Sometimes, all it takes is a fresh coat of paint, a rearranged living room, or an unusual piece of furniture to make you fall in love with your home all over again. Of course, figuring out exactly what to change isn't always easy, especially when there are so many decorating styles and ideas to choose from.

Fortunately, you don't have to look far for inspiration. The r/HomeDecorating community is full of people sharing their home makeovers, creative decorating solutions, and personal design choices.