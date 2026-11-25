This story is about my Grandfather and how he outsmarted his brother after his brother exploited their mother.About 40 years ago my Great Grandparents were passing, Great Grandfather was gone and Great Grandmother was on her way out, using morphine to lessen the pain. She was writing a will when she was sober, but she was rarely sober. Her estate was essentially what would be a multi millionaire’s estate adjusted for inflation. Her estate was in Ireland, while my Grandfather and his brother were in England.My Grandfather went to his local pub to see brother, he did this every Saturday night to keep in touch with his brother. This time something was different, his brother was not there. Instead, his brother spontaneously moved to Ireland and spent time with his mother, who was heavily on morphing. The morphine was clouding her judgement, and beat in mind she was writing a will. My Grandfather’s brother (We’ll call him Lee from now on) went to Ireland to cozy up to his mother in hopes of getting her whole estate. My Grandfather didn’t know Lee was doing this, and didn’t think much of it.Fast forward about a year and Great Grandmother kicks the bucket. Funeral day arrives, and everything goes fine, until they get to the will. Great Grandmother was on morphine when she was making the will, and everything she had in the will went to Lee. Nobody else got anything in the will. Put 2 and 2 together and everyone was pissed off at Lee, but the will couldn’t be contested because there were people who signed in witness of the will, including her attorney. Lee becomes outcasted but everyone gives up on trying to save their Mother’s things. Except Grandad.Lee inherited a large plot of land in Ireland, nothing special, except it was in rural Ireland, it couldn’t support a septic tank, and is worth a ton of money. The house on this plot was right on the edge of the land, but the septic tank was on the neighbor’s land. Lee didn’t know this, so he didn’t buy the land next to the house. This isn’t up to building code so the house can’t be sold until the septic tank is on his land. My grandfather knew this, and bought the land surrounding this house.Lee fixed up the house and got a building inspector to inspect the house and check it was up to code so he could sell the house. The inspector caught the septic tank, and told Lee he couldn’t sell the house unless the tank is on his land. Lee went to the neighbors to buy the small plot of land that had the septic tank, only to find out they sold it to my grandfather, and my grandfather was unwilling to sell the land to Lee.Lee invested easily over £300,000 (before Ireland went to Euro) in the house, so the house was in great shape and was supposed to be resold. Lee can’t sell the house for a profit because my Grandfather owns the land the septic tank is on. Lee can’t put a septic tank on his land because the land can’t support a septic tank. My grandfather put Lee into a checkmate where Lee has to sell the land and everything on it to my grandad. My grandfather isn’t going to buy the land for anything more than €5000, and to this day Lee still won’t sell the land to my Grandfather.My grandfather didn’t want the land, he just wanted to return the favor to Lee. Lee is now just scraping by on his plot of land because of his stubbornness, and he still to this day won’t accept defeat.Septic tanks require maintenance. I would charge the brother a fee for maintaining his sceptic tank and I would charge rent because it is on my property