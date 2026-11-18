#1 DIY Built In Bench And Display Shelves, After/Before
One interesting thing about interior design in 2026 is how much attention is being given to making homes feel comfortable and personal rather than simply fashionable. After years of minimalist interiors, cool grays, and carefully coordinated furniture, designers are increasingly embracing warmer colors, natural materials, and spaces that feel more lived-in.
#2 Room Makeover: Junk Room Into Dining & Living Space
#3 Finally Finished Our Home Library!
In a November 2026 article for House Beautiful, interior designers discussed the growing preference for inviting, layered interiors. Natural wood, softer stone finishes, and carefully chosen textures are among the elements becoming more popular.
#4 My Husband Asked For A Man Cave…
#5 I Think I Found A Way To Display My Legos In A Cozy/Cute Way
Interior designer Laura Gerber, founder of ODE Design, explained that warmth isn't necessarily about choosing a particular color or material. Instead, it's about creating an atmosphere that feels comfortable and reflects the people who live there.
#6 Before And After Living Room W Toddler
#7 Spruced Up Our Downstairs Bathrooms!
But that doesn't mean everyone is abandoning bold decorating choices in favor of cozy neutrals. Quite the opposite, actually. According to Houzz's report from London's Decorex 2026 design show, maximalism continues to attract attention, with designers experimenting with intricate patterns, richly colored fabrics, and decorative details inspired by traditional styles.
#8 Before / After Of Paint Job I Did On My Shed! I Love Colour And Had To Give It A Pop, Thoughts?
#9 Thrift Store Kitty Bathroom
Burgundy was one of the standout colors at the October event, appearing on everything from furniture and wall coverings to tiles and accessories. Layered textures were another recurring feature, showing how even relatively simple interiors can become more interesting through thoughtful combinations of materials.
#10 Bedroom Makeover!!
#11 A Little Office Makeover
There's also renewed appreciation for older furniture, handmade objects, and pieces with a bit of history behind them. In Vogue's October examination of home decor trends, designers highlighted the appeal of traditional craftsmanship and items that feel unique to their owners.
#12 Upgraded Our Front Door
#13 Almost 200 Year Old Marketplace Find
This is encouraging news for anyone who enjoys browsing thrift stores, restoring old furniture, or displaying objects collected over the years. After all, an interesting vintage chair or an inherited cabinet can have just as much character as something bought brand-new. Of course, decorating according to the latest trends can be expensive, particularly when those trends change so frequently. Fortunately, there's no need to completely redecorate your home every time a new style becomes popular.
#14 Cherry Red Tile
#15 I Painted A Bedroom Wall
#16 Bathroom Remodel/ Favorite Room In The House
#17 Redecorated Vintage Camp Kitchen
Ultimately, the best decorating choices are the ones that suit your home, your budget, and the way you actually live. And as the projects shared by the r/HomeDecorating community show, there's no single formula for creating a beautiful space.