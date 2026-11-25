#1 Two Fighters, Two Superpowers
In Japanese art, the tiger and the dragon are eternal rivals: the dragon rules the clouds and rain, while the tiger commands the wind and the earth below. Their rivalry is so famous that the language has a word for two perfectly matched opponents, ryūko, or “dragon and tiger.” Nature sets the rules in other ways, too.
Cherry blossoms belong to spring, peonies to early summer and maple leaves to autumn, and a traditional tattooer always keeps each one in its proper season, just as Japan’s hanafuda flower cards give every month of the year its own plant.
#2 When Your Umbrella Turns 100
#3 The Ninja Who Rode A Toad
Many of the creatures in these designs are yōkai, the catch-all word for the country’s monsters, ghosts and spirits, and plenty of them still look much the way the artist Toriyama Sekien drew them in his illustrated catalog of 1776. The masks have an even longer history. Many come from Noh, a form of theater more than 600 years old, and are carved so that a small tilt of the actor’s head changes the expression: tilted up, a face can look joyful, while tilted down, the same face turns sorrowful.
#4 The Dragon That Watches You
#5 The Spider Of The Waterfall
Traditional tattoo masters, known as horishi, usually work under a name beginning with “Hori,” meaning “to carve,” which is given to them by their teacher. Some still work entirely by hand using tebori, pushing needles fixed to a long rod into the skin one stroke at a time, with no machine at all.