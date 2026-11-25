You could have the closest-knit family in the world, but bring up the word “inheritance” and watch how quickly loved ones can turn into sworn enemies. Suddenly, everyone has an opinion about what they’re owed. And no one wants to get the short end of the stick.
We’ve put together a collection of inheritance drama stories from the “Am I the Jerk?” subreddit that show the lengths some people will go to when money is at stake. Scroll down to check them out, and let us know whose side you’re on!
#1 Aita For Turning The Home I Inherited Into An Airbnb? My Sister Thought It Would Be A “Family Home” Forever
I will try to keep it very short so as to not bore anyone. About six months or so ago my grandpa passed away. For simplicity sake, let’s say hi estate is worth about $1.5 million. In his will he said that me, my sister and my cousin each get 1/3 share. His estate was basically two cash amounts and the other share was his beach home in California. Basically the oldest got to pick which they wanted, the second oldest and the youngest which was me.
I got the beach house, my sister and cousin got $500k. For the last six months I’ve allowed my sister to stay in the house whenever she likes but I just got my first tax bill and I either have to sell it or start making some income off it. After talking to the real estate agent I’ve decided the best course of action is to put it on Airbnb. That way I can still use it if I like, but sister can pay me to use it if she still wants to go there, basically there’s not someone renting full-time.
My sister is furious with me for so many reasons, first of all I know she’s upset because she can no longer use the house for free. But she’s also telling me that I basically becoming a rent seeking capitalist who is going to ruin the neighborhood which has been a total classic surf neighborhood since the 1950s. She has written me angry email after angry email after angry email calling me all sorts of names. She also says it’s not fair because her inheritance is gone for her debts but I still make money from mine, and that if she had chose the house I could stay there any time I want. She’s my older sister and I’ve always been impressionable to the things she says to me and I’m feeling a lot of guilt and shame for what she told me. Am I the jerk here?
countrylemon:
NTA.
She's welcome to either rent it or buy it off you with that 500k she now has.
She even had the option to pick it and she herself thinks money is more important.
Of course you're feeling guilty, that's what a GUILT TRIP is supposed to do to it's victim!
Your sister is 100000000000000000000000% in the wrong here.
I got the beach house, my sister and cousin got $500k. For the last six months I’ve allowed my sister to stay in the house whenever she likes but I just got my first tax bill and I either have to sell it or start making some income off it. After talking to the real estate agent I’ve decided the best course of action is to put it on Airbnb. That way I can still use it if I like, but sister can pay me to use it if she still wants to go there, basically there’s not someone renting full-time.
My sister is furious with me for so many reasons, first of all I know she’s upset because she can no longer use the house for free. But she’s also telling me that I basically becoming a rent seeking capitalist who is going to ruin the neighborhood which has been a total classic surf neighborhood since the 1950s. She has written me angry email after angry email after angry email calling me all sorts of names. She also says it’s not fair because her inheritance is gone for her debts but I still make money from mine, and that if she had chose the house I could stay there any time I want. She’s my older sister and I’ve always been impressionable to the things she says to me and I’m feeling a lot of guilt and shame for what she told me. Am I the jerk here?
countrylemon:
NTA.
She's welcome to either rent it or buy it off you with that 500k she now has.
She even had the option to pick it and she herself thinks money is more important.
Of course you're feeling guilty, that's what a GUILT TRIP is supposed to do to it's victim!
Your sister is 100000000000000000000000% in the wrong here.
6points
#2 Aita For Leaving The Family Restaurant And Starting My Own After Finding Out I Wouldn't Inherit It?
My dad owns a pizza place that was handed down to him from my grandfather.
I've been working at the pizza place my while life, even part time while I got a business degree.
I found out last early last year that my dad had willed the restaurant to my stepmom. His reasoning being she needs to be taken care of after he passes. And that it would go to me after she passed.
I was pissed and "quit" the next day. My dad ended up hiring two people to make up the work I was doing.
Now this is the potential jerk part. A month after I quit, I found a great location where another pizza place had shut down. I bought it and had it up and running in two months. My restaurant is take out only, but my business is doing extremely well.
My dad reached out to me last September and said that his restaurant was losing business because of me and to please come back to the family business. He offered to buy my business so I would get something out of it.
I declined the offer. Now the craziness of 2020 happened and because my restaurant was already setup for takeout, I'm only seeing a 5-10% drop in revenue.
The family restaurant however, is going under.
Now there's a whole lot of arguing about me causing my dad's family to become financially ruined.
AITA?
alcarcalimo1950:
NTA. Inheritance issues are always complicated, but you went out and did something on your own and made your own living, not dependent on the family business. It sucks that your family’s business is going under, but I don’t think it’s fair to blame you for that. It’s also not fair for them to assume that you should just sell them the business you built, after your dad wasn’t leaving his business to you.
I've been working at the pizza place my while life, even part time while I got a business degree.
I found out last early last year that my dad had willed the restaurant to my stepmom. His reasoning being she needs to be taken care of after he passes. And that it would go to me after she passed.
I was pissed and "quit" the next day. My dad ended up hiring two people to make up the work I was doing.
Now this is the potential jerk part. A month after I quit, I found a great location where another pizza place had shut down. I bought it and had it up and running in two months. My restaurant is take out only, but my business is doing extremely well.
My dad reached out to me last September and said that his restaurant was losing business because of me and to please come back to the family business. He offered to buy my business so I would get something out of it.
I declined the offer. Now the craziness of 2020 happened and because my restaurant was already setup for takeout, I'm only seeing a 5-10% drop in revenue.
The family restaurant however, is going under.
Now there's a whole lot of arguing about me causing my dad's family to become financially ruined.
AITA?
alcarcalimo1950:
NTA. Inheritance issues are always complicated, but you went out and did something on your own and made your own living, not dependent on the family business. It sucks that your family’s business is going under, but I don’t think it’s fair to blame you for that. It’s also not fair for them to assume that you should just sell them the business you built, after your dad wasn’t leaving his business to you.
5points
#3 Aita For Giving The Entire Inheritance To My Twin Brother?
Am I the jerk for leaving my inheritance to only one sibling?
So I (30F) made money young. I dropped out of college to model, then started my own business and made some smart decisions with stocks. So I have quite a bit of money saved, my own property owned free and clear (just pay utilities), and a couple cars. I am single and childless.
Growing up, I was very close with my twin (30M) but not so much with my other siblings (also twins, 28F). Basically they were favored quite a bit by my parents. I took care of myself starting in high school and so did my twin. He paid his own way through college with no parental help while I built my business also on my own. Our younger siblings did not. Our parents bought them cars in high school, paid 100% of their tuition and living expenses in college, and supported them in starting their adults lives. Both my sisters ended up in bad relationships where they had kids that the fathers eventually had nothing to do with. My parents have always given them plenty of money and support.
I just got diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. It’s inoperable and I am going to pass away within six months. I have made my peace with it. I opted to leave everything to my brother in my will. That was he can pay off his student loans and have a vehicle and home free and clear. I want to know he has a good life while I’m gone.
My parents and sisters found out that I’m leaving everything to him and flipped out. They accused me of favoritism and being a bad daughter, aunt, and sister. They said my parents deserved money for raising me, and that my nieces and nephews deserved my money for future expenses since their mothers couldn’t afford things like cars and college. Even my grandma and my uncle’s wife who I barely see messaged me on Facebook to tell me how selfish I’m being.
I blocked all of them in Facebook and told my brother I only wanted him to be at my bedside while I passed away.
AITA for giving my inheritance solely to my brother, and for cutting my family off?
HavePlushieWillTalk:
NTA but maybe see a solicitor to make sure your will is incontestable. You don't want your poor brother trying to mourn you while a bunch of vultures steal everything not nailed down or specified in the will.
I am sorry for your situation and I hope that you have only the people who love you around for your remaining time.
So I (30F) made money young. I dropped out of college to model, then started my own business and made some smart decisions with stocks. So I have quite a bit of money saved, my own property owned free and clear (just pay utilities), and a couple cars. I am single and childless.
Growing up, I was very close with my twin (30M) but not so much with my other siblings (also twins, 28F). Basically they were favored quite a bit by my parents. I took care of myself starting in high school and so did my twin. He paid his own way through college with no parental help while I built my business also on my own. Our younger siblings did not. Our parents bought them cars in high school, paid 100% of their tuition and living expenses in college, and supported them in starting their adults lives. Both my sisters ended up in bad relationships where they had kids that the fathers eventually had nothing to do with. My parents have always given them plenty of money and support.
I just got diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. It’s inoperable and I am going to pass away within six months. I have made my peace with it. I opted to leave everything to my brother in my will. That was he can pay off his student loans and have a vehicle and home free and clear. I want to know he has a good life while I’m gone.
My parents and sisters found out that I’m leaving everything to him and flipped out. They accused me of favoritism and being a bad daughter, aunt, and sister. They said my parents deserved money for raising me, and that my nieces and nephews deserved my money for future expenses since their mothers couldn’t afford things like cars and college. Even my grandma and my uncle’s wife who I barely see messaged me on Facebook to tell me how selfish I’m being.
I blocked all of them in Facebook and told my brother I only wanted him to be at my bedside while I passed away.
AITA for giving my inheritance solely to my brother, and for cutting my family off?
HavePlushieWillTalk:
NTA but maybe see a solicitor to make sure your will is incontestable. You don't want your poor brother trying to mourn you while a bunch of vultures steal everything not nailed down or specified in the will.
I am sorry for your situation and I hope that you have only the people who love you around for your remaining time.
5points
#4 Aita If I Don't Donate All Or Even Part Of My Inheritance (About $725,000)? My Cousin Say's It's "Blood Money" And Claims She's Donating 100% Of Her Share
I was born in South Africa but emigrated when I was just a few months old so I am totally American. I come from a family of full on Apartheid supporters and when it ended, basically everyone bailed for America. My parents and aunts and uncles eventually were educated and came around but my grandparents, while being very sweet and loving to me, were true believers in what apartheid stood for. They made a small fortune in South Africa by literally investing and owning businesses in the apartheid era. To be totally fair, they also made a ton of money in the US, but still the money because they were white and well connected in South Africa.
My grandmother passed away recently. She lived pretty lavishly up until the day she passed in a very exclusive retirement home in SoCal so I figured there wouldn't be any money left and maybe I'd get some family heirlooms. My head about popped off when I saw the number me and my cousin will split (it's about $725,000 each). Money that will literally change my life.
My parents business failed so I wasn't nearly as well off as my cousin. She's also now married, lives in Rancho Santa Fe (google it if you aren't familiar) and will be just fine without this money. She claims she's going to donate 100% of it to charities in South Africa. She is seriously chiding me that if I plan on keeping it, then I am taking advantage of blood money built on racism.
I have student loans I could pay off, I could actually have a down payment on a house, I could invest, I mean...I know where this money came from but it could literally mean my life would be better. I understand where it came from but I also can't possibly imagine giving it away. I have no idea what charities are like in South Africa and family friends we have that still live there say that corruption has taken over everything from government to charities and I'm better off just keeping it.
I understand my cousins point but man is it hard to say goodbye to that much money that will change my life.
ExoPrimal:
NTA Your money your choice.
graywisteria:
NTA. Tell your cousin that if she cares so much, she can give you 725k, and then you'll donate your inheritance wherever she wants. By the way, she's only doing so well in life because of that "blood money". Her lifestyle is only possible because her parents were wealthy and connected, and they were only wealthy and connected because of your awful grandparents. Your parents messed up and it didn't trickle down as much to you as it did to her, but that doesn't make it any less true. Grats on being able to climb out of debt when so many people in your generation won't be able to. Don't forget how lucky you were, and don't waste the opportunities you have now.
My grandmother passed away recently. She lived pretty lavishly up until the day she passed in a very exclusive retirement home in SoCal so I figured there wouldn't be any money left and maybe I'd get some family heirlooms. My head about popped off when I saw the number me and my cousin will split (it's about $725,000 each). Money that will literally change my life.
My parents business failed so I wasn't nearly as well off as my cousin. She's also now married, lives in Rancho Santa Fe (google it if you aren't familiar) and will be just fine without this money. She claims she's going to donate 100% of it to charities in South Africa. She is seriously chiding me that if I plan on keeping it, then I am taking advantage of blood money built on racism.
I have student loans I could pay off, I could actually have a down payment on a house, I could invest, I mean...I know where this money came from but it could literally mean my life would be better. I understand where it came from but I also can't possibly imagine giving it away. I have no idea what charities are like in South Africa and family friends we have that still live there say that corruption has taken over everything from government to charities and I'm better off just keeping it.
I understand my cousins point but man is it hard to say goodbye to that much money that will change my life.
ExoPrimal:
NTA Your money your choice.
graywisteria:
NTA. Tell your cousin that if she cares so much, she can give you 725k, and then you'll donate your inheritance wherever she wants. By the way, she's only doing so well in life because of that "blood money". Her lifestyle is only possible because her parents were wealthy and connected, and they were only wealthy and connected because of your awful grandparents. Your parents messed up and it didn't trickle down as much to you as it did to her, but that doesn't make it any less true. Grats on being able to climb out of debt when so many people in your generation won't be able to. Don't forget how lucky you were, and don't waste the opportunities you have now.
4points
#5 Wibta If I Don't Share My Rather Large (To Me At Least) Inheritance With My Aunt And 3 Cousins?
Some background: My grandfather just passed away at the end of January. He was closing in on 90 and lived a very full life and passed very peacefully in his home which is exactly where he wanted to be.
This is where the story gets very sticky, my grandfather lived in a cheap tract house and was very frugal. His only passions in life were woodworking and his garden. But to my huge surprised I was named as his sole heir with life changing money. With the house, everything in it and cash his estate was valued at a little over a million dollars.
Here's where it gets even stickier. My mom passed away 6 years ago. She had one sister who I was fairly close to and from her I have 3 cousins. I don't know the full details of why my aunt was estranged from my grandpa, in fact all my mom ever told me was "it's between the two of them." I have mixed relationship with my cousins and because their mom was estranged from my grandpa, they never had a nice word to say about him and I don't know if they ever met him. To be fair, they probably never had the chance to get to know him like I did. Cousins and aunt did not attend the very small funeral I set up for my grandpa either.
Now she and my cousins have been basically calling me nonstop somewhere between begging me and demanding of me that I split the estate 5 ways.
This is what both of my attorneys have essentially advised: No matter what I shouldn't split the estate 5 ways. If I do decide to be incredibly generous, it should be split 50/50 and my aunt and cousins can divide their half however they like. Both attorneys have advised against this period, as it's not in my best interest.
I can write 4 $5000 checks out of the estate to get them to go away. $5000 in our state's probate system is generally seen as "enough" of an inheritance to be essentially be uncontestable and my aunt and cousins will have no further claim on my grandpas estate, or none that a judge would be willing to hear. The first attorney strongly advised I do this.
I do nothing. I am carrying out my grandpa's wishes to the letter and that is my responsibility and also my benefit for staying close to him in his lifetime. This is my second attorney's preferred course of action.
But this is not about the legality of the situation. This is about what SHOULD I do and would I be the jerk if I keep the entire estate for myself. Just over a million dollars is enough money for me to finally fund a retirement account, have a down payment on a decent house and actually save some money. I have no designs on a big blow out but maybe updating my car would be nice. I could do all of that with $500k, but that number sure looks different that $1 million.
Basically, WIBTA if I don't share this inheritance like my aunt and cousins are asking of me?
Feroc:
NTA
It was the last will of your grandpa, he decided that you should get everything and I don't think you have any moral obligation to share against his will. So I'd either go with the $5000 checks (to avoid legal troubles) or just give them nothing. That's something your attorneys should figure out.
This is where the story gets very sticky, my grandfather lived in a cheap tract house and was very frugal. His only passions in life were woodworking and his garden. But to my huge surprised I was named as his sole heir with life changing money. With the house, everything in it and cash his estate was valued at a little over a million dollars.
Here's where it gets even stickier. My mom passed away 6 years ago. She had one sister who I was fairly close to and from her I have 3 cousins. I don't know the full details of why my aunt was estranged from my grandpa, in fact all my mom ever told me was "it's between the two of them." I have mixed relationship with my cousins and because their mom was estranged from my grandpa, they never had a nice word to say about him and I don't know if they ever met him. To be fair, they probably never had the chance to get to know him like I did. Cousins and aunt did not attend the very small funeral I set up for my grandpa either.
Now she and my cousins have been basically calling me nonstop somewhere between begging me and demanding of me that I split the estate 5 ways.
This is what both of my attorneys have essentially advised: No matter what I shouldn't split the estate 5 ways. If I do decide to be incredibly generous, it should be split 50/50 and my aunt and cousins can divide their half however they like. Both attorneys have advised against this period, as it's not in my best interest.
I can write 4 $5000 checks out of the estate to get them to go away. $5000 in our state's probate system is generally seen as "enough" of an inheritance to be essentially be uncontestable and my aunt and cousins will have no further claim on my grandpas estate, or none that a judge would be willing to hear. The first attorney strongly advised I do this.
I do nothing. I am carrying out my grandpa's wishes to the letter and that is my responsibility and also my benefit for staying close to him in his lifetime. This is my second attorney's preferred course of action.
But this is not about the legality of the situation. This is about what SHOULD I do and would I be the jerk if I keep the entire estate for myself. Just over a million dollars is enough money for me to finally fund a retirement account, have a down payment on a decent house and actually save some money. I have no designs on a big blow out but maybe updating my car would be nice. I could do all of that with $500k, but that number sure looks different that $1 million.
Basically, WIBTA if I don't share this inheritance like my aunt and cousins are asking of me?
Feroc:
NTA
It was the last will of your grandpa, he decided that you should get everything and I don't think you have any moral obligation to share against his will. So I'd either go with the $5000 checks (to avoid legal troubles) or just give them nothing. That's something your attorneys should figure out.
4points
#6 Aita For Leaving My Niece An Inheritance But Not My Nephew?
I was diagnosed with a terminal illness a few months ago. It’s not a matter of if, but when, and the best estimate is that I have in the neighborhood of 1-2 years. I’m dealing with it. I’ve had a good life and no regrets. Part of dealing with it is getting my affairs in order before I leave the stage.
My sister has two children (13f & 5m). The 13 yo is from her previous relationship, the 5 yo from her current husband. My niece’s father skipped out on them and my sister had a rough time of it, so I helped them out early on. Her husband is well off so they’re set now, but it’s become very obvious to me over the years that he wishes my niece weren’t in their lives. They don’t exactly neglect her, but she’s left out of a lot and it’s very obvious even to our parents that my nephew is heavily favored. I’ve talked to my sister about it at various points, but she’s in denial and I don’t think would ever have the courage to stand up to her husband. I’ve tried to make it up to my niece in quiet ways, but I know it still hurts and I worry about her.
I made some very fortunate business moves early on and I’m now sitting on a large chunk of change and a retirement fund that I will not live to use. My sister has made no plans for my niece’s college or anything else, but the girl is incredibly smart and hardworking in school and she deserves a chance to make the most of herself. It’s my intention to have everything put in trust for her after my passing, managed by my executor until she’s 25 so that her parents can’t touch it, she can have money for school, and some time to mature before being fully in control. My nephew already has a trust fund from his father, so he doesn’t need the money. Ironically, this would put her in a better financial position than the rest of the family, but I think that’s justice at this point considering how much she’s put up with and missed out on.
I sat down with my parents and sister to lay out my plans and end of life wishes, and my sister is deeply offended that I’m excluding her and my nephew. She thinks I should leave the money to her to split between them or set up equal trusts for the kids. My father loathes BIL and said he agrees with me not letting him or my sister near the trust, but I could leave my nephew something to save face. My mother is too distraught to have an opinion right now. BIL made a joke later about contesting the will, and my sister isn’t speaking to me.
I feel like I have more responsibility to look after my niece since no one else is, while her brother will be okay. I love my nephew, too, though, and don’t want him to feel bad when he’s older. I’ve planned to leave him some non monetary items. AITA?
[deleted]:
NTA, but I would see a lawyer. I've heard too many times where people mentioned leaving the other person a nominal amount of $5k so that they can't contest the will. Granted, my expertise is coming from "Better Call Saul" and a few other shows but I'd still check.
My sister has two children (13f & 5m). The 13 yo is from her previous relationship, the 5 yo from her current husband. My niece’s father skipped out on them and my sister had a rough time of it, so I helped them out early on. Her husband is well off so they’re set now, but it’s become very obvious to me over the years that he wishes my niece weren’t in their lives. They don’t exactly neglect her, but she’s left out of a lot and it’s very obvious even to our parents that my nephew is heavily favored. I’ve talked to my sister about it at various points, but she’s in denial and I don’t think would ever have the courage to stand up to her husband. I’ve tried to make it up to my niece in quiet ways, but I know it still hurts and I worry about her.
I made some very fortunate business moves early on and I’m now sitting on a large chunk of change and a retirement fund that I will not live to use. My sister has made no plans for my niece’s college or anything else, but the girl is incredibly smart and hardworking in school and she deserves a chance to make the most of herself. It’s my intention to have everything put in trust for her after my passing, managed by my executor until she’s 25 so that her parents can’t touch it, she can have money for school, and some time to mature before being fully in control. My nephew already has a trust fund from his father, so he doesn’t need the money. Ironically, this would put her in a better financial position than the rest of the family, but I think that’s justice at this point considering how much she’s put up with and missed out on.
I sat down with my parents and sister to lay out my plans and end of life wishes, and my sister is deeply offended that I’m excluding her and my nephew. She thinks I should leave the money to her to split between them or set up equal trusts for the kids. My father loathes BIL and said he agrees with me not letting him or my sister near the trust, but I could leave my nephew something to save face. My mother is too distraught to have an opinion right now. BIL made a joke later about contesting the will, and my sister isn’t speaking to me.
I feel like I have more responsibility to look after my niece since no one else is, while her brother will be okay. I love my nephew, too, though, and don’t want him to feel bad when he’s older. I’ve planned to leave him some non monetary items. AITA?
[deleted]:
NTA, but I would see a lawyer. I've heard too many times where people mentioned leaving the other person a nominal amount of $5k so that they can't contest the will. Granted, my expertise is coming from "Better Call Saul" and a few other shows but I'd still check.
4points
#7 Wibta If I Don't Change My Son's Name Even Though It May Cause Him To Lose An Inheritance?
I (24) got pregnant while I was taking a gap year traveling. I met an older guy, nothing gross, I was 19 he was 23. We had fun. I was working in a bar to make money while I explored his city.
When I got pregnant he lost interest really quickly. I understood but I am pro choice. And I chose not to terminate.
I went home and had my son. I also made sure to get child support. He could afford it. He did fight it though. I had to prove paternity and everything.
Through that his parents found out. They are well off. They have met my son and they truly do seem to love him. They have provided gifts for his birthday and Christmas. They helped me with extra money so I could complete my university without going into debt. They have taken us on vacation with them so they could spend time with him. They aren't my biggest fans but we are cordial to each other.
Three months ago my son's father passed away. He got drunk at his bachelor party, tripped on the sidewalk, and hit his head. And that was all she wrote.
My son and I attended the funeral. We spent a week in that city so his grandparents could see him.
They approached me with an offer. They had no other children or grandchildren. Their son was only 28 so he had lots of time to provide them legitimate kids (they did not say this I'm just assuming) so they never thought about my son's name.
They said that if I changed his surname to theirs legally they would make him their primary heir. I think this is dumb. He is their only grandchild and they would deny him an inheritance because of his last name?
I said I would consider it, to be polite, and have left it at that. I actually have a pretty good life as it is. My family has been very supportive. And because of the whole court thing my son's father had to have life insurance with him as the beneficiary.
Would it be nice for my kid to get a big sum of money. Yes. Do I want him to have the surname of a man who didn't want him, see him, or love him? No.
I have been talking to my family about it and a few of them think I'm being a jerk for giving up. This kind of money for my son. It is generational wealth and I'm making the decision based on emotion. I think they are jerks for thinking money is the only thing that matters.
I think I will tell my son's grandparents that they can talk to him about it when he is 16. He will be old enough to understand the implications but young enough not to be tied professionally to his last name.
[deleted]:
YTA. F that dude but also you’re kinda screwing your kid by not changing the name. That money is your child’s future and guess what they’ll probably want it regardless of y’all’s beef. If they find out that could also wreck y’all’s relationship.
ETA: Get the bag, you can be honoring the grandparents that have been involved in your son’s life and ultimately your kid can change the name if they don’t like it but the money can allow your child to pursue their dreams w/o having to worry about the stress of loans etc.
When I got pregnant he lost interest really quickly. I understood but I am pro choice. And I chose not to terminate.
I went home and had my son. I also made sure to get child support. He could afford it. He did fight it though. I had to prove paternity and everything.
Through that his parents found out. They are well off. They have met my son and they truly do seem to love him. They have provided gifts for his birthday and Christmas. They helped me with extra money so I could complete my university without going into debt. They have taken us on vacation with them so they could spend time with him. They aren't my biggest fans but we are cordial to each other.
Three months ago my son's father passed away. He got drunk at his bachelor party, tripped on the sidewalk, and hit his head. And that was all she wrote.
My son and I attended the funeral. We spent a week in that city so his grandparents could see him.
They approached me with an offer. They had no other children or grandchildren. Their son was only 28 so he had lots of time to provide them legitimate kids (they did not say this I'm just assuming) so they never thought about my son's name.
They said that if I changed his surname to theirs legally they would make him their primary heir. I think this is dumb. He is their only grandchild and they would deny him an inheritance because of his last name?
I said I would consider it, to be polite, and have left it at that. I actually have a pretty good life as it is. My family has been very supportive. And because of the whole court thing my son's father had to have life insurance with him as the beneficiary.
Would it be nice for my kid to get a big sum of money. Yes. Do I want him to have the surname of a man who didn't want him, see him, or love him? No.
I have been talking to my family about it and a few of them think I'm being a jerk for giving up. This kind of money for my son. It is generational wealth and I'm making the decision based on emotion. I think they are jerks for thinking money is the only thing that matters.
I think I will tell my son's grandparents that they can talk to him about it when he is 16. He will be old enough to understand the implications but young enough not to be tied professionally to his last name.
[deleted]:
YTA. F that dude but also you’re kinda screwing your kid by not changing the name. That money is your child’s future and guess what they’ll probably want it regardless of y’all’s beef. If they find out that could also wreck y’all’s relationship.
ETA: Get the bag, you can be honoring the grandparents that have been involved in your son’s life and ultimately your kid can change the name if they don’t like it but the money can allow your child to pursue their dreams w/o having to worry about the stress of loans etc.
4points
#8 Aita For Contesting A Will And Likely Getting All Of The Inheritance Instead Of My Dad's Girlfriend?
My dad ran off with my mom's friend when I was 12. My mom and my dad never legally divorced.
My mom passed away a few years ago and my dad passed away late last year.
AITA for contesting the will even though he left everything he owned to his girlfriend? They share two young kids I don't have a relationship with.
Where I live, since my parents weren't divorced, I'm the sole legal "heir" to my parents' estates.
I already got a good chunk from my mom and I'm also a medical professional so it's not like I'm hurting for money. My wife also works at a good job.
But the way I see it, it's not my fault my dad never made things official with his girlfriend and she can figure out her own finances.
EDIT: adding this for more context. My dad's estate is mostly made up of the proceeds from the sale of his business. A business he created with my mother. My mother was always upset that the business was taken from her and wanted me to have it.
stunning-stasis:
NTA.
"My dad's estate is mostly made up of the proceeds from the sale of his business. A business he created with my mother. My mother was always upset that the business was taken from her and wanted me to have it."
I'd say morally your mom (and by extension you) deserve that inheritance.
Honestly, I'd say that's karma to the mistress for stealing a married man, that she gets none of his money.
My mom passed away a few years ago and my dad passed away late last year.
AITA for contesting the will even though he left everything he owned to his girlfriend? They share two young kids I don't have a relationship with.
Where I live, since my parents weren't divorced, I'm the sole legal "heir" to my parents' estates.
I already got a good chunk from my mom and I'm also a medical professional so it's not like I'm hurting for money. My wife also works at a good job.
But the way I see it, it's not my fault my dad never made things official with his girlfriend and she can figure out her own finances.
EDIT: adding this for more context. My dad's estate is mostly made up of the proceeds from the sale of his business. A business he created with my mother. My mother was always upset that the business was taken from her and wanted me to have it.
stunning-stasis:
NTA.
"My dad's estate is mostly made up of the proceeds from the sale of his business. A business he created with my mother. My mother was always upset that the business was taken from her and wanted me to have it."
I'd say morally your mom (and by extension you) deserve that inheritance.
Honestly, I'd say that's karma to the mistress for stealing a married man, that she gets none of his money.
3points
#9 Aita For Keeping An Inheritance From My Ex Husband's Homophobic Family?
I (33f) married my childhood best friend John (33m) when we were 22. I knew he was gay, and we decided to get married for several reasons (taxes, convenience, to keep his family from finding out, etc.). I got along with his family, who loved me. John had med school paid for by his family. I didn't have a job, and instead became a full time caretaker for his maternal grandparents who, when we first got married, were 85 and 87 and were dealing with multiple health problems. John's family supported us both financially through John's medical training. Once John got his MD and finished residency 3 years ago, he decided to come out to his parents.
We got divorced (we decided against telling the family that I knew all along). John's parents cut him off completely when he moved in with his boyfriend, basically disowning him. His grandparents weren't told about him being gay (everyone was pretty much in agreement that it wasn't a good idea, as they were quite fragile physically and mentally at this point). But they knew we divorced. And whereas John used to come see his grandparents frequently, because his parents had disowned him, John decided to pretty much limit contact with his entire family and never really visited or called.
On the other hand, I had been his grandparents' main caretaker for so long that I didn't have any other career training to support myself figured it would make sense for me to continue being their caretaker, as they were rapidly declining, and didn't want them to adjust poorly to a lot of new changes.
I moved into his grandparents' home with them. While I was angry at John's parents for their treatment of him, I still loved his grandparents who had always been kind to me. When they passed (within a few weeks of each other), his grandfather ended up willing almost their entire estate to me, about 12 million in assets. John and his mom each received about 50k.
John and I discussed it, and I felt it was fair that he received a higher proportion, and we're both happy and comfortable with how we divided it. His parents on the other hand had expected to receive the bulk of the inheritance and accused me of using his grandparents and manipulating them into willing almost everything to me. Apparently the had made some business decisions, assuming they would receive the money. They also argued that they would have gone ballistic if they knew John was using their money to "fund his lifestyle." I honestly hadn't thought of their will at all when they passed. It had never come up, but I feel John deserves the money after the way his parents treated him, and John tells me I deserved to be taken care of after I spent more than a decade of my life caring for his grandparents. Are we the jerks for keeping the inheritance when his parents had made plans based on their assumptions of the inheritance?
Weird_Leg_9584:
Nta. Play stupid homophobic games, win stupid homophobic prizes.
Pretty_Yellow_9601:
NTA. Also “fund his lifestyle” is sending me. Being gay is so expensive you know.
We got divorced (we decided against telling the family that I knew all along). John's parents cut him off completely when he moved in with his boyfriend, basically disowning him. His grandparents weren't told about him being gay (everyone was pretty much in agreement that it wasn't a good idea, as they were quite fragile physically and mentally at this point). But they knew we divorced. And whereas John used to come see his grandparents frequently, because his parents had disowned him, John decided to pretty much limit contact with his entire family and never really visited or called.
On the other hand, I had been his grandparents' main caretaker for so long that I didn't have any other career training to support myself figured it would make sense for me to continue being their caretaker, as they were rapidly declining, and didn't want them to adjust poorly to a lot of new changes.
I moved into his grandparents' home with them. While I was angry at John's parents for their treatment of him, I still loved his grandparents who had always been kind to me. When they passed (within a few weeks of each other), his grandfather ended up willing almost their entire estate to me, about 12 million in assets. John and his mom each received about 50k.
John and I discussed it, and I felt it was fair that he received a higher proportion, and we're both happy and comfortable with how we divided it. His parents on the other hand had expected to receive the bulk of the inheritance and accused me of using his grandparents and manipulating them into willing almost everything to me. Apparently the had made some business decisions, assuming they would receive the money. They also argued that they would have gone ballistic if they knew John was using their money to "fund his lifestyle." I honestly hadn't thought of their will at all when they passed. It had never come up, but I feel John deserves the money after the way his parents treated him, and John tells me I deserved to be taken care of after I spent more than a decade of my life caring for his grandparents. Are we the jerks for keeping the inheritance when his parents had made plans based on their assumptions of the inheritance?
Weird_Leg_9584:
Nta. Play stupid homophobic games, win stupid homophobic prizes.
Pretty_Yellow_9601:
NTA. Also “fund his lifestyle” is sending me. Being gay is so expensive you know.
3points
#10 Aita For Not Giving My Younger Siblings Anything Out Of My Inheritance?
My dad suddenly passed away. I was close to him and his only child. After my parents divorced, my mom got married to a man who was an asshat. He always bullied me for playing video games, and because I’m fat (I'm not going to sugar coat it), I moved in with my dad at 10. I’m in college now, and the money and house will come to me soon. My mom wants me to split it with my 2 soon to be 3 younger siblings. He wasn’t their father, and their dad made my life living hell. I was at my lowest when living with him. I’m no longer close to any of them. My grandma keeps saying a little something won't hurt me financially, but I don’t want any of them thinking they can ask me for money in the future, so I’m saying no.
Jintess:
NTA OP
If I can offer advice, put the money in a trust (this helps you avoid paying a large amount of tax right out of the gate). Rely on the Executor of Estate~~/POA~~ that your father named to set that up for you. Not only is a great idea for you financially, it also legit allows you to say that 'it's out of my hands'.
Honor your father's wishes. I am very sorry for your loss.
Jintess:
NTA OP
If I can offer advice, put the money in a trust (this helps you avoid paying a large amount of tax right out of the gate). Rely on the Executor of Estate~~/POA~~ that your father named to set that up for you. Not only is a great idea for you financially, it also legit allows you to say that 'it's out of my hands'.
Honor your father's wishes. I am very sorry for your loss.
3points
#11 Aita For Kicking My Mom's Boyfriend And His Kids From The House I Inherited After My Mom's Passing. They Went To Homeless Shelter
I really don't know if I'm AH in this case. I appologize for my bad english.
My(19M) parents divorced when I was 6. My mom got a boyfriend(Josh) and they started living together when I was 9. He had twin daughters, who were 4 when they moved in. Their mother was not in their lives anymore. My mom took them in as their own. I admit that I was a little jealous because they had her full time and me only 50% of time. I think my mom loved them more too.
I was a quiet kid and spent most of my time in my room when my mom had me. I didn't want any siblings. My mom tried but to no avail. By the time I was 16, I rarely spent time at my mom's place. And when I went to college I got an apartment, even though my mom lived in the same city as my college.
Mom tragically passed in December. Because Josh and her never got married for some reason, I inherited everything, including her house. I allowed Josh and the kids to still live there. I payed half the bills as he is strugling because of low paying job.
My lease ends in December and I decided to move into my house after. I sat down with Josh and told him I was moving in January. Since this is my house I will take the bedroom and he will move to my old room. He started crying how bedroom is his safe space and all my mom's things are there which gives him peace. I told him he can move few of her things to my old room (my room is 1/3 of the bedroom). He started crying even more that he doesn't want to abandon their bedroom. I was pretty pissed at that moment, so I told him to just get out of the house then as I don't have energy to deal with this. I have since cooled down. But 3 days later he sent me a message to notify me where he left the keys and that they moved out. I found out they went to homeless shelter.
I got messages from my mom's side of family how I am heartless and cruel to kick them out. How the twins lost mom and home in less than a year. Twins texted me how they cant believe their own brother made them homeless and asked me what the did wrong. My dad and his family told me I did nothing wrong. I do feel bad for them, but I still think I decide who gets what room in my house. AITA?
Nathan_Poe:
NTA. It's not a great situation for anyone, but he's been freeloading off of OP, guilting a 19 year old into financially supporting him (not only paying half their bills, but paying to live elsewhere so Josh could have the house).
You're entitled to live in your own house, and you're especially entitled to the master bedroom. Josh tried to guilt OP and bailed when that failed.
My(19M) parents divorced when I was 6. My mom got a boyfriend(Josh) and they started living together when I was 9. He had twin daughters, who were 4 when they moved in. Their mother was not in their lives anymore. My mom took them in as their own. I admit that I was a little jealous because they had her full time and me only 50% of time. I think my mom loved them more too.
I was a quiet kid and spent most of my time in my room when my mom had me. I didn't want any siblings. My mom tried but to no avail. By the time I was 16, I rarely spent time at my mom's place. And when I went to college I got an apartment, even though my mom lived in the same city as my college.
Mom tragically passed in December. Because Josh and her never got married for some reason, I inherited everything, including her house. I allowed Josh and the kids to still live there. I payed half the bills as he is strugling because of low paying job.
My lease ends in December and I decided to move into my house after. I sat down with Josh and told him I was moving in January. Since this is my house I will take the bedroom and he will move to my old room. He started crying how bedroom is his safe space and all my mom's things are there which gives him peace. I told him he can move few of her things to my old room (my room is 1/3 of the bedroom). He started crying even more that he doesn't want to abandon their bedroom. I was pretty pissed at that moment, so I told him to just get out of the house then as I don't have energy to deal with this. I have since cooled down. But 3 days later he sent me a message to notify me where he left the keys and that they moved out. I found out they went to homeless shelter.
I got messages from my mom's side of family how I am heartless and cruel to kick them out. How the twins lost mom and home in less than a year. Twins texted me how they cant believe their own brother made them homeless and asked me what the did wrong. My dad and his family told me I did nothing wrong. I do feel bad for them, but I still think I decide who gets what room in my house. AITA?
Nathan_Poe:
NTA. It's not a great situation for anyone, but he's been freeloading off of OP, guilting a 19 year old into financially supporting him (not only paying half their bills, but paying to live elsewhere so Josh could have the house).
You're entitled to live in your own house, and you're especially entitled to the master bedroom. Josh tried to guilt OP and bailed when that failed.
3points
#12 Aita For Not Telling My Uncles We Won’t Inherit Anything?
Before my(18m) grandma passed away, she and I had an arrangement. She gave me money to buy horror novels and I read them to her twice a week. We spent a fair amount of time together.
During one of our last sessions, she confided in me that she wanted to leave all her money to charities but decided to leave a college fund for my cousin(16f) since ‘Uncle Henry’ lost a massive part of his savings through gambling. The guy thought he could recover all he lost by making a big bet on Mike Tyson but then Jake Paul won, so he ended up losing even more.
Grandma asked me not to tell anyone about this and I didn’t. I kept my mouth shut.
When my dad and uncles found out, they reacted in different ways. Dad wasn’t really that surprised since Grandma was rather charitable, especially in her later years. Uncle Henry was grateful for the fund but ‘Uncle John’ was quite upset, saying that she’s their mom and should have left them something
All three of them got suspicious and asked me if Grandma told me about this during one of the afternoons I spent at her place. I admitted that I knew about it and Uncle John said I should’ve told them first instead of letting them find out this way. That it wouldn’t hurt so much if he had time to prepare instead of being caught off guard.
BicycleNinjaFrog:
NTA - you had private bonding time with your grandma and she told you about a decision that she made. You did not have to spill it to anyone else! In fact it would have been chaos to.
'Uncle john' didn't want time to not be surprised and processed, he wanted time to go to his mother and pressure her in her dying days to give him money. I bet he wouldn't have even tried to get your dad or the other uncle a cut, he just wanted it. He would have caused a huge family rift as your grandma was passing and taken away her peace. So you not starting that off means you're NTA
During one of our last sessions, she confided in me that she wanted to leave all her money to charities but decided to leave a college fund for my cousin(16f) since ‘Uncle Henry’ lost a massive part of his savings through gambling. The guy thought he could recover all he lost by making a big bet on Mike Tyson but then Jake Paul won, so he ended up losing even more.
Grandma asked me not to tell anyone about this and I didn’t. I kept my mouth shut.
When my dad and uncles found out, they reacted in different ways. Dad wasn’t really that surprised since Grandma was rather charitable, especially in her later years. Uncle Henry was grateful for the fund but ‘Uncle John’ was quite upset, saying that she’s their mom and should have left them something
All three of them got suspicious and asked me if Grandma told me about this during one of the afternoons I spent at her place. I admitted that I knew about it and Uncle John said I should’ve told them first instead of letting them find out this way. That it wouldn’t hurt so much if he had time to prepare instead of being caught off guard.
BicycleNinjaFrog:
NTA - you had private bonding time with your grandma and she told you about a decision that she made. You did not have to spill it to anyone else! In fact it would have been chaos to.
'Uncle john' didn't want time to not be surprised and processed, he wanted time to go to his mother and pressure her in her dying days to give him money. I bet he wouldn't have even tried to get your dad or the other uncle a cut, he just wanted it. He would have caused a huge family rift as your grandma was passing and taken away her peace. So you not starting that off means you're NTA
3points
#13 Grandfather’s Brother Exploits Passing Mother, Grandfather Buys Land To Make The Estate Worthless
This story is about my Grandfather and how he outsmarted his brother after his brother exploited their mother.
About 40 years ago my Great Grandparents were passing, Great Grandfather was gone and Great Grandmother was on her way out, using morphine to lessen the pain. She was writing a will when she was sober, but she was rarely sober. Her estate was essentially what would be a multi millionaire’s estate adjusted for inflation. Her estate was in Ireland, while my Grandfather and his brother were in England.
My Grandfather went to his local pub to see brother, he did this every Saturday night to keep in touch with his brother. This time something was different, his brother was not there. Instead, his brother spontaneously moved to Ireland and spent time with his mother, who was heavily on morphing. The morphine was clouding her judgement, and beat in mind she was writing a will. My Grandfather’s brother (We’ll call him Lee from now on) went to Ireland to cozy up to his mother in hopes of getting her whole estate. My Grandfather didn’t know Lee was doing this, and didn’t think much of it.
Fast forward about a year and Great Grandmother kicks the bucket. Funeral day arrives, and everything goes fine, until they get to the will. Great Grandmother was on morphine when she was making the will, and everything she had in the will went to Lee. Nobody else got anything in the will. Put 2 and 2 together and everyone was pissed off at Lee, but the will couldn’t be contested because there were people who signed in witness of the will, including her attorney. Lee becomes outcasted but everyone gives up on trying to save their Mother’s things. Except Grandad.
Lee inherited a large plot of land in Ireland, nothing special, except it was in rural Ireland, it couldn’t support a septic tank, and is worth a ton of money. The house on this plot was right on the edge of the land, but the septic tank was on the neighbor’s land. Lee didn’t know this, so he didn’t buy the land next to the house. This isn’t up to building code so the house can’t be sold until the septic tank is on his land. My grandfather knew this, and bought the land surrounding this house.
Lee fixed up the house and got a building inspector to inspect the house and check it was up to code so he could sell the house. The inspector caught the septic tank, and told Lee he couldn’t sell the house unless the tank is on his land. Lee went to the neighbors to buy the small plot of land that had the septic tank, only to find out they sold it to my grandfather, and my grandfather was unwilling to sell the land to Lee.
Lee invested easily over £300,000 (before Ireland went to Euro) in the house, so the house was in great shape and was supposed to be resold. Lee can’t sell the house for a profit because my Grandfather owns the land the septic tank is on. Lee can’t put a septic tank on his land because the land can’t support a septic tank. My grandfather put Lee into a checkmate where Lee has to sell the land and everything on it to my grandad. My grandfather isn’t going to buy the land for anything more than €5000, and to this day Lee still won’t sell the land to my Grandfather.
My grandfather didn’t want the land, he just wanted to return the favor to Lee. Lee is now just scraping by on his plot of land because of his stubbornness, and he still to this day won’t accept defeat.
000Fli:
Septic tanks require maintenance. I would charge the brother a fee for maintaining his sceptic tank and I would charge rent because it is on my property
About 40 years ago my Great Grandparents were passing, Great Grandfather was gone and Great Grandmother was on her way out, using morphine to lessen the pain. She was writing a will when she was sober, but she was rarely sober. Her estate was essentially what would be a multi millionaire’s estate adjusted for inflation. Her estate was in Ireland, while my Grandfather and his brother were in England.
My Grandfather went to his local pub to see brother, he did this every Saturday night to keep in touch with his brother. This time something was different, his brother was not there. Instead, his brother spontaneously moved to Ireland and spent time with his mother, who was heavily on morphing. The morphine was clouding her judgement, and beat in mind she was writing a will. My Grandfather’s brother (We’ll call him Lee from now on) went to Ireland to cozy up to his mother in hopes of getting her whole estate. My Grandfather didn’t know Lee was doing this, and didn’t think much of it.
Fast forward about a year and Great Grandmother kicks the bucket. Funeral day arrives, and everything goes fine, until they get to the will. Great Grandmother was on morphine when she was making the will, and everything she had in the will went to Lee. Nobody else got anything in the will. Put 2 and 2 together and everyone was pissed off at Lee, but the will couldn’t be contested because there were people who signed in witness of the will, including her attorney. Lee becomes outcasted but everyone gives up on trying to save their Mother’s things. Except Grandad.
Lee inherited a large plot of land in Ireland, nothing special, except it was in rural Ireland, it couldn’t support a septic tank, and is worth a ton of money. The house on this plot was right on the edge of the land, but the septic tank was on the neighbor’s land. Lee didn’t know this, so he didn’t buy the land next to the house. This isn’t up to building code so the house can’t be sold until the septic tank is on his land. My grandfather knew this, and bought the land surrounding this house.
Lee fixed up the house and got a building inspector to inspect the house and check it was up to code so he could sell the house. The inspector caught the septic tank, and told Lee he couldn’t sell the house unless the tank is on his land. Lee went to the neighbors to buy the small plot of land that had the septic tank, only to find out they sold it to my grandfather, and my grandfather was unwilling to sell the land to Lee.
Lee invested easily over £300,000 (before Ireland went to Euro) in the house, so the house was in great shape and was supposed to be resold. Lee can’t sell the house for a profit because my Grandfather owns the land the septic tank is on. Lee can’t put a septic tank on his land because the land can’t support a septic tank. My grandfather put Lee into a checkmate where Lee has to sell the land and everything on it to my grandad. My grandfather isn’t going to buy the land for anything more than €5000, and to this day Lee still won’t sell the land to my Grandfather.
My grandfather didn’t want the land, he just wanted to return the favor to Lee. Lee is now just scraping by on his plot of land because of his stubbornness, and he still to this day won’t accept defeat.
000Fli:
Septic tanks require maintenance. I would charge the brother a fee for maintaining his sceptic tank and I would charge rent because it is on my property
3points
#14 Aitah For Not Giving My Dads Widow/Affair Partner Any Of His Estate, And Evicting Her And My Half Siblings From My Childhood Home
Five years ago my (25f) parents were still together when my father was caught having an affair with Jenna. Jenna confronted my mother and let her know that she was pregnant. My mother was devastated, and chose to take her life.
I was devastated, and I think that in some way my father was too. While I mostly blame him, the words Jenna said to my mother were cruel and I believe the main cause of her death.
My father wanted to leave Jenna, but because she was pregnant married her instead. My culture is not kind to women who are unmarried with children. They went on to have a second child together.
I hadn’t spoken to my father these last five years, despite his many attempts. A large part of me has hated them both too much.
My father passed recently in a car accident on the way home from work. I found out that he hadn’t updated his will and estate. Everything was left to me, as well as his life insurance.
Jenna tried to fight me in the courts, but my lawyer brought up that she had an affair with my father who was married. The judge ruled with me, and shamed Jenna. Adultery is not taken kindly here. This is why the judge gave her nothing.
I had Jenna and her two children evicted from my childhood home.
Jenna and her family have been raging at me. My father was a very wealthy man, and Jenna worked as a receptionist when they met. She now has no money to her name, and lives with her mother. She thinks I did wrong by her and my half siblings. I do not consider them my family, and I hate them because they will always be her children.
AITAH? Everyone I know is so divided.
shammy_dammy:
Consequences.
RJack151:
NTA. Tell Jenna that she is getting karma for what happened with your mother.
I was devastated, and I think that in some way my father was too. While I mostly blame him, the words Jenna said to my mother were cruel and I believe the main cause of her death.
My father wanted to leave Jenna, but because she was pregnant married her instead. My culture is not kind to women who are unmarried with children. They went on to have a second child together.
I hadn’t spoken to my father these last five years, despite his many attempts. A large part of me has hated them both too much.
My father passed recently in a car accident on the way home from work. I found out that he hadn’t updated his will and estate. Everything was left to me, as well as his life insurance.
Jenna tried to fight me in the courts, but my lawyer brought up that she had an affair with my father who was married. The judge ruled with me, and shamed Jenna. Adultery is not taken kindly here. This is why the judge gave her nothing.
I had Jenna and her two children evicted from my childhood home.
Jenna and her family have been raging at me. My father was a very wealthy man, and Jenna worked as a receptionist when they met. She now has no money to her name, and lives with her mother. She thinks I did wrong by her and my half siblings. I do not consider them my family, and I hate them because they will always be her children.
AITAH? Everyone I know is so divided.
shammy_dammy:
Consequences.
RJack151:
NTA. Tell Jenna that she is getting karma for what happened with your mother.
3points
#15 Mother Demands Her Inheritance, Grandfather Shuts Her Down Fast
So after my father passed, my mother moved to Florida hoping that her real mom would take care of her. She refused and mother refused to work so she called up different family members begging for money. Everyone got fed up with it and told her to pound sand.
Then she called up my nanna.
Mother: I need money. Give me some.
Nanna: We have no money to give you. Get a job.
Mother: Fine! Give me my inheritance!
Nanna: What?
Mother: The money I'll get from your life insurance and the sale of the house. Give it to me!
Nanna: There is no life insurance and we are still living in the house.
Mother: YES THERE IS! GIVE ME MY MONEY!
My Nanna had enough and gave the phone to my pappa and explained the whole situation.
Pappa: We raised your children. That's your inheritance. hangs up phone
Sadly this wouldn't be the last time she calls begging for money.
Dreadedredhead:
I want to give a huge shout out to your grandparents - shiny spines and a total shut down. No doubt that sense of entitlement will keep bringing her back to demand/beg for whatever she wants. However your grandparents are setting boundaries and backing it up with words and actions.
Then she called up my nanna.
Mother: I need money. Give me some.
Nanna: We have no money to give you. Get a job.
Mother: Fine! Give me my inheritance!
Nanna: What?
Mother: The money I'll get from your life insurance and the sale of the house. Give it to me!
Nanna: There is no life insurance and we are still living in the house.
Mother: YES THERE IS! GIVE ME MY MONEY!
My Nanna had enough and gave the phone to my pappa and explained the whole situation.
Pappa: We raised your children. That's your inheritance. hangs up phone
Sadly this wouldn't be the last time she calls begging for money.
Dreadedredhead:
I want to give a huge shout out to your grandparents - shiny spines and a total shut down. No doubt that sense of entitlement will keep bringing her back to demand/beg for whatever she wants. However your grandparents are setting boundaries and backing it up with words and actions.
3points
#16 Aita For Telling My Boyfriend He Isn’t Entitled To My Inheritance?
My grandpa passed away a few months ago and I inherited a little over $4 million from his estate. I had no idea he had that much money and was honestly not expecting to receive anything, as I assumed it would all go to my mom.
After I got over the initial shock, I took the opportunity to finally quit my job (which I really hated), as I don’t have any outstanding debts and can easily live off of $40,000 a year. I’m pretty introverted and am more than happy to stay at home working on art/music/other interests and gaming.
Ever since I inherited the money, my boyfriend has been pressuring me to cover all of the rent and utilities (about $1200 a month) for our apartment and start putting money away into a joint savings fund. I would be happy to do this if we were married, but we’re not. We’ve only been dating for a year and a half, and I would prefer to keep our finances separate. Despite not working anymore, I still pay my half of the rent every month and have started paying for a housekeeper to come in and clean a few times a week, so our apartment is nearly always spotless and looks great.
I told my boyfriend he isn’t entitled to my money and he said I was being selfish for expecting him to still contribute to the rent when I could easily afford to pay for the whole thing. AITA?
playhookie:
Nta as you’re not married - I’d be very wary of marrying him though at this stage if this is his instant reaction to your finances.
Get some urgent legal advice on the precise law where you are regarding locking up your money into a trust with named beneficiaries (you and any future children), cohab agreements, common law marriage (if it exists where you are) and anything else which a decent lawyer will know.
After I got over the initial shock, I took the opportunity to finally quit my job (which I really hated), as I don’t have any outstanding debts and can easily live off of $40,000 a year. I’m pretty introverted and am more than happy to stay at home working on art/music/other interests and gaming.
Ever since I inherited the money, my boyfriend has been pressuring me to cover all of the rent and utilities (about $1200 a month) for our apartment and start putting money away into a joint savings fund. I would be happy to do this if we were married, but we’re not. We’ve only been dating for a year and a half, and I would prefer to keep our finances separate. Despite not working anymore, I still pay my half of the rent every month and have started paying for a housekeeper to come in and clean a few times a week, so our apartment is nearly always spotless and looks great.
I told my boyfriend he isn’t entitled to my money and he said I was being selfish for expecting him to still contribute to the rent when I could easily afford to pay for the whole thing. AITA?
playhookie:
Nta as you’re not married - I’d be very wary of marrying him though at this stage if this is his instant reaction to your finances.
Get some urgent legal advice on the precise law where you are regarding locking up your money into a trust with named beneficiaries (you and any future children), cohab agreements, common law marriage (if it exists where you are) and anything else which a decent lawyer will know.
3points
#17 Aita For Refusing To Pay For My Sister's Husband's Surgery With My Inheritance/College Money?
Context: My sister (F27) and I (18F) lost our dad a year ago. He was my only parent, mom was never in mine or my sister's life. Dad left money (inheritance) for me and sister and she used her inhertance to get new cars and renovate her house I live with my aunt right now cause my brother inlaw didn't let me stay with my sister. I'm planning on using my inhertance money to pay for college tuition (I've always wanted to be doctor but haven't decided which branch yet).
My sister & I haven't been close, it started after she got married to her chronically ill husband who was allowed to make backhanded comments about dad and mock his llness and make a scene at his funeral. only because he's ill and shouldn't be held accountable for his behavior. I've distanced myself But my sister kept visiting alot lately venting about my brother inlaws condition. He's been in & out the hospital for heart problems and in need for a surgery. She brought up my inheritance money several times but I end up cutting the conversation. She then straight up asked if I could help pay for her husband's surgery and she'd pay back in less than a year. I felt uneasy cause if I give her money from my inhertance which is a large amount then there's no gurantee she'll pay back before It's time to apply for college. I'm taking a year gap but I know my sister can't pay back that much and I felt I was risking my future.
I refused to help and she had a melt down at my aunt's house calling me heartless, cruel with no empathy. She said that her husband's health should be a priority and I needed to help because education is nothing compared to someone's health and asked if I'd be happy to see her as a widow and my nephew with no father. My aunt suggested others pay but most of them cut my sister and her husband off. I argued that her husband's poor health isn't my fault after she kept blaming and guiltriping me. She kept crying and although my aunt decided to stay out of it she said that I should be prepared for permenant damage in my relationship with my sister if I don't help her now.
She's been sending texts and pictures of her family telling me this is what I was saying no to, a happy healthy family with a healthy husband and father. I cried and felt like I was being selfish not good aunt and sister. I asked my friend and he said let them sell the cars and all the luxurious stuff they bought to afford the surgery and warned me if I give them money I'll never get it back and may not be able to go to medical school.
cashycallow:
"He said let them sell the cars and all the luxurious stuff they bought to afford the surgery and warned me if I give them money I'll never get it back and may not be able to go to medical school."
You're friend is correct. You'll never get the money back because sis isn't willing to give up her luxurious lifestyle. She chose how to spend her inheritance, didn't save for a rainy day and isn't entitled to yours because of her poor financial planning. NTA.
My sister & I haven't been close, it started after she got married to her chronically ill husband who was allowed to make backhanded comments about dad and mock his llness and make a scene at his funeral. only because he's ill and shouldn't be held accountable for his behavior. I've distanced myself But my sister kept visiting alot lately venting about my brother inlaws condition. He's been in & out the hospital for heart problems and in need for a surgery. She brought up my inheritance money several times but I end up cutting the conversation. She then straight up asked if I could help pay for her husband's surgery and she'd pay back in less than a year. I felt uneasy cause if I give her money from my inhertance which is a large amount then there's no gurantee she'll pay back before It's time to apply for college. I'm taking a year gap but I know my sister can't pay back that much and I felt I was risking my future.
I refused to help and she had a melt down at my aunt's house calling me heartless, cruel with no empathy. She said that her husband's health should be a priority and I needed to help because education is nothing compared to someone's health and asked if I'd be happy to see her as a widow and my nephew with no father. My aunt suggested others pay but most of them cut my sister and her husband off. I argued that her husband's poor health isn't my fault after she kept blaming and guiltriping me. She kept crying and although my aunt decided to stay out of it she said that I should be prepared for permenant damage in my relationship with my sister if I don't help her now.
She's been sending texts and pictures of her family telling me this is what I was saying no to, a happy healthy family with a healthy husband and father. I cried and felt like I was being selfish not good aunt and sister. I asked my friend and he said let them sell the cars and all the luxurious stuff they bought to afford the surgery and warned me if I give them money I'll never get it back and may not be able to go to medical school.
cashycallow:
"He said let them sell the cars and all the luxurious stuff they bought to afford the surgery and warned me if I give them money I'll never get it back and may not be able to go to medical school."
You're friend is correct. You'll never get the money back because sis isn't willing to give up her luxurious lifestyle. She chose how to spend her inheritance, didn't save for a rainy day and isn't entitled to yours because of her poor financial planning. NTA.
3points
#18 Aita For Not Telling My Dad He Isn't Getting The Inheritance He's Expecting?
My mother passed when I was 16. My dad married another woman two years later.
My grandparents, my dad's parents, HATE my stepmother. I really don't like her either.
Even after my half-siblings were born, my grandparents never warmed up to her.
My grandparents are quite wealthy. My father has been banking on this inheritance for a while. He has even been not paying into his retirement because he's so sure that he will inherit the millions.
I just found out on Saturday that I'm getting the majority of my grandparents estate. My father is getting a token amount of $50000 so he can't dispute it.
My grandparents made me promise not to give out any money after and I intend to keep my word.
But I do feel really guilty that my father just spends his money as it's coming in because he's relying on money he won't get.
I also found out my dad is in a lot of debt.
AITA for not telling him?
andromache97:
NTA. Your grandparents should be honest with your dad. By not telling him, they are setting you up for a LOT of drama after they die, and that's not fair to you.
Your dad shouldn't be spending recklessly and counting on inheritance money to come in and fix everything. That's ridiculously irresponsible.
Everyone in this situation is a jerk other than you.
My grandparents, my dad's parents, HATE my stepmother. I really don't like her either.
Even after my half-siblings were born, my grandparents never warmed up to her.
My grandparents are quite wealthy. My father has been banking on this inheritance for a while. He has even been not paying into his retirement because he's so sure that he will inherit the millions.
I just found out on Saturday that I'm getting the majority of my grandparents estate. My father is getting a token amount of $50000 so he can't dispute it.
My grandparents made me promise not to give out any money after and I intend to keep my word.
But I do feel really guilty that my father just spends his money as it's coming in because he's relying on money he won't get.
I also found out my dad is in a lot of debt.
AITA for not telling him?
andromache97:
NTA. Your grandparents should be honest with your dad. By not telling him, they are setting you up for a LOT of drama after they die, and that's not fair to you.
Your dad shouldn't be spending recklessly and counting on inheritance money to come in and fix everything. That's ridiculously irresponsible.
Everyone in this situation is a jerk other than you.
3points
#19 Aita For Saying That My Daughter Inherits My House "No Matter What"?
I'm a single mom in my 50s with one daughter. I got very lucky in that I bought a home in the Bay Area nearly 30 years ago for around $230K before the tech boom and now the house is worth about $1M.
I have a 23 year old daughter Camila who grew up in that house and she moved out last year to go live with her boyfriend. I've never explicitly told my daughter "the house will be yours" nor has she asked anything about it, but just sort of common sense - that's my daughter. Who else would I give it to?
One important note - There are 2 homes in the neighborhood that are owned by lower middle class people (me and a neighbor who's been here as long as I have). Otherwise, our neighbors are engineers and software developers. The Bay Area is simply un-affordable if you're not in tech. My daughter is a hair stylist.
My fiance Steven and I have been together for 2 years. He has 2 young children (elementary school) he has joint custody of who I adore and I'm excited to help raise them. Steven and I don't have a ton in the bank so a pre-nup seemed silly if it weren't for the house. I told him that I'm ready to combine finances and plan long term with him, but I wanted a pre-nup agreement just for the house. It's a non-negotiable for me that my daughter inherits the house. He wasn't happy with this. He said that $1M split 3 ways is enough for all 3 kids to get a headstart in life. I disagree, I paid 80% of the mortgage by myself and Camila is my only child. She can have her dream life (working as a hair stylist, living in the Bay Area) with this house but will be unhappy (have to move out to a less desirable area) if it's split.
I spoke to Camila about this and she agrees that she should get the house and said she always planned on inheriting it, just like I always planned on giving it to her.
SnakesCantWearPants:
NTA. You have been with this man 2 years and he is demanding that his kids receive an equal share of the home you paid for and raised your daughter in decades before he even existed for you? That's absurd.
If you're going to marry this man and merge finances with him, you need to speak to an attorney first and make sure your wishes you YOUR home will be followed in the event that anything should happen. But first you should ask yourself, if you have to go to great lengths to protect your child from his greed and entitlement, if marriage and merging finances is something you really want to do with this person.
I have a 23 year old daughter Camila who grew up in that house and she moved out last year to go live with her boyfriend. I've never explicitly told my daughter "the house will be yours" nor has she asked anything about it, but just sort of common sense - that's my daughter. Who else would I give it to?
One important note - There are 2 homes in the neighborhood that are owned by lower middle class people (me and a neighbor who's been here as long as I have). Otherwise, our neighbors are engineers and software developers. The Bay Area is simply un-affordable if you're not in tech. My daughter is a hair stylist.
My fiance Steven and I have been together for 2 years. He has 2 young children (elementary school) he has joint custody of who I adore and I'm excited to help raise them. Steven and I don't have a ton in the bank so a pre-nup seemed silly if it weren't for the house. I told him that I'm ready to combine finances and plan long term with him, but I wanted a pre-nup agreement just for the house. It's a non-negotiable for me that my daughter inherits the house. He wasn't happy with this. He said that $1M split 3 ways is enough for all 3 kids to get a headstart in life. I disagree, I paid 80% of the mortgage by myself and Camila is my only child. She can have her dream life (working as a hair stylist, living in the Bay Area) with this house but will be unhappy (have to move out to a less desirable area) if it's split.
I spoke to Camila about this and she agrees that she should get the house and said she always planned on inheriting it, just like I always planned on giving it to her.
SnakesCantWearPants:
NTA. You have been with this man 2 years and he is demanding that his kids receive an equal share of the home you paid for and raised your daughter in decades before he even existed for you? That's absurd.
If you're going to marry this man and merge finances with him, you need to speak to an attorney first and make sure your wishes you YOUR home will be followed in the event that anything should happen. But first you should ask yourself, if you have to go to great lengths to protect your child from his greed and entitlement, if marriage and merging finances is something you really want to do with this person.
3points
#20 Aita For Refusing To Use The Money I Inherited From My Mother To Pay For Medical Treatment For My Half-Sister, Who Has A Life Threatening Sickness? She Is The Child Of My Father And The Woman He Cheated On My Mother With
When I was 25, we found out that my father had been cheating on my mother for years and he had a 7 year old daughter with his mistress. In one split second, the happy family I knew was gone, and I went through the darkest time in my life.
My parents divorced and per their prenup, my mother walked away with most of their assets (since she also contributed more to the family income). She never forgave my dad for what he did and never talked to him again, though she grudgingly allowed me to have whatever relationship I wanted to have with him. I eventually forgave my dad mostly because I was tired of carrying so much anger and hurt in my heart. I talk to him but I want nothing to do with his mistress or my half sister.
My mother passed last year and left me everything - her money, her real estate assets, and her business, which I now own and operate. I am in a relatively comfortable financial position, while my dad is... getting by. He was never a good businessman on his own and lost a lot of his money on businesses that later went belly up.
This year my half sister was diagnosed with a life threatening sickness, and she has been in the hospital for the last four months. The bills are mounting and my dad came to me for help because they are now in a situation where they are finding it difficult to come up with money for my half sister's treatment.
The thing is, I don't want to use my mother's money to pay for the treatment of the child her husband had with his other woman. Though it's not my half sister's fault, it feels so unfair when I think that the money my mother worked hard all her life for will go to a child that neither my mother and I have any responsibility towards, and the very same child of the man and the woman who hurt her so much at that. I'd really rather use it to grow her company and let my dad and my half sister's mother figure out how to get money for her treatment. They are her parents after all. The only thing tying me to her is my father saying "She is your sister" and "If she passes because she didn't get the treatment she needs, would you be able to sleep at night?"
AITA?
avocado__dip:
NTA
"If she passes away because she didn't get the treatment she needs, would you be able to sleep at night?"
It's wrong of your dad to lay this guilt on you. His daughter is his burden. While it's not fair for a little girl to suffer, I don't blame you for not caring about her wellbeing.
My parents divorced and per their prenup, my mother walked away with most of their assets (since she also contributed more to the family income). She never forgave my dad for what he did and never talked to him again, though she grudgingly allowed me to have whatever relationship I wanted to have with him. I eventually forgave my dad mostly because I was tired of carrying so much anger and hurt in my heart. I talk to him but I want nothing to do with his mistress or my half sister.
My mother passed last year and left me everything - her money, her real estate assets, and her business, which I now own and operate. I am in a relatively comfortable financial position, while my dad is... getting by. He was never a good businessman on his own and lost a lot of his money on businesses that later went belly up.
This year my half sister was diagnosed with a life threatening sickness, and she has been in the hospital for the last four months. The bills are mounting and my dad came to me for help because they are now in a situation where they are finding it difficult to come up with money for my half sister's treatment.
The thing is, I don't want to use my mother's money to pay for the treatment of the child her husband had with his other woman. Though it's not my half sister's fault, it feels so unfair when I think that the money my mother worked hard all her life for will go to a child that neither my mother and I have any responsibility towards, and the very same child of the man and the woman who hurt her so much at that. I'd really rather use it to grow her company and let my dad and my half sister's mother figure out how to get money for her treatment. They are her parents after all. The only thing tying me to her is my father saying "She is your sister" and "If she passes because she didn't get the treatment she needs, would you be able to sleep at night?"
AITA?
avocado__dip:
NTA
"If she passes away because she didn't get the treatment she needs, would you be able to sleep at night?"
It's wrong of your dad to lay this guilt on you. His daughter is his burden. While it's not fair for a little girl to suffer, I don't blame you for not caring about her wellbeing.
3points
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