#1 “Cultivation”
There is also a distinctive sense of time running through Cumberland’s work. Vintage televisions, mid-century furniture, patterned carpets, dramatic clothing, and retro interiors evoke the visual language of previous decades, while the ideas unfolding within them feel unmistakably contemporary. News footage, screens, surveillance, consumer culture, and carefully presented identities become part of a broader examination of what happens when lived experience is filtered through an endless stream of images. The result is a world that feels nostalgic and futuristic at once, recognizable enough to enter, yet unsettling enough to make us question what we are seeing.
#2 “Viewer”
#3 “Black Hole II”
That tension is central to Cumberland’s art. His figures are often caught in moments of isolation, unease, or emotional distance, seemingly aware of being observed while remaining absorbed in their own worlds. By placing viewers in the position of spectators, he introduces an element of voyeurism while raising questions about identity, self-presentation, and the boundary between private experience and public spectacle. Rather than offering straightforward narratives, the paintings leave clues scattered throughout the scene, allowing their meanings to remain deliberately unresolved.
#4 “Black Hole”
#5 “The Hollow Embrace”
Description: “This work stages disconnection at both psychological and cultural levels. The telephone, once a symbol of connection, now reads as a disconnected prop, its presence underscores how technologies of communication increasingly produce isolation and distraction rather than closeness.
By turning the domestic setting into a stage, the work invites the viewer to question what is performed and what is lived. The open doors act like proscenium arches, framing a scene in which the woman’s interiority, her estrangement, her agency, her desire, is not revealed but stylized. Even emotion is filtered through aesthetic.
The scene plays on the idea of the female role as performance, not as essence but as a culturally scripted pose, repeated across domestic ideals, cinema, and advertising campaigns. In half straddling and strangling the mannequin, she asserts control over the artificial, over absence itself. Yet this control is futile, it cannot animate the lifeless or bring truth to the imitation. The act becomes a metaphor for our attempts to extract authenticity from simulation, to locate meaning in hollow constructs.”
#6 “Feedback Loop”
Description: “Once a domestic centerpiece of shared spectatorship, the television here becomes a closed circuit, an echo chamber where the viewer and the viewed collapse into one. The woman’s image loops endlessly, trapped in a cycle of self-surveillance and repetition.
What was once a window to the world now mirrors society’s obsession with visibility, Warhol’s promise of “fifteen minutes of fame” reimagined as a perpetual performance. In this loop, connection gives way to containment; the screen no longer transmits but reflects.
Echoing Foucault’s panopticon, the work suggests a culture where we are both observer and observed, complicit in our own surveillance. The painting becomes a study in mediated identity, a portrait of a society caught watching itself, endlessly looping, endlessly looking, yet never truly seen.”
#7 “Get The Look 2020”
#8 “This Place We Call Home”
#9 “Juxtaposed”
#10 “The Fetch”
Description: “In Irish folklore, the fetch is a spectral double, a living person’s ghostly counterpart, often seen as an omen of death. To see one’s fetch is to confront an uncanny paradox: the self made strange, intimately bound yet irretrievably distant.
Today, the fetch finds new resonance in social media, avatars, and curated online selves: parallel identities that represent us yet estrange us, circulating beyond our bodies and intentions. This doubling recalls Lacan’s mirror stage, when the self first recognises itself in an image that promises wholeness yet installs alienation. In such reflections, we confront not unity but fracture: the self returned as something unfamiliar. These figures refuse our gaze, leaving us outside their interior world.
The omen of the painting is no longer death but disconnection, a world increasingly inhabited by our own technological doubles, selves that perform for us, beyond us, and sometimes against us.”
#11 “For Display Only”
Description: “For display only” stages beauty as something constructed, rehearsed, and sold. The exposed edges of the set deliberately reveal the image as fabrication, mirroring how ideals of beauty are manufactured within advertising and media. The woman inhabits a space designed to be seen rather than lived in. A hair dryer, held to her head, adopts the visual language of a gun, a quiet threat that points to the pressure and coercion embedded within beauty rituals. What appears intimate is carefully engineered and what appears natural is staged. By exposing the mechanics behind the image, the work hopes to collapse the illusion of authenticity, exposing beauty as a narrative commodity produced through performance, repetition, and control.”
#12 “Doppelgänger”
#13 “Sink Or Swim”
#14 “The Boys”
#15 “Cult”
#16 “Get The Look 2018”
#17 “Desire Want Need”
#18 “Panopticon V”
#19 “14314 Days”
#20 “Tender Value”
Description: “Tender Value” considers how systems of exchange construct meaning as much as they assign worth. Value is not inherent but produced through images, gestures, and repeated narratives that teach us what to desire and how to measure it. Within contemporary culture, the body becomes entangled in these economies, operating simultaneously as subject, sign, and currency. The work reflects on how narratives of luxury, success, and intimacy are carefully staged, then circulated until they appear natural. What emerges is a tension between lived experience and performed value, where authenticity is continually negotiated, and the self is shaped through the pressures of visibility, consumption, and symbolic exchange.”