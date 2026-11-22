In 2012, beekeepers in northeastern France were shocked to discover that their bees were producing honey in unusual shades of blue and green instead of the familiar golden color. The strange discovery puzzled local honey producers, who initially struggled to understand why their hives were suddenly yielding such unusually colored honey.



After investigating the mystery, they traced the unusual colors to a nearby biogas plant that processed waste from an M&M’s candy factory. Bees had apparently found their way to sugary residue from the candy production process and were collecting it as an alternative food source to flower nectar.



The blue and green colors came from the artificial food dyes used in the colorful candy shells. As the bees collected the sugary material and brought it back to their hives, the pigments affected the appearance of the honey. The incident demonstrated how bees can sometimes exploit unexpected food sources when they are available nearby.



The discovery raised concerns among beekeepers because honey contaminated by industrial food waste could be difficult to sell as a natural product. In response, the facilities involved took steps to prevent bees from accessing the sugary waste. The unusual honey became a memorable example of how human activities can unexpectedly influence wildlife and the products that nature provides.