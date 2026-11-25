In Japan, a traditional tattoo is called irezumi, which simply means “inserted ink.” An older word, horimono, translates as “carved thing.” Neither has anything to do with decoration, and that’s no accident. In Japanese tattooing, almost nothing is there just to look pretty: every tiger, flower and wave is chosen for what it means.

The full-body style took off in the 1820s, when the artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi released a series of woodblock prints showing tattooed heroes from the Chinese novel Water Margin. The prints were a hit in Edo, the city now called Tokyo, and soon people across the city wanted the same designs on their own skin.

At Sacred Gold Tattoo, next to Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross, several of our artists work in the Japanese tradition, from full back pieces to a single chrysanthemum on a forearm. We picked some of our favorite pieces from the studio and looked into what each symbol actually stands for. Scroll down to discover the stories behind them, and let us know in the comments which design you’d choose for yourself.