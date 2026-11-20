Bored Panda many times before, exploring everything from his signature dark humor to the misadventures of his unusual Ryan Pagelow's “ Buni Comics ” might look cute and innocent at first glance, but anyone familiar with his work knows that things rarely stay that way. His colorful characters often find themselves in ridiculous, awkward, and sometimes downright dark situations, with punchlines that can catch even longtime readers off guard. We've featured Pagelow's comics onmany times before, exploring everything from his signature dark humor to the misadventures of his unusual pink unicorn . This time, however, we're focusing on another group of recurring characters: the bears.

These bears are surprisingly busy members of Pagelow's comic universe. They work as doctors, scientists, police officers, teachers, and just about anything else you can imagine. Some find themselves dealing with familiar everyday problems, while others cross paths with fairy-tale characters or end up in situations that make absolutely no sense, and that's often what makes them so funny. Like many of Pagelow's creations, these comics rely heavily on visual humor, with little or no dialogue needed to get the joke across. A few carefully arranged panels and a change in a character's expression are often all it takes to deliver a punchline.

Below, we've collected some of our favorite bear-themed “Buni Comics,” featuring plenty of absurd situations, dark jokes, and unfortunate encounters. Take a look and let us know which ones made you laugh the most!