#1
Each sculpture begins with Helen studying photographs of the animal and learning about its personality from its owner. She first creates a wire framework, then builds the animal's shape with polymer clay. Once the proportions are right, she carefully adds the intricate details that make each pet recognizable. After the clay has cured, she paints the sculpture with acrylics and applies resin to the eyes, and sometimes other features, to achieve that unmistakably lifelike appearance.
#2
#3
However, there's also a deeply personal side to Helen's work. She creates many of her sculptures to honor beloved companions, including pets who have passed away. By recreating their familiar expressions, markings, and little characteristics, she gives their owners something tangible to remember them by. For Helen, the goal isn't simply to reproduce an animal's appearance but to capture the personality and spirit that made each pet special.