Not too long ago, a friend of mine shared a photo on Facebook of a stack of old maps she’d been gifted. Her caption? “Someone just spoke my love language.” If you’re reading this post, you can probably relate. But even if you aren’t a certifiable cartophile, you have to admit that there’s something pretty delightful about maps, whether they’re the old-school paper kind or their modern digital (even interactive!) counterparts.

Sure, they’re a useful tool for getting around, especially if you’re geographically challenged, like me. But as Esri, the company behind the ArcGIS mapping software, puts it, “Maps are more than diagrams that help you navigate from point A to point B.” They can help us visualize data, spot trends, and, perhaps most importantly, spark curiosity.