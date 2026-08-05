At first glance, Ian Cumberland’s paintings can feel almost photographic. The skin, fabric, polished wood, old television sets, and carefully arranged interiors are rendered with striking precision. But spend a little longer with them and something begins to feel off. Figures appear detached from their surroundings, reflections complicate the space, screens broadcast fragments of another reality, and familiar domestic settings take on the atmosphere of a carefully staged scene whose full story has been withheld.

Born in Northern Ireland in 1983, Cumberland works at the intersection of realism and surrealism, using painting to explore how our perception of reality is increasingly shaped by media, technology, advertising, and the images that surround us. While his technical approach is rooted in realism, his practice extends beyond traditional portraiture. Set design, digital elements, assemblage, artificial lighting, and meticulously constructed environments all contribute to compositions that can resemble film stills, advertisements, or memories from a strangely familiar alternate reality.

Below, we’ve gathered a selection of these thought-provoking works, so take your time exploring the details, because these paintings rarely reveal everything at once. And since their stories are intentionally left open to interpretation, we’d love to hear what you think is happening in them. Share your own readings of his work in the comments.