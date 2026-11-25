Thanksgiving is one of the most recognizable holidays in the United States, but its history stretches much further back than the familiar family feast suggests. According to the BBC, the holiday originated from harvest celebrations and religious days of giving thanks that existed long before the United States adopted it as an annual tradition.

Although the story most commonly associated with Thanksgiving centers on a 1621 harvest feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts, European settlers had already organized similar celebrations in North America. One documented religious service took place in Newfoundland in 1578, while Spanish settlers in Florida may have held earlier gatherings.

Initially, these occasions were generally solemn religious observances rather than the elaborate family celebrations people recognize today.