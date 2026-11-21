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Not too long ago, a friend of mine shared a photo on Facebook of a stack of old maps she’d been gifted. Her caption? “Someone just spoke my love language.” If you’re reading this post, you can probably relate. But even if you aren’t a certifiable cartophile, you have to admit that there’s something pretty delightful about maps, whether they’re the old-school paper kind or their modern digital (even interactive!) counterparts.
Sure, they’re a useful tool for getting around, especially if you’re geographically challenged, like me. But as Esri, the company behind the ArcGIS mapping software, puts it, “Maps are more than diagrams that help you navigate from point A to point B.” They can help us visualize data, spot trends, and, perhaps most importantly, spark curiosity.
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And they’ve been helping us do this for a very long time. According to National Geographic, some of the oldest known maps are clay tablets from ancient Babylon. Maps have come a long way since then. These days, making a pretty sophisticated-looking one takes little more than some data and free software, no clay or map-making experience needed.
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And if you’ve ever thought every map worth making has already been made, think again. As Esri points out, “What about a map of the earthquake that happened earlier this morning? Our world is constantly changing, and we will never run out of things to map.” That’s good news for professional cartographers (making maps is, after all, kind of their whole job). But it’s also good news for the countless people who make maps simply because they love it.
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Science journalist and geologist Betsy Mason is one of them. In a piece for Wired, she recalls looking for any excuse to make a map as a kid. Alongside maps of her real home, school, and neighborhood, she drew the ones she wished she had, complete with stables full of horses, fields of frogs and praying mantises, and entire rooms for storing stuffed animals. She even counts the maps she got to make in Geology 101 among the reasons she became a geologist.
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So what is it about making maps that she loves so much? Mason admits she’s not entirely sure. Sometimes, she says, it’s the order of it all, “putting everything precisely where it is supposed to be,” or the satisfaction of methodically turning a bunch of data into “something tangible, maybe even useful.” Other times, it’s the way maps help her think about things in relation to each other “in a way my brain isn’t always good at doing on its own.” And then there are the possibilities. Just as maps help her make sense of things that exist, “they can help me imagine things that don’t.”
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Mason is far from alone. Geography lecturer Philippa Irvine (who also happens to be my friend with the stack of old maps) knows the feeling well. “I enjoy the logic of it but also the creativity,” she told Bored Panda. “The need to marry information with composition and legibility makes it somewhere between science and art.”