to abort our child in the bathtub. I never thought I'd be grateful that 25% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. I am grateful every day I'm not tied to him in and way.
Last time I checked, he was still living in his parents home and only ever able to get a pity janitor job at that same church. He clearly still hasn't dealt with his anger issues. When he finally got another girlfriend, he had her contact me on social media. I blocked her immediately. Good riddance.
#18
A relationship can end and still mean a lot. Even if a breakup is painful, the time spent together can bring happy memories, important lessons, and a clearer sense of what you want in life. A love story doesn’t have to last forever to be worth it.
Moving on doesn’t mean you have to forget someone or act like the relationship didn’t matter. It’s about accepting that some chapters end, and making space for new experiences, friendships, and maybe even love.
#19
I ordered wine and she ordered beer from the waiter.
A different waiter brought the beverages. He assumed that the beer was for me and said, “I assume that the beer is for the gentleman.”
I said, “No, it’s for the lady.”
My ex immediately said to me, “How about your wife?”
Uh, what did I say wrong?
In that moment our marriage crystallized for me: that she was very critical of me and I really never saw it.
I always felt less than around her but I was blind to my own feelings. I asked for a divorce the next day.
I was much happier after the divorce and am now in a happy marriage.