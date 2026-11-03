Before cameras and recording devices, people still found ways to save information about their lives. In ancient Mesopotamia, communities used clay tablets to record goods, religious events, politics, and other important things. These records give us a detailed look at life thousands of years ago.

Writing soon became more than just a way to keep accounts. By the middle of the third millennium BCE, scribes used cuneiform to record literature, learning, religion, and government. People were already creating a record of their world, leaving details that still help us understand their lives today.